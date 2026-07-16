Stocks To Watch Today: HDB Financial, ICICI Lombard, MRPL, Ather Energy, GMR Airports, Laser Power And Infra & More

Shares of HDB Financial, ICICI Lombard, MRPL, Ather Energy and GMR Airports will be in focus on Wednesday. In addition the shares of Laser Power and Infra will list on the NSE and BSE.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours:

Earnings

Himadri Chem Q1 (Cons)

Net profit up 26.3% at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 182 crore YoY

Revenue up 28% at Rs 1,432 crore versus Rs 1,118 crore YoY

EBITDA up 17.6% at Rs 287.9 crore versus Rs 244.9 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 20.1% vs 21.9% YoY

Other income at Rs 56.3 crore versus Rs 26.7 crore YoY

Approves capex of Rs 170 crore for manufacturing SSCB

Approves capex of Rs 128 crore for capacity addition

Approves capex of Rs 70 crore for Carbon Nano Tubes

HDFC Life Insurance Q1 (Cons)

Net profit up 11.5% at Rs 611 crore versus Rs 548 crore YoY

Net premium income up 15.1% at Rs 16,728 crore YoY

New business premium up 12% at Rs 8,143 crore versus Rs 7,272 crore YoY

Annual Premium Equivalent up 9% at Rs 3,515 crore versus Rs 3,225 crore YoY

VNB up 8.7% at Rs 879 crore versus Rs 809 crore YoY

VNB margin at 25% vs 25.1% YoY

13-month persistency ratio at 84% vs 86% YoY

61-month persistency ratio at 65% vs 64% YoY

Angel One Q1 (Cons)

Net profit down 27.8% at Rs 231 crore versus Rs 320 crore QoQ

Revenue down 2.1% at Rs 1,430 crore versus Rs 1,459 crore QoQ

EBITDA down 19% at Rs 485 crore versus Rs 599 crore QoQ

EBITDA margin at 33.9% vs 41% QoQ

HDB Financial Q1

Net profit up 38.3% at Rs 785 crore versus Rs 568 crore YoY

Revenue up 10.6% at Rs 4,938 crore versus Rs 4,465 crore YoY

Disbursements up 16.2% at Rs 17,629 crore YoY

Gross Stage 3 (Asset Quality) at 2.34%

Highest ever quarterly PAT at Rs 785 crore, up 38.3% YoY

ALSO READ: HDB Financial Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 38%, Revenue Nears Rs 5,000-Crore Mark

Jana SFB Q1

Net profit up 52.3% at Rs 155 crore versus Rs 102 crore YoY

Net Interest Income up 33% at Rs 782 crore YoY

NIM at 7.5% vs 7.2% QoQ

Gross NPA at 2.24% vs 2.33% QoQ

Net NPA at 0.85% vs 0.87% QoQ

ICICI Lombard Q1

Net profit down 46% at Rs 403 crore versus Rs 747 crore YoY

Net premium earned up 16% at Rs 5,950 crore versus Rs 5,136 crore YoY

Solvency ratio at 2.71 vs 2.67 QoQ

MRPL Q1 (Cons)

Net profit at Rs 946 crore versus Rs 117 crore QoQ

Revenue up 59.7% at Rs 38,254 crore versus Rs 23,950 crore QoQ

EBITDA down 26.1% at Rs 1,318 crore versus Rs 1,783 crore QoQ

EBITDA margin at 3.4% vs 7.4% QoQ

One-time gain of Rs 472 crore in Q1

Emmvee Photovoltaic Q1 (Cons)

Net profit at Rs 380 crore versus Rs 188 crore YoY

Revenue up 51.3% at Rs 1,556 crore versus Rs 1,028 crore YoY

EBITDA up 56.4% at Rs 548 crore versus Rs 350 crore YoY

EBITDA margin at 35.2% vs 34.1% YoY

Stocks To Watch

India Shelter Finance - Board meeting on July 20, 2026 to consider raising up to Rs 100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Board meeting on July 20, 2026 to consider raising up to Rs 100 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Ather Energy - Preferential equity issue priced at Rs 1,230/share versus floor price of Rs 1,175.74/share, a 4.6% premium; India-Japan Fund allotment priced at a Rs 54.26/share premium to the floor price. Warrant conversion price has been fixed at Rs 1,260/share. Launched its QIP on July 15, 2026 and approved the preliminary placement document; the floor price has been set at Rs 1,169.70 per share, with flexibility to offer a discount of up to 5%.

- Preferential equity issue priced at Rs 1,230/share versus floor price of Rs 1,175.74/share, a 4.6% premium; India-Japan Fund allotment priced at a Rs 54.26/share premium to the floor price. Warrant conversion price has been fixed at Rs 1,260/share. Launched its QIP on July 15, 2026 and approved the preliminary placement document; the floor price has been set at Rs 1,169.70 per share, with flexibility to offer a discount of up to 5%. Embassy Developments Ltd. : Promoter group entity Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Ltd. released the pledge on an additional 1 crore shares, following the release of 2 crore pledged shares in June 2026. Alloted Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating to Rs. 1,020 crores.

: Promoter group entity Embassy Property Developments Pvt. Ltd. released the pledge on an additional 1 crore shares, following the release of 2 crore pledged shares in June 2026. Alloted Non-Convertible Debentures aggregating to Rs. 1,020 crores. GMR Airports - June 2026 passenger traffic across portfolio airports was 97.6 lakh, down 0.3% YoY. Q1 FY27 traffic reached a record 3.02 crore passengers; Delhi Airport reported its highest-ever Q1 passenger traffic at 2.04 crore, up 6.9% YoY and highest-ever Q1 cargo volumes. GMR commenced operations of Nagpur Airport and Bhogapuram Airport achieved 99.7% project completion.

- June 2026 passenger traffic across portfolio airports was 97.6 lakh, down 0.3% YoY. Q1 FY27 traffic reached a record 3.02 crore passengers; Delhi Airport reported its highest-ever Q1 passenger traffic at 2.04 crore, up 6.9% YoY and highest-ever Q1 cargo volumes. GMR commenced operations of Nagpur Airport and Bhogapuram Airport achieved 99.7% project completion. Hero MotoCorp - Ather Energy's board approved preferential allotment of 76.19 lakh convertible warrants to Hero MotoCorp at Rs 1,260 per warrant, aggregating Rs 960 crore; upon full conversion, Hero's stake in Ather will increase to 30.68% from 29.48%.

IPO Listing

Laser Power and Infra: manufacturing and infrastructure company that builds electrical grids, IPO Listing on 16th July, Price Upper Band Rs. 214, Price Lower Band Rs. 203

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