Stocks To Watch Today: HCLTech, Cyient, IRCTC, Angel One, Craftsman Auto

Shares of Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services Ltd., Craftsman Automation Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. will attract investor attention on Tuesday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Monday's market hours:

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Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Board approved issue of 1 lakh non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs 1 lakh per debenture, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore for a period of three years. Interest rate offered at 7.90% per annum.

Craftsman Automation: Board approved fundraising through issue of equity shares with a face value of Rs 5 each, aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore.

ALSO READ: Craftsman Auto To Raise Up To Rs 2,000 Crore Via QIP; Sets Floor Price

HCL Technology: Company invested Rs 1,427.25 crore in Axonwise Private Limited (Sarvam AI), a company incorporated in India.

Bandhan Bank: Board approved sale of identified non-performing assets with more than 180 days past due from the housing finance portfolio. Principal outstanding amount stood at Rs 303.74 crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL): CEO-Pantaloons Sangeeta Tanwani will step down from the Whole-Time Director role on July 31, 2026 and will be redesignated as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director from August 1, 2026. Suraj Bahirwani's appointment as CEO-Pantaloons has been advanced to August 1, 2026.

Cyient: Board and shareholders approved buyback of up to 64 lakh shares at Rs 1,125/share, aggregating Rs 720 crore, through tender offer route.

Vikran Engineering: India Ratings assigned IND BBB+/Stable rating to proposed Rs 500 million NCDs.

Birla Corporation: India Ratings affirmed IND AA/Stable rating on Rs 3,781.5 million bank facilities and assigned IND AA/Stable rating to additional Rs 1,203.4 million facilities.

IRCTC: Appointed Rajneesh Narain as Director (Finance) effective June 15, 2026.

General Insurance Corporation (GIC Re): Government of India plans OFS of up to 2% stake (3.51 crore shares) with an option to sell an additional 3% stake, taking total offer size up to 5%, on June 16-17, 2026 to meet minimum public shareholding norms.

Angel One: Settled SEBI proceedings over supervision lapses by paying Rs 4.28 crore. Adjudication closed with no further penalty.

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