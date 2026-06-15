Craftsman Auto To Raise Up To Rs 2,000 Crore Via QIP; Sets Floor Price

Craftsman Automation Ltd. will raise funds upto Rs 2,000 crore through qualified institutional placement of equity shares having a face value of Rs 5, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

The QIP issue opens today, that is, June 15 and the floor price in respect of the issue has been set as Rs. 8,966.13 per equity share, an over 4% discount to the CMP.

"We further wish to inform you that FRC has fixed the ‘Relevant Date' for the purpose of the Issue, in terms of Regulation 171 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, as 15th June, 2026 and accordingly the floor price in respect of the aforesaid Issue based on the pricing formula as prescribed under Regulation 176(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations is Rs. 8,966.13 per Equity Share," the filing stated.

A dilution of between 8.7% and 9% is seen via this QIP, according to sources.

ALSO READ: Tata's iPhone Plant Under Radar: Farm Surveys Launched After Notice Over Water Pollution

Craftsman Auto Q4FY26 Highlights

Craftsman Automation reported a net profit at Rs 116 crore in the fourth quarter in FY26, 74.3% up from Rs 66.8 crore in the same quarter previous year. Revenue rose 27.3% to Rs 2,226 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 1,749 crore in the corresponding period last year.

EBITDA surged 47.2% in the quarter under review to Rs 359 crore compared to Rs 244 crore in the same period previous fiscal.

ALSO READ: Gold, Silver ETFs Jump Up To 4% As Iran-US Peace Deal Triggers Bullion Rebound

Craftsman Auto Share Price

The stock ended over 5% higher at Rs 9,338.65 apiece on the BSE. This comapred to a 0.97% advance in the benchmark Sensex index on Monday.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.