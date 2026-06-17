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Stocks To Watch Today: Bharat Forge, Bank Of Maharashtra, KIMS, General Insurance Corporation of India & More

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to be in focus during the trading session on Wednesday.

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Stocks To Watch Today: Bharat Forge, Bank Of Maharashtra, KIMS, General Insurance Corporation of India & More
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Shares of Bharat Forge, Bank Of Maharashtra, KIMS, General Insurance Corporation of India will attract investor attention on Wednesday. 

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Tuesday's market hours: 

Stocks in News

  • Bharat Forge: Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL),  defence arm  of the Co.  and Paramount, today unveiled Simha 4x4, a next-generation Light Armoured Multi-Purpose Vehicle at Eurosatory 2026.
  • Kajaria Ceramics: Proposed Buyback of upto 21.50 lk  Equity Shares of face value of Rs 1 each,  at a price of Rs 1380  per Equity Share through the tender offer route.
  • Sudharshan Chemicals: Chairman and Promoter Rajesh Rathi raises stake, exercises 9.80 lakh warrants subscribed at a premium, completing a capital commitment of close to Rs 100 crore.
  • Sanstar: Approval for issuance of 1.80 cr equity shares having face value of Rs. 2 for cash at an issue price of Rs 110, on preferential basis.
  • General Insurance Corporation of India: The Government offer sale of equity 3.50 cr equity shares of face value Rs. 5 each representing 2% of total equity shares fore non retail investors.

ALSO READ: NSE IPO: SBI, LIC Seen Among Top Sellers As OFS May Touch Rs 23,000 Crore

  • Sona BLW Precision Forgings: Approved Capex of Rs 626 million towards manufacturing of components and systems for robotics industry including advanced robotics.
  • Garware Technical Fibres: Completion of extinguishment of 16.17 lk  fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs10 each of the Co. at a price of Rs. 680  per equity share through the tender offer process.
  • KIMS – Launched QIP, set floor price at Rs. 771.73/share; issue opened June 16, final price to be decided on June 19.
  • Bank of Maharashtra – Revised MCLR rates, increasing 6‑month to 8.80% and 1‑year to 8.95%, effective June 17, 2026.

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