Stocks To Watch Today: IREDA, Tata Steel, Max Financial, Biocon And Manorama Industries

Stocks of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., Max Financial Services Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Biocon Ltd. and Manorama Industries Ltd. will catch investors' attention on Friday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Thursday's market hours:

Stocks In News

JNK India: The company appoints Anand Agarwal as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

Manorama Industries: The company's board approves a proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through equity and/or debt.

Balaji Amines: The company reports severe logistical disruptions due to the Middle East conflict, impacting ammonia procurement. Some plants are currently non‑operational due to non‑availability of ammonia .

Avenue Supermarts: The company opens two new stores in Pune and Chilakaluripeta, taking the total store count to 463.

Five‑Star Business Finance: The company's board will meet on March 17 to consider issuance of NCDs.

Max Financial: The company's board approves raising Rs. 2,000 crore via qualified institutional placement or other instruments to meet the funding needs of Axis Max Life.

Tata Consumer: The company recovers its compromised 'X' account and has implemented enhanced security measures to prevent future incidents.

Tata Steel: The company files an appeal against the Rs. 1,132 crore GST order issued by the Jharkhand GST authorities, seeking quashing of the demand that comprises Rs. 493 crore tax and Rs. 639 crore penalty.

Biocon: The company's arm, Biocon Pharma, receives US FDA approval for liraglutide injection used for treating Type‑2 diabetes mellitus.

IREDA: The company's board will meet on March 19 to consider enhancement of the fiscal 2026 borrowing plan and raising additional resources.

