Stocks To Watch: IRB Infrastructure Developers, HG Infra, Max Financial, RITES And Supreme Petrochem

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd., H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd., Max Financial Ltd., RITES Ltd. and Supreme Petrochem Ltd. are some of the stocks that will catch investors' attention on Monday.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Friday's market hours:

Stocks In News

IRB Infrastructure Developers : Gross toll collections in February 2026 stood at Rs 746 crore – up 22% YoY.

: Gross toll collections in February 2026 stood at Rs 746 crore – up 22% YoY. HG Infra Engineering : Completion of project worth Rs 763 crore.

: Completion of project worth Rs 763 crore. MRPL : Company clarifies that it is operating normal and has lined up adequate crude oil to sustain operations.

: Company clarifies that it is operating normal and has lined up adequate crude oil to sustain operations. Max Financial : Board meet on March 12 to consider fund raise to meet the funding requirements of its material subsidiary, Axis Max Life Insurance.

: Board meet on March 12 to consider fund raise to meet the funding requirements of its material subsidiary, Axis Max Life Insurance. Supreme Petrochem: The company partially restores manufacturing operations at its Amdoshi plant; operations resume at 65% of design capacity.

The company partially restores manufacturing operations at its Amdoshi plant; operations resume at 65% of design capacity. Sun TV Network : The company declares an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.

: The company declares an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per share. Paisalo Digital: The company's board will meet on March 11 to consider raising funds via non-convertible debentures.

The company's board will meet on March 11 to consider raising funds via non-convertible debentures. RITES: The company receives a Rs 729 crore order from South Western Railway for railway electrification work.

The company receives a Rs 729 crore order from South Western Railway for railway electrification work. UGRO Capital: The company's board will meet on March 11 to consider raising funds via non-convertible debentures.

The company's board will meet on March 11 to consider raising funds via non-convertible debentures. GNFC: The company receives a force majeure notice from GAIL; gas supply restricted to 60% of daily allocation from March 6.

