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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 16, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 16, 2026
Image: NDTV Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
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Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
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Kirloskar Brothers Ltd.
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Technical analyst Kush Bohra has shared his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, with picks across auto, industrial equipment, and banking sectors, including Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Kirloskar Brothers, and Equitas Small Finance Bank.

Here are the specific trading strategies and key technical levels:

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)
Bohra is bullish on M&M, citing strong technical momentum in the auto space. He recommends a buy with upside potential over the near term.

  • Target 1: Rs 3,260
  • Target 2: Rs 3,390
  • Stop Loss: Rs 3,000

Kirloskar Brothers
In the industrial segment, Kirloskar Brothers has been identified as a promising pick, with the stock showing signs of continued upward movement.

  • Target 1: Rs 1,795
  • Target 2: Rs 1,815
  • Stop Loss: Rs 1,715

ALSO READ: Nifty Rally Faces Key Test at 24,127 After Profit Booking Caps Gap-Up Gains

Equitas SFB

Within the financial space, Equitas Small Finance Bank is also on Bohra's radar, with a bullish setup indicating potential gains in the short term.

  • Target 1: Rs 81
  • Target 2: Rs 84
  • Stop Loss: Rs 76

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. Investors are advised to consult certified financial advisers before making any investment decisions.

ALSO READ: L&T, Wipro, Tata Consumer, HCL Tech, Maruti Suzuki, Max Health And More On Brokerages' Radar

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