Nashik TCS Case: AIMIM Corporator Mateen Patel Sent To Judicial Custody Till August 11

Matin Patel, a corporator for the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, has been detained for repeatedly missing court dates in the TCS conversion case.

He has now been remanded in judicial custody till August 11, as reported by News18.

Nida Khan, an ex-TCS employee who is an accused in the religious conversion case, was allegedly given sanctuary by Patel. Regarding this matter, a case was filed against him.

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The police issued an arrest warrant for him after he failed to show up for court. He was then taken to Nashik for interrogation after the police detained him on Thursday at approximately 7 p.m.

Additionally, authorities have started demolishing Patel's home and workplace, according to a report by NDTV.

After being on the run for about 25 days, Nida Khan, a former employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) who was fired after being implicated in the religious conversion case at the IT company's Nashik location in Maharashtra, was apprehended on May 7 at a leased apartment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The incident was made public after a lady accused Danish Sheikh, a coworker, of having sexual contact with her after he made a fraudulent marriage promise in 2022 while he was already married to another woman. Nida Khan, Danish Sheikh's sister, allegedly made disparaging comments about the complainant's faith and tried to persuade her to convert, according to a police report.

Nine instances were being investigated by the police in relation to the alleged exploitation, attempt at forced conversion, harming religious sensibilities, molestation, and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS facility.

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Investigators claim that Khan gave a victim a burqa and religious texts to brainwash her. She was also charged with visiting the victim's house to teach her how to conduct namaz, installing Islam-related apps on her phone, and demonstrating how to put on a headscarf.

TCS suspended the employees in question, claiming that the company had long since implemented a zero-tolerance policy for any kind of coercion or harassment.

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