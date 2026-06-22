Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 22, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra has outlined his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks primarily span across auto and manufacturing sectors, highlighting stocks of ZFCV, Jamna Auto, and Action Construction.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited

Bohra sees a strong technical setup in ZFCV, indicating a potential upside move backed by improving momentum on the charts.

Target 1: Rs 16,500

Target 2: Rs 17,250

Stop Loss: Rs 15,150

Jamna Auto Industries

In the auto space, Jamna Auto Industries has emerged as a buying opportunity. The stock is expected to see gradual upside as it sustains above key support levels.

Target 1: Rs 136

Target 2: Rs 140

Stop Loss: Rs 128

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Action Construction Equipment

Action Construction Equiment also features on Bohra's radar, with the stock showing signs of an upside from current levels.

Target 1: Rs 995

Target 2: Rs 1,020

Stop Loss: Rs 955

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. Investors are advised to consult a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.



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