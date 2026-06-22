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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 22, 2026

Technical analyst Kush Bohra shares his top picks for the day.

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Stocks To Buy: Check Kush Bohra's Top Picks Of The Day | June 22, 2026
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India
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Jamna Auto Industries Ltd.
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Action Construction Equipment Ltd.
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Technical analyst Kush Bohra has outlined his latest high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session. His picks primarily span across auto and manufacturing sectors, highlighting stocks of ZFCV, Jamna Auto, and Action Construction.

Here are the specific trading strategies and technical levels:

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Limited
Bohra sees a strong technical setup in ZFCV, indicating a potential upside move backed by improving momentum on the charts.

  • Target 1: Rs 16,500
  • Target 2: Rs 17,250
  • Stop Loss: Rs 15,150

Jamna Auto Industries
In the auto space, Jamna Auto Industries has emerged as a buying opportunity. The stock is expected to see gradual upside as it sustains above key support levels.

  • Target 1: Rs 136
  • Target 2: Rs 140
  • Stop Loss: Rs 128

ALSO READ: Can HPCL, BPCL And IOCL Make A Comeback? Brokerages See Margin Recovery Ahead — Check Revised Targets

Action Construction Equipment
Action Construction Equiment  also features on Bohra's radar, with the stock showing signs of an upside from current levels.

  • Target 1: Rs 995
  • Target 2: Rs 1,020
  • Stop Loss: Rs 955

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by investment advisers are their own and do not reflect the position of the organization. Investors are advised to consult a certified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.
 

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