Stock Picks Today: RIL, Aurobindo Pharma, IOCL, BPCL, Container Corp, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages issued fresh views on RIL, Aurobindo Pharma, Container Corporation of India, Amber alongside commentary on OMCs, house appliances and auto sector.

MS India Strategy – Ridham Desai

India is entering a strong earnings cycle, with medium-term stock market returns that could reverse its trailing underperformance

Find India's structural premium to be justified by scale, growth, domestic capital formation, macro buffers and institution building

Believe the entrepreneurial focus on balance sheet will remain the secret sauce for superior equity returns

Earnings could compound at >15% in the next five years, putting the overall equity market at 10x FY31

Sectors that seem to have these ingredients include:

1) Financials, including lenders, insurers, asset managers, exchanges, depositories and wealth platforms, which leverage different parts of financial deepening

2) Consumption, especially sub-sectors undergoing premiumisation

3) Industrials: energy, defense, fertilizers, semiconductors and data centers, among others

4) IT services, which is currently disrupted by AI, but could be resurgent when the world monetizes token spend.

Jefferies on RIL

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1675 from Rs 1695

Reiterates AI aspirations

Retail & FMCG - Manufacturing backward integration and export growth

New Energy - Nearing monetization

O2C should benefit from Petrochemical strength

Recovery in Retail growth could rerate the stock

​MS on Home Appliances

Xiaomi's entry into home appliances.

India's FMEG market is crowded with multiple brands, consumer cohorts & price points.

Building business in the traditional general trade channel will need sustained efforts, differentiated strategy and is likely to take longer.

Continue to expect a commodity impact on margins for domestic players in the near term.

See competitive intensity in the medium term.

GS on Auto Sector

Eicher Motors – Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 9100 from Rs 8400.

M&M – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 3650 from Rs 4000.

During periods of cooling fuel prices, demand came back fastest in scooters, entry level cars, premium motorcycles and premium hatchbacks.

Highlight TVS Motor, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki as best-positioned to see an added leg of volume growth.

Rainfall across India has been 38% below the long-term average.

Last time the monsoon was this deficient, M&M saw Tractor volume decline of 7% that year.

M&M guidance is for mid-teens growth given for FY27.

HSBC on Aurobindo Pharma

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1580

Marching towards $2 bn US sales goal

Execution of Lannett's complex generics portfolio and better capacity utilisation key to deliver deal synergies

US launch of gAdvair inhaler will be a key catalyst

​Kotak Securities on OMCs

IOCL – Upgrade to Reduce from Sell; Hike TP to Rs 150 from Rs 120

BPCL – Upgrade to Reduce from Sell; Hike TP to Rs 320 from Rs 245

HPCL – Upgrade to Reduce from Sell; Hike TP to Rs 400 from Rs 275

Happy days back much sooner; War and woes are over

Revert to $85/bbl from $95/bbl assumption for FY27

Happy days are back much sooner for OMCs

Full reversal of benefits unlikely

OMCs unlikely to report losses in FY27

​JPMorgan on OMCs

Petrol / diesel margins back above pre-conflict levels

Losses on LPG are still elevated, but should also start to track oil down soon

Earnings for Q1FY27 will likely be hurt by large inventory losses, but Q2 profitability should be better

The OMC will have acquired material debt during the last few months - affecting valuations

A major part of the restoration of profitability is on account of the reduction in excise duties

Possible that the govt. keeps taxes low for some time - permitting debt repayment at the OMC

Risk of an eventual increase in excise duties remains

Forming a FY28 margin view is consequently difficult

HPCL/BPCL and IOCL are likely to remain more near term tactical plays, moving up as (if) oil prices ease further

Prefer BPCL/IOCL

​Jefferies on Container Corporation of India

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 600.

Underperformed NIFTY by 50% due to weak industry growth /execution and, divestment plans losing momentum.

Stock valuation doesn't factor in any potential benefits from Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) connectivity to JNPT.

Q1FY27 is expected to be weak, given a 5% YoY decline in Industry volume growth.

Believe Concor is also a play on the potential easing of Middle East (ME) tensions.

​CLSA on Amber Enterprises India Ltd.

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 8100.

Oppo deal a significant opportunity.

Value addition a key focus area.

Calculate an EPS impact of 15%/21% in FY28/29.

See this as a rerating event for Amber.

But for incumbents like Dixon it could indicate higher competitive intensity.

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