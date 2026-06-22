Stock Picks Today: RIL, Aurobindo Pharma, IOCL, BPCL, Container Corp, And More On Brokerages' Radar

- India is entering a strong earnings cycle with potential >15% compounding over five years
- Jefferies maintains Buy on RIL, citing AI and new energy monetization prospects
- HSBC retains Buy on Aurobindo Pharma, targeting $2 bn US sales and key US launches
Brokerages issued fresh views on RIL, Aurobindo Pharma, Container Corporation of India, Amber alongside commentary on OMCs, house appliances and auto sector.
MS India Strategy – Ridham Desai
- India is entering a strong earnings cycle, with medium-term stock market returns that could reverse its trailing underperformance
- Find India's structural premium to be justified by scale, growth, domestic capital formation, macro buffers and institution building
- Believe the entrepreneurial focus on balance sheet will remain the secret sauce for superior equity returns
- Earnings could compound at >15% in the next five years, putting the overall equity market at 10x FY31
- Sectors that seem to have these ingredients include:
- 1) Financials, including lenders, insurers, asset managers, exchanges, depositories and wealth platforms, which leverage different parts of financial deepening
- 2) Consumption, especially sub-sectors undergoing premiumisation
- 3) Industrials: energy, defense, fertilizers, semiconductors and data centers, among others
- 4) IT services, which is currently disrupted by AI, but could be resurgent when the world monetizes token spend.
Jefferies on RIL
- Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1675 from Rs 1695
- Reiterates AI aspirations
- Retail & FMCG - Manufacturing backward integration and export growth
- New Energy - Nearing monetization
- O2C should benefit from Petrochemical strength
- Recovery in Retail growth could rerate the stock
MS on Home Appliances
- Xiaomi's entry into home appliances.
- India's FMEG market is crowded with multiple brands, consumer cohorts & price points.
- Building business in the traditional general trade channel will need sustained efforts, differentiated strategy and is likely to take longer.
- Continue to expect a commodity impact on margins for domestic players in the near term.
- See competitive intensity in the medium term.
GS on Auto Sector
Eicher Motors – Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 9100 from Rs 8400.
- M&M – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 3650 from Rs 4000.
- During periods of cooling fuel prices, demand came back fastest in scooters, entry level cars, premium motorcycles and premium hatchbacks.
- Highlight TVS Motor, Eicher Motors and Maruti Suzuki as best-positioned to see an added leg of volume growth.
- Rainfall across India has been 38% below the long-term average.
- Last time the monsoon was this deficient, M&M saw Tractor volume decline of 7% that year.
- M&M guidance is for mid-teens growth given for FY27.
HSBC on Aurobindo Pharma
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1580
- Marching towards $2 bn US sales goal
- Execution of Lannett's complex generics portfolio and better capacity utilisation key to deliver deal synergies
- US launch of gAdvair inhaler will be a key catalyst
Kotak Securities on OMCs
- IOCL – Upgrade to Reduce from Sell; Hike TP to Rs 150 from Rs 120
- BPCL – Upgrade to Reduce from Sell; Hike TP to Rs 320 from Rs 245
- HPCL – Upgrade to Reduce from Sell; Hike TP to Rs 400 from Rs 275
- Happy days back much sooner; War and woes are over
- Revert to $85/bbl from $95/bbl assumption for FY27
- Happy days are back much sooner for OMCs
- Full reversal of benefits unlikely
- OMCs unlikely to report losses in FY27
JPMorgan on OMCs
Petrol / diesel margins back above pre-conflict levels
- Losses on LPG are still elevated, but should also start to track oil down soon
- Earnings for Q1FY27 will likely be hurt by large inventory losses, but Q2 profitability should be better
- The OMC will have acquired material debt during the last few months - affecting valuations
- A major part of the restoration of profitability is on account of the reduction in excise duties
- Possible that the govt. keeps taxes low for some time - permitting debt repayment at the OMC
- Risk of an eventual increase in excise duties remains
- Forming a FY28 margin view is consequently difficult
- HPCL/BPCL and IOCL are likely to remain more near term tactical plays, moving up as (if) oil prices ease further
- Prefer BPCL/IOCL
Jefferies on Container Corporation of India
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 600.
- Underperformed NIFTY by 50% due to weak industry growth /execution and, divestment plans losing momentum.
- Stock valuation doesn't factor in any potential benefits from Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) connectivity to JNPT.
- Q1FY27 is expected to be weak, given a 5% YoY decline in Industry volume growth.
- Believe Concor is also a play on the potential easing of Middle East (ME) tensions.
CLSA on Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 8100.
- Oppo deal a significant opportunity.
- Value addition a key focus area.
- Calculate an EPS impact of 15%/21% in FY28/29.
- See this as a rerating event for Amber.
- But for incumbents like Dixon it could indicate higher competitive intensity.
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