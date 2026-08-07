Cyber Scam Alert: Fake 'RTO Challan' App Drains Rs 4.27 Lakh After Phone Hack

A cyber fraud case involving a theft of Rs 4.27 lakh has come to light after a Mumbai resident reportedly fell victim to a malware attack linked to free public Wi-Fi at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), NDTV reported.

The fraud was allegedly carried out after the victim connected to a free Wi-Fi network at CSMT railway station.

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NDTV reported that the victim received a file named 'RTO Challan.apk' , which appeared to be a legitimate application. Believing the file to be genuine, the victim downloaded and installed it, allowing the malware to gain access to sensitive information stored on the device.

Within just 28 minutes of the malware being installed, five unauthorised credit card transactions were carried out. The fraudulent transactions amounted to a total loss of Rs 4,27,264.

According to NDTV, the cyber police suspect that the stolen data from the compromised device was used to facilitate the fraudulent transactions.

The case is being investigated by the cyber police, who suspect malware injection through the free Wi-Fi network and the fake APK file. Investigators are working to trace those behind the cyber fraud and determine how the victim's device and financial information were compromised, NDTV reported.

Following the incident, the cyber police advised the public against connecting to unknown or unsecured public Wi-Fi networks. The police also cautioned users against downloading APK files or applications received from unverified sources, warning that such files may contain malware designed to steal personal and financial information.

According to NDTV, officials stressed that users install applications only through trusted app stores such as the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. The advisory further urged users to verify the authenticity of any application before downloading it and to remain alert to fraudulent messages impersonating government agencies such as the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The case highlights the cyber security risks associated with connecting to unsecured public Wi-Fi networks. It also underscores the growing use of fake government-themed applications, such as bogus 'RTO Challan' apps, to trick users into installing malware capable of stealing sensitive personal and financial information.

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