Stock Picks Today: Poonawalla Fincorp, SBI, Jubilant FoodWorks And More On Brokerages' Radar

Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd., State Bank of India, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. and auto stocks are among the counters that have drawn commentary from top brokerages on Thursday. UBS has initiated a 'buy' call on Poonawalla Fincorp, citing solid franchise development, while HSBC has hiked target price for Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. and Escorts Kubota Ltd.
UBS on Poonawalla Fincorp
- Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 640.
- Solid franchise in the making.
- Strong management and promoter-driven AAA credit rating are key positives.
- LAP and gold loans to be anchor products.
- ROA to reach 2% by FY28E, supported by margins and cost.
HSBC on Jubilant FoodWorks
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 700.
- At the right temperature to consume.
- Investor feedback raises questions around sustained margin improvement and expensive valuation.
- Margin improvement is on track visible in Q3FY26 too.
- Adjusted Domino's PE for FY27/FY28e (52/42x) looks reasonable.
- Preferred pick in consumer discretionary.
CLSA on SBI
- Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1,275.
- Good performance on growth, profitability; a core portfolio stock.
- De-risked the balance sheet while also growing faster than the industry.
- Pick-up in CASA growth after three muted years; twin benefits of high LCR.
- RWA/Total assets much lower than peers; Valuation gap to narrow.
ALSO READ: Dalal Street's IPO Party Over? 60% Of Newly Listed Stocks Trade Below Issue Price
BofA on Auto Sector
- GST boost holding: Demand in top gear across segments.
- PV: Demand resilient & discounts down. M&M and Tata lead.
- 2Ws in fast lane; Both domestic & exports firing.
- CVs in early stage of cyclical recovery.
- Tractors: investor concerns emerging on cycle peaking in FY27 amid early El Nino warning.
HSBC on Indian Tractor Industry
- Weak monsoon outlook, yet water reserves and replacement demand are supportive.
- The outlook for the tractor sector is now subdued, primarily due to the anticipated El Niño effect.
- Long-term penetration remains attractive.
- Regional reservoir levels are slightly negative for M&M.
- M&M – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 4150 from Rs 4250.
- Escorts – Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 3600 from Rs 3700.
UBS on Shaily Engineering
- Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 4000.
- Received order from domestic pharma company for pen injectors to supply over 4 years.
- This order shows the momentum building around generic semaglutide launch in India with the patent expiring in March.
Antique on Canara HSBC Life
- Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 190.
- Play on banca led growth.
- Banca to drive industry leading near-term growth.
- Product mix to improve in favor of protection and annuities.
- VNB margin to improve despite investments in agency channel.
- Persistency improving; solvency strong.
ALSO READ: Stocks To Watch Today: IRFC, Waaree Energies, Zydus Lifesciences, RBL Bank
Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.