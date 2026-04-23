Stock Picks Today: L&T Tech, Trent, SBI Life, Tech Mahindra And More On Brokerages' Radar

A host of global and domestic brokerages have rolled out fresh views on SBI Life, L&T Tech, Tech Mahindra, Havells India and several other companies, particularly on the back of fourth quarter earnings reports.

ICICI Sec on L&T Tech

Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 3380 from Rs 3550

Robust post-clean-up outlook; automotive segment sees stability

Portfolio rationalisation dims performance

Cut FY27–28E EPS by 5-6% to factor in weaker estimated growth in the hi-tech vertical

FY27 revenue growth will likely be in mid-single-digits amid the strategic pivot, leadership changes and macro uncertainty

JPMorgan on L&T Tech

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 3600 from Rs 3500

Starting on a clean slate

Expects Sustainability to continue its growth momentum while Auto should see growth returning

Exit from low-margin businesses should accelerate margin expansion

Wait to see positive proof points of the new strategy

Nomura on L&T Tech

Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 3510 from Rs 3300

Starting on a clean slate in FY27; Restructuring of business is complete

Deal wins strong and pipeline is robust

Project Lakshya - aspires to deliver a revenue CAGR of 13-15%, with EBIT margins around the mid-16% level

This aspiration may include some tuck-in acquisitions, which could dilute margins

Morgan Stanley on Trent

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 4835

Q4: Margin Beat

Consumer sentiment was stable, although discretionary spending moderated owing to macro uncertainties

Management saw early raw material inflation and supplier labour tightness, which was mitigated through calibrated sourcing

Strategy remains intact to drive the share of revenues in proximate markets

MS on SBI Life

Maintain Overweight; Cut TP to Rs 2340 from Rs 2375

FY26 EV operating profit beat estimates by 6% due to a materially positive operating variance

FY26 EV beat estimates by 0.2%

VNB missed estimates by 5% due to lower group protection APE and consequently lower VNB margin

F27 guidance - APE growth 14% and VNB margin 27-28%

With solid ROEV, relatively better internals such as persistency and better positioning on topics such as commission payouts, risk/reward looks strong

Citi on Trent

Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 4100 from Rs 3800

Overall Strong Execution; Margin Sustainability At Risk

Believe gross margin likely benefited from inventory provisioning reversal

Continue to like Trent's business model and execution track record but await better valuation

Citi on Tech Mahindra

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 1275

Q4FY26 Largely Inline

Has been executing reasonably well in a tough industry environment

Valuations price in the positives

Citi on Havells

Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 1500 from Rs 1600

More Misses Than Hits

Revenue growth disappointed across all segments

Rising competitive intensity from new entrants in Cables & Wires is likely to keep margins under pressure

Growth and Margin Improvement Key for Re-Rating

Jefferies on Tech Mahindra

Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 1225 from Rs 1180

In-line Revenues; Profit Miss estimates due to forex losses

Raise EPS by 2-3% on INR depreciation

Strong deal wins, improving outlook for comms vertical and improving margins will support 3.6%/13% CAGRs in cc revenues and EPS over FY26-29

TechM's 16% premium to Infosys limits upsides

Jefferies on Trent

Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 4675 from Rs 4575

A Strong Beat

Reported strong growth in 4Q helped by store expansion and an improving LFL

Op leverage benefits along with self-help measures drove 40% YoY growth in Op EBITDA

Commentary seemed cautious on near-term demand due to geopolitical uncertainty which may also feed into higher costs

Trent continues to stay focused on densifying key markets and expanding further into smaller cities

Jefferies on Havells

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 1290

Cables, the Bright Spot; Higher Other Income

Sales traction in Cables offset a consumer products decline

Cable & Wires was a bright spot

But Lloyd posted an EBIT loss for a 4th quarter

Est FY26-28e EPS at 20% CAGR; valuations 5% above 10-year average

Macquarie on Havells

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1588

Good quarter; macro outlook lends demand risk

Margin surprises, macro uncertainty poses growth headwind

Cables continue to lead growth

Like diversified product mix, strong brand and premium positioning

In the near term, we see growth/margin risk led by macro-driven uncertainty due to the Middle East conflict

Macquarie on Tata Communications

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2210

Mar-Q: Better growth, margins mixed

Q4 earnings were below driven by lower data services profitability and higher tax expenses

Tata Comm is a Marquee Buy Idea

See a path for the shares to double over three years in bull case

Macquarie on SBI Life

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2360

Steady performance with core fundamentals intact

VNB in line; APE growth moderate but outpaces large peers

VNB margin hit minimized by favorable product mix; APE guidance intact

MS on IndiGo

Maintain Overweight; Cut TP to Rs 5913 from Rs 6498

Near-term Turbulence, Intact Structural Resilience

India airlines faces intense headwinds from a sharp oil price rise, weaker demand and currency depreciation

Building a weak H1FY27 followed by gradual recovery in H2FY27

FY28 EV/EBITDA is seen at ~8x, vs. the 10Y median of ~9x

Strong cost moats and balance sheet keep us overweight

BofA India Strategy

Reiterating cautiousness on a valuation-led rally

Capital goods stocks are now trading close to upcycle valuations, despite mid-cycle earnings growth

Believe these stocks could correct meaningfully on any potential sell-off in the broader market

Reiterate non-consensus cautious view on capital goods sectors

Estimate +10% capex CAGR over FY26-28 vs. consensus estimate of +15% CAGR

Believe the Street is underestimating the indirect fallout from the Iran conflict across private sector, central government, and state government capex

Slowing capex cycle – see multiple downside risks ahead

Given stretched valuations and risks to earnings growth, remain cautious with 5 of 6 Industrials stocks rated Underperform

Continue to see select opportunities in pockets like Power (Transformers, Wires and Cables), Data Centers (Gensets), Shipbuilding and Defence

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