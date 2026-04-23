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Stock Picks Today: L&T Tech, Trent, SBI Life, Tech Mahindra And More On Brokerages' Radar

Check out the top stocks under brokerages' radar heading into trade today.

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Stock Picks Today: L&T Tech, Trent, SBI Life, Tech Mahindra And More On Brokerages' Radar
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A host of global and domestic brokerages have rolled out fresh views on SBI Life, L&T Tech, Tech Mahindra, Havells India and several other companies, particularly on the back of fourth quarter earnings reports.

ICICI Sec on L&T Tech

  • Maintain Hold; Cut TP to Rs 3380 from Rs 3550
  • Robust post-clean-up outlook; automotive segment sees stability
  • Portfolio rationalisation dims performance
  • Cut FY27–28E EPS by 5-6% to factor in weaker estimated growth in the hi-tech vertical
  • FY27 revenue growth will likely be in mid-single-digits amid the strategic pivot, leadership changes and macro uncertainty

JPMorgan on L&T Tech

  • Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 3600 from Rs 3500
  • Starting on a clean slate
  • Expects Sustainability to continue its growth momentum while Auto should see growth returning
  • Exit from low-margin businesses should accelerate margin expansion
  • Wait to see positive proof points of the new strategy

Nomura on L&T Tech

  • Maintain Neutral; Hike TP to Rs 3510 from Rs 3300
  • Starting on a clean slate in FY27; Restructuring of business is complete
  • Deal wins strong and pipeline is robust
  • Project Lakshya - aspires to deliver a revenue CAGR of 13-15%, with EBIT margins around the mid-16% level
  • This aspiration may include some tuck-in acquisitions, which could dilute margins

Morgan Stanley on Trent

  • Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 4835
  • Q4: Margin Beat
  • Consumer sentiment was stable, although discretionary spending moderated owing to macro uncertainties
  • Management saw early raw material inflation and supplier labour tightness, which was mitigated through calibrated sourcing
  • Strategy remains intact to drive the share of revenues in proximate markets

MS on SBI Life

  • Maintain Overweight; Cut TP to Rs 2340 from Rs 2375
  • FY26 EV operating profit beat estimates by 6% due to a materially positive operating variance
  • FY26 EV beat estimates by 0.2%
  • VNB missed estimates by 5% due to lower group protection APE and consequently lower VNB margin
  • F27 guidance - APE growth 14% and VNB margin 27-28%
  • With solid ROEV, relatively better internals such as persistency and better positioning on topics such as commission payouts, risk/reward looks strong

Citi on Trent

  • Maintain Sell; Hike TP to Rs 4100 from Rs 3800
  • Overall Strong Execution; Margin Sustainability At Risk
  • Believe gross margin likely benefited from inventory provisioning reversal
  • Continue to like Trent's business model and execution track record but await better valuation

Citi on Tech Mahindra

  • Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 1275
  • Q4FY26 Largely Inline
  • Has been executing reasonably well in a tough industry environment
  • Valuations price in the positives

Citi on Havells

  • Maintain Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 1500 from Rs 1600
  • More Misses Than Hits
  • Revenue growth disappointed across all segments
  • Rising competitive intensity from new entrants in Cables & Wires is likely to keep margins under pressure
  • Growth and Margin Improvement Key for Re-Rating

Jefferies on Tech Mahindra

  • Maintain Underperform; Hike TP to Rs 1225 from Rs 1180
  • In-line Revenues; Profit Miss estimates due to forex losses
  • Raise EPS by 2-3% on INR depreciation
  • Strong deal wins, improving outlook for comms vertical and improving margins will support 3.6%/13% CAGRs in cc revenues and EPS over FY26-29
  • TechM's 16% premium to Infosys limits upsides

Jefferies on Trent

  • Maintain Hold; Hike TP to Rs 4675 from Rs 4575
  • A Strong Beat
  • Reported strong growth in 4Q helped by store expansion and an improving LFL
  • Op leverage benefits along with self-help measures drove 40% YoY growth in Op EBITDA
  • Commentary seemed cautious on near-term demand due to geopolitical uncertainty which may also feed into higher costs
  • Trent continues to stay focused on densifying key markets and expanding further into smaller cities

Jefferies on Havells

  • Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 1290
  • Cables, the Bright Spot; Higher Other Income
  • Sales traction in Cables offset a consumer products decline
  • Cable & Wires was a bright spot
  • But Lloyd posted an EBIT loss for a 4th quarter
  • Est FY26-28e EPS at 20% CAGR; valuations 5% above 10-year average

Macquarie on Havells

  • Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1588
  • Good quarter; macro outlook lends demand risk
  • Margin surprises, macro uncertainty poses growth headwind
  • Cables continue to lead growth
  • Like diversified product mix, strong brand and premium positioning
  • In the near term, we see growth/margin risk led by macro-driven uncertainty due to the Middle East conflict

Macquarie on Tata Communications

  • Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2210
  • Mar-Q: Better growth, margins mixed
  • Q4 earnings were below driven by lower data services profitability and higher tax expenses
  • Tata Comm is a Marquee Buy Idea
  • See a path for the shares to double over three years in bull case

Macquarie on SBI Life

  • Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 2360
  • Steady performance with core fundamentals intact
  • VNB in line; APE growth moderate but outpaces large peers
  • VNB margin hit minimized by favorable product mix; APE guidance intact

MS on IndiGo

  • Maintain Overweight; Cut TP to Rs 5913 from Rs 6498
  • Near-term Turbulence, Intact Structural Resilience
  • India airlines faces intense headwinds from a sharp oil price rise, weaker demand and currency depreciation
  • Building a weak H1FY27 followed by gradual recovery in H2FY27
  • FY28 EV/EBITDA is seen at ~8x, vs. the 10Y median of ~9x
  • Strong cost moats and balance sheet keep us overweight

BofA India Strategy

  • Reiterating cautiousness on a valuation-led rally
  • Capital goods stocks are now trading close to upcycle valuations, despite mid-cycle earnings growth
  • Believe these stocks could correct meaningfully on any potential sell-off in the broader market
  • Reiterate non-consensus cautious view on capital goods sectors
  • Estimate +10% capex CAGR over FY26-28 vs. consensus estimate of +15% CAGR
  • Believe the Street is underestimating the indirect fallout from the Iran conflict across private sector, central government, and state government capex
  • Slowing capex cycle – see multiple downside risks ahead
  • Given stretched valuations and risks to earnings growth, remain cautious with 5 of 6 Industrials stocks rated Underperform
  • Continue to see select opportunities in pockets like Power (Transformers, Wires and Cables), Data Centers (Gensets), Shipbuilding and Defence

ALSO READ: Five Stocks To Buy Today: UltraTech Cement, Bharat Forge, And More | April 23, 2026

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