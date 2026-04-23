UP Board Results 2026: Wait Over! UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results Today — Steps To Check Scores

The wait is finally over! Good news for thousands of students who are waiting for the 2026 UP Board examinations results for classes 10 and 12.

The results are set to be announced on April 23 at 4 PM.

The announcement will be made during a press conference by board officials alongside the education minister, and subsequently, the direct links will become active on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

To access the results for the intermediate or HS examinations, students must enter their login information in the result download section and then retrieve the marksheet.

ALSO READ: UPMSP Set To Announce UP Board Class 10 & 12 Result 2026 On April 23 At upmsp.edu.in

UPMSP Results 2026: Follow this guide to check & download the result.

Step 1: Access either upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Search for the link labelled "UP Board High School (Class X) Examination - 2026 Results" or "UP Board Intermediate (Class XII) Examination - 2026 Results".

Step 3: Select the appropriate link.

Step 4: Input your roll number (required) and school code (if applicable).

Step 5: Type in the security CAPTCHA code shown on the screen.

Step 6: Press "Submit" or "View Result".

Step 7: Your provisional mark sheet will appear.

Step 8: Download and print it for future reference.

ALSO READ: UPMSP To Announce UP Board Result 2026 Soon: Here's What Students Should Know

The Class 10 results of the UP Board use a grading framework that translates scores into grades and grade points. Scores ranging from 91-100 receive an A1 (10 points); those from 81-90 obtain an A2 (9 points); 71-80 earns a B1 (8 points); 61-70 corresponds to B2 (7 points); 51-60 signifies C1 (6 points); and 41-50 indicates C2 (5 points). The lowest passing grade is D (4 points) for scores between 33-40 marks.

Last year, more than 5.43 million students participated in the examination, including both class 10 and class 12. From this, the success rate for class 10 was 90.11 percent, while class 12 had a pass rate of 81.15 percent.

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