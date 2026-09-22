Stock Picks Today: L&T, Blue Star, Polycab, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Cement, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across capital goods, banks, hospitality, cement, renewable energy, ports infra, consumer electronics, and cables and wire sector, issuing fresh calls on L&T, Blue Star, Polycab, Kotak Mahindra Bank, JSW Cement, Leela Hotels, Sansera Engineering, GMR Airports, NTPC Green, TBO Tek, Adani Enterprises, Indo-MIM, LG India while also sharing their outlook on consumer and cement sector.

JPMorgan on L&T

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 5060

Gearing For Growth

Execution in the Middle East continues without any major disruptions

Customers are by and large accommodating cost increases due to the impact of the conflict

L&T continues to focus on deepening its strong relationships with customers through this turbulent period

In India, public capex should pick up after a period of consolidation

Private corporate capex has achieved traction, led by large order wins in thermal power

Plans to enter into new areas of data centers, green energy and electronic manufacturing and aims to double defense revenue by 2031

L&T is being positioned for mid-teens growth with healthy RoE in traditional and emerging areas

Valuation at <25x P/E is attractive and L&T remains preferred pick

Jefferies on Leela Hotels

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 675

Mgmt remains constructive on India's luxury hospitality

This is driven by domestic tourism more than offsetting FTAs & demand exceeding supply growth

Leela's 1,100-key announced pipeline is skewed to owned assets, with multiple attractive markets still untapped

Non-room revenues, club & wellness are emerging growth drivers

Mgmt reiterated confidence in its Rs 2000 cr FY30 EBITDA ambition (implies 25%+ CAGR over FY26-FY30)

GS on Sansera Engineering

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 4990 from Rs 4500

Prospective customers (Applied Materials and LAM Research) announce plans to expand India semiconductor component sourcing

View both entities as potential longer term growth contributors.

ALSO READ: Large Caps vs Mid, Smallcaps: Helios CEO Dinshaw Irani Explains Where Foreign Money Is Moving

Macquarie on GMR Airports

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 120

See ruling as a material positive for DIAL and, by extension, GMR Airports

It significantly improves the recovery of actual financing and operating costs while reducing several key regulatory overhangs

Think AERA is likely to challenge the ruling before the Supreme Court

Overall, view the ruling as reducing downside regulatory risk and strengthening the medium-term outlook for Delhi Airport

Bernstein on NTPC Green

Upgrade to Market-perform from Underperform; TP at Rs 85

Execution misses priced-in

See low cost of debt & grid connectivity a strength

Big aspirations backed by parent capital

MS on India Consumer

Staples: YoY revenue growth momentum will likely remain strong across most players

Believe the market will focus on 2-year CAGR volume growth trends, and EBITDA growth given inflationary pressures

Prefer names with better medium-term growth visibility, such as Marico and Tata Consumer

With growth momentum likely to continue, see potential for near-term outperformance from Nestle

Discretionary & Retail: Most players could see some impact from a shift in the festive calendar

Expect demand momentum to remain broadly stable

Topline growth momentum will remain the key driver for stock performance

Titan remains preferred pick

In the near term, a recovery in topline growth should drive stock outperformance for Page

Paints: Believe the higher near-term topline growth trend is already in the price, but commodity volatility will add to headwinds

Prefer to avoid Paint stocks

Jefferies on TBO Tek

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1905

Growth outlook remains robust despite near term disruption

Navigating Middle East disruption well

Oplev to drive faster earnings growth

Classic acquisition opens up a larger luxury travel opportunity

AI to augment, not replace, the travel-agent model

Wholesale business provides a stable growth foundation

Jefferies on Blue Star

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 1635

Rising input costs continue to exert margin pressure in Q2 as well

But margin is estimated to recover in H2, led by potential price hikes and cost-cutting

Data Center business to contribute 20% of sales by FY29 vs 10% in FY27

Festive demand will be key

Jefferies on Polycab

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 11100

Power is est. 40-45% of its C&W demand

Power generation, renewable energy, T&D network are key drivers

Demand is healthy, Q2-Q3FY26 volume base of last year is high

At 5-7% industry net profit margin, competition lowering prices may not be sustainable in medium term

Cables require certifications for usage, durability (longer gestation).

Citi on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 465

Kotak's Group CFO struck a constructive tone, citing business resilience and policy tailwinds as catalysts for growth

KMIL merger and FCNR-B deposit mobilization will expand the balance sheet

FCNR-B utilization - repayment of high-cost wholesale deposits/borrowings

Near-term surplus parked in treasury investments and short-term lending

Over coming quarters to be efficiently deployed into higher-yielding, risk-adjusted assets

Asset quality remains reassuring, with no stress evident in retail or SME portfolios

Personal loan stress has normalized; only transient residual stress left in retail CV/CE

Growth engines remain resilient, with SME expanding over 20%

MFI on track, and credit cards returning to positive growth

CLSA on LG India

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1865

Broad based growth guidance reiterated

Premiumisation continues; strong guidance maintained

Higher export profitability could emerge as a meaningful driver of both earnings and margin accretion

Jefferies on Adani Enterprises

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3830

Mgmt highlighted Adani Enterprises' incubation-to-value-unlocking model

Airports and Data Centers emerging as key growth pillars

Airports are nearing an earnings inflection

See Navi Mumbai ramp-up, higher non-aero monetisation and city-side development

AI is expanding the opportunity for Adani ConneX

Recent capital raises leave Adani Enterprises well positioned to fund its next growth phase

Jefferies on JSW Cement

Maintain Buy wit TP of Rs 150

Mgmt reiterated ambitious capacity expansion plan from 24MTPA to 68MTPA

This is supported by ample limestone reserves & balance sheet discipline

Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (40% of volumes) continues to provide earnings stability

North ops are scaling up rapidly and targeting EBITDA breakeven by Sep-26

Margin improvement is expected to be driven by cost optimisation

Mgmt also reflected on strong UAE market trends.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Sept 22

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Kotak Securities on Indo MIM

Maintain Reduce with TP of Rs 1110

Executing across multiple growth vectors

Leadership position and diversified offering to drive growth

Expect 29% PAT CAGR over FY26-31

Inability to win share in consumer electronics and slowing growth are key risks

MS on Cement

Cement – renewed risks of cost inflation

With Middle East conflict ongoing, we see renewed risk of a higher for longer cost cycle

Compounding the concerns is below normal monsoon which could weigh on rural demand

Companies might see Rs 150-200/tonne increase in cost and will require Rs 10-15/bag price hike.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.









Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.