Stock Picks Today: Infosys, Finolex Cables, Hindustan Aeronautics, IndiGo And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across cables and wires, defence, information technology, and aviation, issuing fresh calls on Finolex Cables, Infosys, IndiGo, and Hindustan Aeronautics on Wednesday.

Additionally, they have also offered their views on textiles and the pharma sector.

Jefferies on Finolex Cables

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1410

Despite 60% rally YTD, Finolex's 1-year forward PE at 21x is notably below peers

Communication drove margin upswing, now at 23% of Q1 EBIT

Finolex targets to double its fiber draw capacity to 8 millon km by Q3

Assuming fiber price of $11/km, this capacity can generate sales of Rs 200-250 cr/qtr

Electricals stays the mainstay biz; Solar, EHV are new drivers

FY26-29e EBITDA CAGR est at +22%

Jefferies on Textiles

Welspun Living – Upgrade to Buy from Hold; Hike TP to Rs 260 from Rs 125

Raymond Lifestyle – Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 900

Stitching Together a Multi-Year Growth Story

India's textile sector is entering a structural growth cycle

Supported by China+1 sourcing & improved tariff competitiveness through the UK/EU FTAs

Welspun enjoys global leadership & is a compelling play on home-textile export opportunity

Raymond is a value buy with attractive risk-reward profile, backed by leadership in branded textiles & recovery potential in apparel business

Bernstein on Exchanges

MCX – Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 3830

BSE – Initiate Underperform with TP of Rs 2820

Indian exchanges have delivered handsome returns as the retail participation wave has scaled earnings and valuations

Equity derivatives led the retail participation wave but face moderation

BSE's market share gains will likely peak out in FY27, and BSE's growth will normalize

In contrast, commodities are seeing an inflection, with equity derivatives offering a long runway for cross-pollination

Regulator has been vocal about equity derivatives, but has eased commodity regulations

The FPI consultation paper is a win for MCX

Citi on Hindustan Aeronautics

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 6175

String of positive developments strengthen investment case

The helicopter opportunity has clearly strengthened

HAL is also taking steps to address manufacturing-capacity constraints

See improving GE F404 engine supplies

See scope for re-rating

JPMorgan on Infosys

Maintain Neutral with TP of Rs 1050

Demand status quo; AI inflation some time away

Large deal wins normalizing and return in discretionary spending

Demand has retained its status quo since Q1

Competitive intensity has risen in vendor consolidation deals

Infosys has delivered steady margins with gains from Project Maximus

Infosys is open to larger M&A but only for capabilities rather than scale while also being mindful of valuations

HSBC on IndiGo

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 6040

Standout on global benchmarks; more headroom

India's airline industry has been at a disadvantage versus global peers due to a high tax structure and unfavourable policies

But lower labour/infra costs supported by domestic MRO setup and the leasing industry may offset pressure elsewhere

Indigo compares well versus global peers; healthy investment may unlock further value

Nomura on Pharma

IPM growth trends – Aug 2026

Zydus and Glenmark's growth the strongest in coverage; semaglutide generics up 2% MoM

Strong growth in chronic therapies

Sun maintains leadership in prefilled devices

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