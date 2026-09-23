Stock Picks Today: HDFC Bank, Persistent Systems, Dixon Tech, Hindalco, Voltas, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across NBFC, banks, IT, electronic manufacturing services, cement, consumer electronics, renewable energy and FMCG, pharma, supply chain and logistics sector, issuing fresh calls on HDFC Bank, Tata Capital, Persistent Systems, Dixon Technologies, Hindalco, Voltas, Shadowfax, Jubilant Ingrevia, Clean Max, Patanjali while also sharing their outlook on paint and logistics sector.

Citi on Tata Capital

Initiate Buy with TP of Rs 450

NBFC Economics, Private-bank Discipline; Scale Meets Speed

Structurally improving profile powered by converging growth engines

Margin, opex levers underpin earnings growth

Within NBFCs, prefer franchises combining scale with earnings upside — Bajaj Finance/Tata Capital

Macquarie on HDFC Bank

Maintains Outperform rating with TP of Rs 1,150

RBI seeking feedback from IRDAI on Anup Bagchi's candidature

No final decision yet on HDFC Bank's CEO succession

HDFC Bank board forwarded Kaizad Bharucha and Anup Bagchi's names to RBI

Bagchi seen as frontrunner as per media reports

Anup Bagchi currently heads ICICI Prudential Life

Insurance stint seen as an addition to Bagchi's banking credentials

Any external CEO appointment could lead to senior management exits

Stabilising leadership team may be the immediate priority

HSBC on Persistent Systems

Maintain Hold with TP of Rs 5000

Secures control of Nagarro SE

Has another 2-weeks window to further increase stake

Reaching more than 90% would enable to pursue squeeze put of minority shareholders

This could accelerate Nagarro integration.

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JPMorgan on Dixon Technologies

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 16400

Exports to drive next leg of growth

RoCEs wont be compromised

Looking to enter low volume high margin segments like defense, medical electronics, drones and robotics

Open to take the inorganic route also and not just do it organically

CLSA on Hindalco

Maintain Outperform with TP of Rs 1240

Ebitda 2x+ in five years

Novelis: Bay Minette expansion and debottlenecking to lead to 5mt+ volumes with profitability of US$600/T

India upstream Ebitda to more than double helped by both capacity expansion and coal projects,

India downstream Ebitda to rise to US$1bn vs US$200m

Net debt in Novelis is likely to peak by Q4FY27, despite US$10bn capex in India

BofA on Voltas

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1400

Meeting reinforces margin opportunity thesis

Encourgaging Q2 revenue trends aided by weak base

Strategic Focus – market share, premiumisation and operations

Risk reward remains compelling on attractive valuations

HSBC on Voltas

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1450

Market share improved and lead over second-largest player widened

See stock inventory holding low

Rs 200 cr in data center orders

Jefferies on Voltas

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 1495 from Rs 1580

Margins to feel the heat

Despite 12% price hike, cost surge continues

Factor margin pressure and cut EPS.

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Kotak Securities on Shadowfax

Initiate Add with TP of Rs 310

The capital-efficient outperformer

Meaningful outperformance driven by mix benefits and account share gains

See 31%/58% CAGR in revenue/adjusted EBITDA over FY2026-30

Risks: Increased concentration to Meesho, pricing pressure from customers

Kotak Securities on Jubilant Ingrevia

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1010

Remains on track for rapid earnings growth

Concerns around FMC contract already reflected in the stock price

Zettaone acquisition is too small to warrant a de-rating of the stock

Despite fresh hostilities in the Middle East, Q2 results likely to be good

Continue to expect Jubilant to deliver sharp earnings growth in FY27 as well as beyond

This is underpinned by the company's order book and improved results from chemical intermediates.

Macquarie on Clean Max

Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 1700

Powering corporate transition

CleanMax is India's largest pure-play Commercial & Industrial renewables platform by capacity

Installed base to more than double to c.8GW by FY29E

Repeat C&I business and Data & AI exposure support CleanMax's growth

See longer-term earnings upside in an underpenetrated C&I renewables market.

Jefferies on Patanjali

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 560

Mgmt highlighted near-term rural demand softness but expects a festive-led recovery driven by resilient urban demand

Despite sunflower oil supply disruptions & commodity inflation, it maintained FY27 growth guidance

Sees 4% volume growth for Edible Oil, 8-10% for Foods & 15% for FMCG HPC

Remains confident of sustaining 18-20% margins in FMCG HPC

MS on Paint Sector

Demand trends remain similar sequentially across markets

Rural dealer commentary better on demand

Volume growth similar to Q1

Pre-hike channel stocking has normalized

Owing to the channel stocking normalization, secondary sales could be slightly ahead of primary

Owing to a later Diwali and festive season this year, dealers expect to increase inventory in Oct vs Sep last year

Dealers expect better demand in October

JSW Dulux is steadily attempting to gain share

For Opus, dealers highlight improving brand acceptability and repeat orders from painters

Pricing was largely stable across players in Aug-Sep

Dealers highlighted that higher prices post hikes have largely been accepted at the consumer end

Jefferies on Logistics

India is the world's 7th-largest container market and the second-fastest growing among major economies

Yet, 75% of its Transshipment traffic is handled overseas

The untapped opportunity, coupled with hub and spoke network adoption by shipping lines, can complement the strong base volume growth

Believe Adani Ports is best placed to capture the opportunity, with Vizhinjam's strategic location, deep-draft, operating strengths and MSC partnership

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.





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