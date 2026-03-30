Stock Picks Today: HDFC Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks, Eicher Motors, ONGC On Brokerages' Radar

HDFC Bank Ltd, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., and Oil and Natural Gas Corp. are some of the stocks that have drawn anaylst commentary on Monday.

Motilal Oswal On Eicher Motors

Upgrade to Neutral with target price of Rs 6960

Domestic demand remains strong, led by the 350cc segment.

The 350cc+ segment weakened after the GST hike.

Recovery is now visible due to multiple new products.

Export outlook remains uncertain and mixed.

Geopolitical tensions pose a gas‑supply risk.

This could disrupt near‑term production.

Management remains focused on profitable volume growth.

Stock has corrected ~17% from peak amid global uncertainty.

Now appears fairly valued at 29.8x FY27E and 26.0x FY28E.

Morgan Stanley on ONGC

Overweight with target price of Rs 363

Expects ONGC's share price to rise within 30 days

Fuel export tax cuts reduce risks of future windfall taxes for ONGC

Stock still seems to price in Brent at US$60/bbl, despite tighter markets

ONGC offers an 18%+ FCF yield at US$80/bbl long‑term Brent prices

Key triggers: higher Mumbai High output, better gas prices, and stronger downstream profitability

Morgan Stanley on Oil India

Overweight with target price of Rs 563

Removal of fuel export taxes reduces major overhang for upstream producers

Stock appears to price in low oil assumptions despite structurally tighter markets

Strong production and earnings growth (~5% and 20%+ CAGR FY25–28e) support its valuation

Attractive at ~7x forward P/E with consistent 15%+ ROE and expanding refining capacity

Brokerages On HDFC Bank

Jefferies

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1240

Valuations Attractive Post Correction; Stays Among Top Sector Picks

Now, valuations at 1.6x FY27E adj PB are at disc & low premium to peers

Valuations are attractive given stronger asset quality, healthy growth & ROE

Sensitivity to higher credit cost & lower topline is manageable

Clarity on board-issues & rollover of CEOterm/ Chairman appointment can aid reratin

JPMorgan

Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral; Cut TP to Rs 1010 from Rs 1090

Valuation reset creates attractive entry point, core franchise strong

See a recovery in system credit growth

See positive RoA inflection as higher-cost borrowings are replaced by low-cost deposits

Strong asset quality track record and liability franchise, positions HDFC well in the current uncertain macro environment

Constrained deposit environment could weigh on sentiment and earnings

Believe that the recent valuation de-rating factors in the likely earnings risk

Jefferies on India Financials

RBI's Forex Tightening Can Swing Negative Surprise for Banks; Expecting Leniency

In a surprise move, RBI has capped banks' net open position (NOP) in onshore forex market

This may be driven by sharp depreciation of INR & wider spread between offshore (NDF) & onshore mkt

While this may support INR, unwinding of positions (by 10Apr) may lead to MTM losses in Q4

Positions may be large at $30-40bn with large banks & select foreign banks leading

Sector has sought leniency from RBI

Indian banks like SBI, ICICI, HDFC, Axis, and leading foreign banks operate in India with gross onshore positions of $30-40bn that offset each other

Every Rs1/USD dual movement in INR on $30-40bn of book can lead to a one-time loss of Rs 3000-4000 cr for the banking sector

Appreciation of INR in the NDF market may lead to profits for hedge funds & foreign banks in the forex derivative markets

Kotak Securities on Emmvee Photo

Initiate Add with TP of Rs 250

Delivery on track; valuations attractive

One of India's largest integrated solar cell and module manufacturers

Rapid capacity expansion plans in the next three years

Expect Emmvee to have a robust 44% PAT CAGR over FY25-30

See India capacity expansion, higher backward integration and improved capacity utilization

Heightened competitive intensity will likely impact margins and return ratios from FY28

Citi on Apollo Hospitals

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 9600

Hospital (existing + new) business revenue is expected to accelerate with 16-17% growth in FY27/28E with 24-25% margins

Hospitals expansion remains on track, with potential breakeven of new capacity by end FY27

See positive EBITDA contribution of 8-10% by FY28

Impact of Middle East disruption is minimal, recovery expected in coming qtrs.

Bangladesh volumes also recovering

Consumable inflation driven by INR depreciation is largely pass-through

Apollo 24/7 is nearing breakeven by Q1FY27E

HealthCo growing at a strong ~17–18% CAGR

Keimed merger plus eventual listing is likely to unlock a large, high-growth consumer platform

Apollo remains preferred pick in the Indian Hospitals space

Morgan Stanley on Jubilant FoodWorks

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 693

Short-term challenges due to LPG supply constraints

This is an unprecedented external headwind

Will likely have some temporary impact on the company's performance in Q4

If the constraints continue for a longer period, especially during the key IPL season implications could continue until Q1

Jefferies on India Energy

Upstream benefits most as crude price isn't capped

Excise duty cut: diesel and gasoline down Rs 10/litre each lowers OMC losses

Reliance GRMs capped unless SEZ refinery gets exemption (none announced yet)

Petchem margins improving due to NE Asia supply cut

OMC marketing losses fall but still high

HPCL earnings hit hardest, then IOCL; BPCL least impacted

No windfall tax on ONGC/Oil India

ONGC gains from higher crude; HPCL drag hurts consolidated results

OMCs still under pressure until Middle East conflict cools

ALSO READ: Excise Duty Cut On Petrol, Diesel May Cost India Up to 0.5% Of GDP, Say Brokerages

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