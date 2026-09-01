Stock Picks Today: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Airtel, Tata Motors PV, Syngene, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have highlighted opportunities across banks, NBFCs, automobiles, telecom, healthcare, auto ancillaries, agribusiness, and alcoholic beverages, issuing fresh calls on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Allied Blenders, Syngene International, IDFC First Bank, Tata Motors PV, Hyundai Motor India, Muthoot Finance, Godrej Agrovet, and SJS Enterprises, while also sharing their outlook on India's GDP growth.

HSBC on HDFC Bank

Downgrade to Hold from Buy; Cut TP to Rs 830 from Rs 990

No ‘mean reversion' without a meaningful reversion

Any new CEO will not have it easy either

Any new CEO will still have to fix issues of loan growth, margins and ROA, while contending with the past issues as well

Least preferred among large PVBs.

HSBC on Bharti Airtel

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2500

Growth levers are intact: rising mobile ARPU, expanding home broadband subs, rising FCF, and growth in dividends

MS on Muthoot Finance

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 3705

Announced merger of gold loan subsidiary with standalone

Stated aim of the merger is simplifying the group structure

Muthoot Money contributes 5% to SOTP valuation

It is valued at an implied FY28e P/BV of 2x vs. 2.5x for the standalone business.

UBS on Banks

HDFC Bank – Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1000

ICICI Bank – Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1800

Axis Bank – Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1670

Expanding reach, growing share

Branch expansion key to building deposit and lending franchise

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank have led branch additions over the past 3-4 years

Believe this creates a structural advantage in deposit mobilisation, supports stronger business banking growth and reinforces market share gains

As cyclical tailwinds for PSU banks fade, private banks are well positioned to continue gaining share in both deposits and credit

Current valuations do not fully reflect this structural growth premium

ICICI is our top pick; HDFC has asymmetric upside risk-reward skew.

Jefferies on Allied Blenders

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 780

Evolving from a turnaround story into a premiumisation-led growth story

Management remains confident of sustaining strong momentum in ICONiQ White

Relaunch of legacy brands & new launches in premium whisky & Deluxe Vodka should support incremental growth

Company expects strong double-digit P&A volume growth over the medium term

See meaningful margin expansion over FY26-28e driven by premiumisation & the benefit of backward integration.

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GS on Syngene

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 450

Focus remains on turning around the operations

Commercial engine reset and pipeline conversion are top priorities

Delivery engine being fixed, especially in discovery services

Operationalising Unit 3 and Bayview is central to the medium-term growth agenda

Large molecules and complex modalities could materially alter the growth trajectory

Cost management is being balanced against long-term capability build-out

AI is emerging as an innovation productivity lever, but remains early

Jefferies on RIL

Maintain Buy; Hike TP to Rs 1710 from Rs 1705

O2C Strength Supports FY27 Earnings

4% of global refinery throughput has been lost due to conflicts resulting in diesel and gasoline inventories falling to 5-year lows

Singapore GRM prevails near life-high as a result

The tightness could last through CY2026

Petchem spreads remain firm supporting O2C earnings growth in FY27E

Stock trades below long term average suggesting favorable risk-reward

Project 10% Ebitda Cagr over FY26-29.

Kotak Securities on Godrej Agrovet

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1010

Oil palm segment deep dive: A hidden gem

Long runway for growth

Substantial room for improvement in margins – off already healthy levels

Oil palm alone could be worth more than Godrej Agrovet's current market cap

Kotak Securities on Tata Motors PV

Maintain Sell; Cut TP to Rs 285 from Rs 310

Structural pressure at JLR; India offers limited cushion

Rising BEV mix intensifies competition for JLR

US pivot is strategically sound, but execution remains the key challenge

Mix has peaked, margin recovery will be gradual

Goldman Sachs on Hyundai

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 2640

Expect H2FY27 industry growth on high base + margin levers

To launch compact EV in Q4 and compete in the Nexon segment

All Hyundai EV model will be PLI compliant from day one

New Mid Size SUV expected to be in the Creta category but will be a technology first/Software Defined Vehicle, to be launched

GS on SJS Enterprises

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 3080

Printing moat to scale up in higher value cover glass segment

Maintains 27-30% EBITDA margins compared to average auto ancillary margins of low teens

Plans to extend its 20+ years of dial printing expertise.

GS on ICICI Bank

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1935

Management highlighted that loan growth remains strong, helped by MSME segment and pickup in secured as well as unsecured retail loans

Bank has sustained strong market share in FCNR (B) deposit mobilization which is expected to be earnings accretive

Overseas NIM will moderate given self-funded FCNR (B) deposit-related loans

Domestic NIMs will see slight moderation for three months given the lag in deploying FCNR related deposits

Cost optimization continues, and revenue growth will outperform operating costs at least over next few years

Asset quality trends remain benign and competitive intensity with respect to underwriting remains largely disciplined for the system.

UBS on IDFC First

Upgrade to Neutral from Sell; Hike TP to Rs 92 from Rs 78

Improving earnings outlook

Asset quality outlook improving, but high C/I ratio limits RoA expansion

Branch expansion to support loan growth; margins to remain stable

Asset quality improving, but likely already priced in

Expect growth to pick up gradually in the high yielding book, though it is likely to lag overall loan growth

Consequently, NIMs are likely to remain stable at 5.8% over FY27-29.

ALSO READ: Kotak Mahindra Bank Submits Two Internal Names To RBI For Next CEO: Report

BofA on GDP

Q2CY26 GDP Review: Momentum retained

Q2CY26 GDP strong at 7.8% yoy, shrugging off the oil shock

FY27 GDP growth poised to be above 7%

RBI to lean more towards a hawkish stance in October

Given the revised inflation projections, the real rate would turn negative in Q3FY27 and remain so until Q1FY28

Coupled with robust growth outlook, we retain our call for 50 bps of hikes in FY27, starting in December MPC

UBS on GDP

India's GDP growth remain resilient at 7.8%YoY in June quarter

FY27 growth revised up to 6.9%YoY

India's growth has held up despite energy and weather risks

Bringing rate hikes back on the table; 50 bps rate hike from FY28 to FY27

By expenditure: investment and net exports drive growth; consumption softens

By production: Manufacturing strengthens, services remain supportive

GS on GDP

Q2 real GDP growth beats expectations; Past series revised higher; Raising CY26 forecast

Given the stronger-than-expected investment growth in Q2, bake in some sequential moderation over the next two quarters

Central government capex growth is likely to decline after front-loading in the first four months of the fiscal year.

Citi on GDP

Growth Resilience Removes Obstacle for Rate Normalization

Revise up FY27 real GDP forecast by 40 bps to 7.3% YoY

H2FY27 could witness a slightly slower pace because of unfavorable base effects, the impact of El Nino, and the diminishing effect of last year's policy stimulus

Lower-than-expected GDP deflator prompts us to revise down our FY27 nominal GDP forecast to 11.5% (12.5% earlier)

Q1FY27 GDP print ensures that the October MPC will not have to be too worried about the risks of a growth sacrifice if they are considering a rate hike

MS on GDP

July Fiscal Deficit at Six-Month Low

Remain watchful of the impact of weather conditions on agri output and yields

It may weigh on revenue collections and warrant higher food subsidies

Renewed geopolitical tensions, which could keep commodity prices elevated, adding to fiscal expenditure pressures.

Kotak Securities on GDP

Q1FY27 GDP: Resilient despite West Asia crisis

Driven by strong growth in exports and investments

Private and government consumption growth remained tepid

Nominal GDP growth at 10.3% surprised on the downside

Revise FY27E real GDP growth up to 7.2% with risks evenly balanced.

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