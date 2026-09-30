Stock Picks Today: Coforge, PB Fintech, Molbio Diagnostics, Sudarshan Chemical, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages remained constructive on a range of stocks and sectors, with upbeat views emerging on IT services, financials, hospitals, capital markets and manufacturing themes.

JP Morgan On Coforge

Maintain Overweight, TP Rs 1850/share

Management reiterated the near-term guidance of achieving consolidated EBIT margins of at least 15.5% (consol EBITDA of 20.5%-21%) in FY27

In 2Q27 remains on track to deliver the strongest ever quarter in terms of large deal signings.

Focus is on growing key client accounts via proactive sales rather than just hunting, as ~95% of revenue comes from existing clients.

Expects AI deflation to be a one-time hit of 15-30% over the next 3 years with most of its portfolio already through AI deflation

Expects to add another $100m annual revenue run-rate account in addition to its existing top account.

FCF to PAT conversion will be maintained at 100%

Bernstein On PB Fintech

Maitain Outperform-TP Rs 1085/share (From Rs 2310/share)

Co may be forced to become an insurer and it is not a bad thing

PolicyBazaar's PoSP and Health business (in the current avatar) are unviable at the proposed caps.

Would need to either scale down the costs (and growth) in the health segment, or find ways to capture the underwriting upside (more likely)

That could force them to become a health insurer

It is not the end of the world, and that it can be done in a capital-efficient manner.

Jefferies On Molbio Diagnostics

Initiate Buy, TP Rs 1600/share.

Breaking Through with Innovation.

Two emerging platforms and a robust product pipeline.

Truenat (86% of FY26 sales) - Operates in a oligopolistic market.

26-29E Revenue/PAT CAGR of 22%/47%

Driven by scale-up existing products and operating leverage.

Axis Capital-India Strategy

EPS momentum steady despite global headwinds; strong EPS growth persists

EPS momentum continues to improve in Sep; FY27E sees more cuts in mid-caps

Mid-cap premium down from early-Sep peak, small-cap premium record-high

By sector, upgrades were limited to energy (crude spike)

FY27E earnings cuts were led by industrials (Indigo, due to crude spike) and real estate (mostly Godrej, delay in revenue realization timeline).

Financials saw cuts in FY28E EPS, led by insurance (IRDAI reforms) and NBFCs (potential rate hikes may impact borrowing costs).

MF flows incrementally shifted to mid-cap and small-cap schemes, supporting the high valuations

Axis Capital On Sudarshan Chemical

Maintain Buy-TP Rs 1490/share

Reiterated FY27/29E EBITDA guidance of Rs8bn/14-15bn despite macro volatility and sale of VP4

Growth will be led by steady revenue growth across its global/India businesses

Benefits from its multiple value-capture initiatives, as GCC is operational now (full benefits FY28 onwards).

Expect the company to more than double its EBITDA over FY26-29E

Morgan Stanley On Lenskart

Maintain Overweight, TP Rs 718 (From Rs 666)

Raise F27-F30 consolidated revenue and earnings forecasts by 0-2% and 3-7%

Increase India EBITDA margin assumptions by 20-40bps to factor in the strong performance

International – raise revenue estimates by 15% for F27-F30 to factor in better recent performance

International business-builds in 24% revenue growth in F27 and 19% in F28-F30

Raise international EBITDA margin assumptions by 20-40bps during the next four years

Bernstein On Solar PV Players

Valuation gaps have converged

Premier and Waaree corrected, while Emmvee has re-rated

Caluations of companies with operating cell capacity are broadly aligned

Premier Energies is giving more certainty-given its plant is already up and into trial phase.

Indian players are at a reasonable premium vs China

Massive oversupply continues in China

Macquarie On Capital Markets

Recommend GROWW > MCX > BSE > NSE > Angel One

Financialization 2.0 supports more attractive financial profile than global peers

Industry has superior revenue growth, earnings growth, margins and ROEs

GROWW-Initiate Outperform-TP Rs 260/share

MCX- Initiate Outperform-TP Rs 3820/share

BSE- Initiate Outperform-TP Rs 4000/share

NSE- Initiate Outperform-TP Rs 1965/share

Angel One-Initiate Neutral-TP Rs 285/share

Groww-The Disruptor-Premium to global comps due to execution, share gain potentia

MCX- The Phoenix-Market still underprices platform optionality and cash-return potential

BSE-The Challenger-Premium to global peers on growth, margins, ROE and cash optionality.

NSE- The Dominator-Expect to expand revenue 12% vs a 12-14% TAM CAGR over FY26-30E

Angel One- The Transformer-Core margins below reported margins and EPS highly sensitive to volume declines

UBS On ICICI Lombard General Insurance

Maintain Neutral, TP Rs 1930/share

Tone positive on recent reforms

Digital capabilities are widening competitive advantages

Insured pool, improvement in industry economics expected

Launched 'VIBE', a digitally native Gen Z focused health insurance product

Key triggers- distribution reforms, "No Insurance, No Fuel" (currently under pilot implementation), longer-duration mandatory Third-Party cover and risk-based capital implementation

Emerging risks such as nat-cat events, cyber threats and newer categories such as surety insurance continue to expand the addressable market.

ICICI Lombard's relatively efficient operating model limits the need for material opex recalibration versus peers

Macquarie On Banks

FY28: Looking like a strong year for banks

Expect banks to deliver strong ~18% FY28E EPS growth driven by a ~15bps rise in margins.

Attractive valuations offer further support.

Private banks should deliver strong EPS growth in the next two years as margins improve and operating expenses and credit costs fall.

Insurance firms have underperformed and offer good value; regulatory concerns priced in.

PSU banks: Rising margins to cushion ECL costs.

NBFCs: Healthy loan growth, but a rate increase could pressure margin

Key upgrades: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, PayTM, M&M Financial Services, LIC Housing Finance, and ICICI Pru to Outperform

Bajaj Finance, SBI Cards, Chola Investment from Underperform to Neutral.

Key downgrades: PB Fintech to Neutral from Outperform

Top picks and rankings

Banks: ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, and City Union Bank

Select NBFCs: AB Capiatl, L&T Finanace, Shriram Housing Finance, and M&M Finance

Fintech: PayTM

Insurance: LIC and SBI Life.

JP Morgan On Hospitals

Demand is running ahead of supply, with new capacity getting absorbed faster than historical experience

Blunt price caps are unlikely given already modest net profit pools and the risk of disincentivising

If any tighter controls emerge, they are more likely to be around consumables (low share of the patient bill)

Tech-led hospitals to lift throughput and outcomes without outsized capex.

Top picks are Apollo Hospitals, Max Healthcare and Fortis.

BOFA On MGL

Maintain Buy, TP Rs 1330

Favourable risk-reward

Policy tailwinds to support growth-margins resilient

Demand is not a constraint; gas availability and cost are the main swing factors.

Volume growth guidance intact at 8–9% p.a.

Spot dependence has fallen to ~2–3% or lower, and a small quantity of winter gas has been hedged at fixed prices

CITI ON GMR AIRPORTS

Resume Coverage, TP at Rs 121/share

Midterm investment thesis of rising air-travel penetration in India

Ambitious capacity expansion plans of hub airlines

Rising non-aero spending, and clearly defined/executed capex recoupment frameworks have proven their virtues

View India as a price-sensitive market, which bodes well in a declining oil/ticket prices environment

MOSL on Shriram Finance

Reiterates Buy with TP of Rs 1,220

New vehicle finance, MSME Gold emerging as key growth engines.

New vehicle financing mix rises to ~16-17% of disbursements

Mgmt targets 20-25% over next 2-3 yr in New Vehicle Financing

MUFG's ~20% stake strengthens capital base and growth.

Borrowing costs to decline by ~100 bps over next 2-3 years.

NIM seen at ~9.2%/~9.1% in FY27/FY28 driven by lower funding costs.

CTI ratio to decline to ~26%; Credit costs to remain contained at ~1.8%

RoA to improve to ~4% by FY28.

Asset quality resilient; stable Stage 2/3 trends despite macro headwinds.

Sees current weakness as largely cyclical and macro-driven.

MOSL on ICICI Lombard

Maintains Neutral rating with TP of Rs 1,700.

Product launch cycle reduced to 4 weeks from 6 months

Motor claims settlement down to 3.3 days from 6 days.

Digital servicing penetration at 71%; targets 90% by FY29.

Targets digital sourcing at 15% of sales by FY29 vs 6% currently.

New products to contribute 3-5% of GWP by FY29.

Large protection gap remains with ~42% of vehicles uninsured

~40 million individuals lacking health insurance

Climate, cyber and surety insurance emerging as incremental growth opportunities.

Aims to maintain over 10% combined ratio advantage over industry.

Proposed EoM framework seen as an industry reset

Co's scale and multi-channel presence expected to aid transition.

Kotak On SBI Funds Management

Initiate Buy, Fair Value Rs 600/share

Management has built a large franchise anchored by the SBI brand

Deeply integrated and profitable banking distribution network

Positioning it to remain a key beneficiary of India's structural mutual fund penetration story.

Expect SBI AMC to deliver a healthy earnings CAGR of ~15% over FY2027-29E,

Supported by steady AUM growth, stable margins and improving product mix.

At ~30X 1Y forward PE, valuations appear reasonable

Kotak On HDFC AMC

Upgrade to Buy from ADD, Fair Value Rs 2800 (From Rs 3000/share)

Valuations more comfortable to turn constructive on the stock

15% core earnings CAGR over FY202728E, led by ~18% AUM CAGR

Continue to benefit from healthy long-term fund performance tailwinds, driving stable inflows

Needs to build credible growth drivers in alternatives to offset fee and cost pressures.

Kotak On ABSL AMC

Downgrades to Reduce from Add, Fair Value Rs 1010 (From Rs 1100/share)

Impact of a positive view on equity is partly diluted by the fact that equity AUM contributes ~45% of MF AUM and ~35% of total AUM.

Believe valuations (~25X FY2028E EPS) already capture this anticipated improvement in operating metrics.

JP Morgan-India Strategy

The intersection of electronics manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and “Physical AI” has emerged as one of the most compelling structural themes

Private capex cycle also appears to be turning after nearly a decade of corporate deleveraging and hesitation.

Financials remain the dominant theme.

Companies in modern manufacturing are moving up the value chain.

Broadly positive narrative on demand momentum, supported by luxury/aspirational trade-up trends, convenience-led demand, and continued premiumisation.

SMIDs are pricier but delivering much stronger growth, with valuations supported by flows

Prefer mid/small-caps over large caps, and Quality/ Momentum (especially earnings momentum), while staying underweight Value.

FIIs-Diversification appeal is rising as Indian equities increasingly screen as an AI hedge.

Sector allocation: Overweight sectors are Financials, Industrials, Health Care, Materials and Consumer Discretionary

Underweight sector is IT.

CLSA On IT

IT headcount additions remain stable despite overall weak macro

Healthy increase in the IT Services Jobspeak Index, headcount additions by covered companies in 1QFY27

Resilient commentary around further headcount increases ahead of 2Q, implying potentially early signs of AI-led demand tailwinds.

BPO jobspeak index continues to increase, the rate of increase has decelerated YTD.

Do not yet see hiring slowing in the US or UK, although unemployment levels have remained elevated since 2022.

The banking sector globally (especially in the US and India) and US hyperscalers have experienced headcount pressure, potentially reflecting higher AI adoption, pandemic-era over hiring and ongoing cost discipline as related hardware spending rises.



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