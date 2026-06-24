Stock Picks Today: Adani Enterprises, BEL, Tata Motors PV, HDFC Life, And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages issued fresh views on Adani Enterprises, BEL, Anant Raj, Tata Motors PV, Tata Motors CV, HDFC Life, Info Edge, Trent, Syngene, Vedanta Aluminium, alongside commentary on power, banks and metals sector.

MS on Adani Enterprises

Initiate Overweight with TP of Rs 3638

Anchored to "The New India"

India's premier incubator, with exposure to multi-decade themes

Forecast EBITDA to scale up 3x by FY30, driven by airports, new energy, and primary industries

FY27 marks an earnings inflection for Adani Enterprises

FY27 drivers: NMIA, Ganga Expressway, the copper plant, and new energy capacity expansion

By FY30, expect Adani Ent to handle 145 mn passengers across its airports and have a 2GW DC portfolio (JV route)

Citi on Power

Recent Power Demand Pick-Up: Key Signals for H2

Power demand metrics have recovered robustly in Q1

Recent peak demand trends highlighting renewed demand supply mismatch during non-solar hours

Near-term demand trends will likely moderate on monsoon onset

Capex upcycle is already ongoing, see likelihood of policy measures in H2

Remain constructive on electric utility stocks

NTPC is top pick supported by relatively undemanding valuations and broadest pipeline across key generation capacity addition areas

Citi on BEL

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 515

Recent Developments Incrementally Positive

Reiterate a Top Pick

Recent order wins are spread across multiple product categories

Timing of large-value QRSAM conversion remains a monitorable

Think the combination of steady base orders, improving macro and incremental export optionality

This should provide continued conviction in BEL's medium-term growth visibility

​Citi on Banks

Clarification reframes the scheme's character entirely

From cost-arbitrage instrument into a full-spectrum balance sheet expansion play and is extremely positive for Indian banks

Layered atop CRR/SLR exemption and favorable LCR treatment, the value proposition is multi-dimensional

It can potentially attracts higher foreign deposits/borrowings flow than 2013

Scheme's ultimate efficacy will be determined by execution velocity and leverage depth

Alpha accrues decisively to institutions that move fastest, leverage deepest, and distribute with the broadest global reach

Nomura on Anant Raj

Maintain Buy; Cut TP to Rs 650 from Rs 700

Visibility on revenues for cloud segment should improve from Q2

Luxury Group Housing Project likely to be launched in Q2

FY27F/28F EPS cut by 8%/10% on slower-than-expected ramp-up of cloud capacity and residential project launches

CLSA Price Action – Laurence Balanco

Midcap breakout building, large caps range-bound

Nifty Midcap 100 is pressing against a cup-and-handle breakout (62,113–62,907), targeting 77,687–78,000, with upside bias intact above the 200DMA (59,254)

Flag AB Capital and Nykaa as buy candidates

Turning to the large-cap Nifty index, there is limited change

In contrast, the Nifty remains rangebound (21,743–26,319)

Key support remains anchored at 21,743–23,000, while resistance is defined at 25,600–26,319

With a lack of directional conviction likely to persist until a clear breakout from this range emerges

UBS on Info Edge

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 1280

Incremental upside with rising AI and deeptech relevance

AI portfolio scaling with early entry and improving validation

Deeptech in early stages and consumer tech remains anchor

Macquarie on Syngene

Maintain Outperform; Cut TP to Rs 735 from Rs 835

From Transition to Transformation

Syngene's stock price correction factors in headwinds for its CMO business from 1 product but fails to capture upside from medium-term growth levers

New mgmt is prioritising stronger commercial execution, driving higher capacity utilisation for improvement in profitability and ROCE

FY27 guidance appears conservative

Cut target price to reflect CDMO business headwinds

Citi on Tata Motors PV

Maintain Sell with TP of Rs 320

Positively surprised by the very strong revenue CAGR for India business

It will be interesting to see how much of it is driven by volumes/pricing/ASP

EBITDA margin guidance of 8%/10% is in line with estimates

India business growth guidance is very strong

Domestic Industry outlook is healthy

Jefferies on Tata Motors PV

Maintain Underperform with TP of Rs 300

Strong revenue but modest margin guidance for India PV

Consol guidance implies big margin expansion at JLR, which believe would be tough

Expanding India portfolio to gain share

Like improving market share in India, but see multiple headwinds for JLR

Jefferies on Banks

RBI FCNR-B FAQs Supportive, But Some Rate Hikes Needed to Lift Mobilisation

Permitting foreign branch leveraging, which can reduce friction & counterparty risks

Allowing different rates based on tenor & value

These are supportive to FCNRB mobilisation

Feel banks are offering lower rates/ IRRs, which can limit mobilisation

Expect FCNR-B rate hikes, esp. for large-ticket deposits for 3yr, & will watch for rate changes by banks

MS on Tata Motors PV

Maintain Equal-weight with TP of Rs 367

Investor Day focus was on sustained volume growth, premiumization, deep cost transformation

Closer integration of JLR and India businesses to drive sustainable and profitable growth over the medium term

Industry dynamics remain supportive, with premiumization continuing to be a key structural trend

GS on HDFC Life

Maintain Buy with TP of Rs 735

Product mix turning more balanced

Protection momentum more durable this time

Margin commentary remains measured

Agency remains medium-term structural opportunities

Capital position appears comfortable

JPMorgan on Metals

Indian metal stocks could see profitability tailwinds fading gradually into Q2

Commodity prices have started easing, while cost pressures in steel could linger

Spot prices for rebar/aluminum/iron ore/int'l thermal coal/domestic HRC are down 14%/13%/13%/8%/2% vs peaks

Coking coal costs have moved up by 5% vs Q4 avg

Advocate buying JSW Steel and Hindalco on dips

JSW Steel could face near-term spread pressure, but is demonstrating strong execution on capacity expansion & deleveraging

Believe the Aluminum market will remain in a deficit in CY26

CLSA on Vedanta Aluminium

Initiate Outperform with TP of Rs 540

Aluminium upcycle, earnings torque; Throughput up, costs trimmed

Expect backward integration to lift the company into the first decile of global cost curve

See near term volume growth visibility

Strong FCF generation is likely to support deleveraging and dividend payout

Every US$100/T change in aluminium price impacts valuation by 7%

MS on Trent

Maintain Overweight with TP of Rs 3151

FY26 AGM Takeaways: Positive Commentary

Management believes it can expand the network by adding annually 50 Westside stores, 200-250 Zudio, and 25-40 Star

Over time, it sees potential for 700 Westside stores and 5,000 Zudio stores

Management aspires to low double-digit LFL growth

Star remains a key pillar, with reconfiguration of all stores to be complete by end-FY27

Store addition guidance of 50/year for Westside was a key positive

Citi on Tata Motors CV

Management guided to high-single-digit CV industry volume growth in FY27

Targets 40% domestic CV market share (VAHAN-based) vs 35.7% in FY26

Double-digit EBITDA margin and 30-35% ROCE post IVECO acquisition by FY28

Company plans to maintain investment spend at 2-4% of revenue while generating free cash flow of 7-9% of revenue

Core product strategy is centered on addressing white spaces in trucks and bus segments.

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