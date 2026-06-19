Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On June 19

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India Market Recap

Benchmark indices extended their gains for the fifth consecutive trading session, their longest gaining streak since April 7. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 82.30 points, or 0.34%, to close at 24,168. The BSE Sensex gained 254.36 points, or 0.33%, to end at 77,409.98.

US Market Recap

Wall Street opened on a strong footing on Thursday in the aftermath of the US-Iran deal being formalised and correction in oil prices. S&P 500 and Nasdaq recovered sharply from Wednesday's Fed triggered selloff.

S&P 500 opened 1.19% higher at 7,508.44, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.5% at open to 26,425.68, and Dow Jones Industrial Average added nearly 400 points and opened 0.76% higher at 51,883.37.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: S&P 500 Jumps 1.1%, Nasdaq Soars 1.5% As Wall Street Shrugs Off Fed Jitters

Stocks In News

Aadhar Housing Finance: The company allots 25,000 NCDs aggregating Rs. 250 crore via private placement.

The company allots 25,000 NCDs aggregating Rs. 250 crore via private placement. Aequs: The company focuses on building a strong program pipeline across segments during FY26, Targets 18 to 22% EBITDA and 4 to 6x revenue expansion by 2031

The company focuses on building a strong program pipeline across segments during FY26, Targets 18 to 22% EBITDA and 4 to 6x revenue expansion by 2031 Bharat Forge: The company's arm Kalyani Strategic signs a pact with AM General for mounted artillery gun systems.

The company's arm Kalyani Strategic signs a pact with AM General for mounted artillery gun systems. Wipro: The company signs a multi‑year AI‑led transformation and data centre migration deal with METRO AG. The company will acquire an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services for USD 2.1 million.

The company signs a multi‑year AI‑led transformation and data centre migration deal with METRO AG. The company will acquire an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services for USD 2.1 million. HCLTech: The company launches an AI Innovation Zone featuring Intel‑powered enterprise solutions.

The company launches an AI Innovation Zone featuring Intel‑powered enterprise solutions. Sarda Energy & Minerals: A transmission tower collapse due to heavy rain leads to temporary shutdown of its hydro power plant, with damage assessment underway.

A transmission tower collapse due to heavy rain leads to temporary shutdown of its hydro power plant, with damage assessment underway. Bosch Home Comfort: Bosch Global will exercise the oversubscription option in the company's OFS.

Bosch Global will exercise the oversubscription option in the company's OFS. HG Infra Engineering: The company appoints Vikas Jain as CFO, replacing Rajeev Mishra.

The company appoints Vikas Jain as CFO, replacing Rajeev Mishra. Manappuram Finance: The board will meet on June 23 to consider raising funds via NCDs.

The board will meet on June 23 to consider raising funds via NCDs. Share India Securities: The company approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs. 50 crore.

The company approves issuance of NCDs worth Rs. 50 crore. Brigade Enterprises: Environmental clearance for the ‘Brigade Morgan Heights' project in Chennai has been revoked and the company plans to appeal.

Environmental clearance for the ‘Brigade Morgan Heights' project in Chennai has been revoked and the company plans to appeal. TruAlt Bioenergy: The company receives approval for financial assistance of Rs. 150 crore for a sustainable aviation fuel project.

The company receives approval for financial assistance of Rs. 150 crore for a sustainable aviation fuel project. Travel Food Services: The company will operate a food and beverage outlet at Bengaluru airport.

The company will operate a food and beverage outlet at Bengaluru airport. Mahindra Lifespace Developers: YKK India will set up a new manufacturing facility at Origins by Mahindra.

YKK India will set up a new manufacturing facility at Origins by Mahindra. GIC Housing Finance: The company appoints Rajesh Laheri as CFO, with V Balkrishna stepping down.

The company appoints Rajesh Laheri as CFO, with V Balkrishna stepping down. Diamond Power Infrastructure: The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 2,000 crore.

The company approves fundraising of up to Rs. 2,000 crore. Allied Blenders and Distillers: The company appoints Monish Bhasin as Chief Revenue Officer effective July 1.

The company appoints Monish Bhasin as Chief Revenue Officer effective July 1. Sumeet Industries: The company expects volume‑led growth supported by stable pricing, raw‑material procurement and scale‑up plans.

The company expects volume‑led growth supported by stable pricing, raw‑material procurement and scale‑up plans. Endurance Technologies: The company commences commercial production of lithium‑ion battery packs with an investment of around Rs. 62 crore.

The company commences commercial production of lithium‑ion battery packs with an investment of around Rs. 62 crore. Himadri Speciality Chemical: The company will invest USD 5.4 million in International Battery Company and increase its stake to 20.47% post additional USD 0.66 million investment.

The company will invest USD 5.4 million in International Battery Company and increase its stake to 20.47% post additional USD 0.66 million investment. PNC Infratech: The company incorporates Mustafabad Biswariya Highway as a special purpose vehicle.

The company incorporates Mustafabad Biswariya Highway as a special purpose vehicle. Kirloskar Pneumatic Company: The company sets July 3 as the record date for its FY26 final dividend.

The company sets July 3 as the record date for its FY26 final dividend. Doms Industries: FILA sells 7% stake via 42.5 lakh shares at Rs. 2,200.34 per share aggregating Rs. 935 crore.

FILA sells 7% stake via 42.5 lakh shares at Rs. 2,200.34 per share aggregating Rs. 935 crore. Imagicaaworld Entertainment: The company temporarily shuts Raigad water park due to water shortage following state directive, to reopen once situation improves.

The company temporarily shuts Raigad water park due to water shortage following state directive, to reopen once situation improves. Magellanic Cloud: The board will consider fundraising via shares and warrants on June 25.

The board will consider fundraising via shares and warrants on June 25. Amber Enterprises: The company enters manufacturing pact with Oppo India to produce Oppo, OnePlus and Realme smartphones.

The company enters manufacturing pact with Oppo India to produce Oppo, OnePlus and Realme smartphones. Vintage Coffee & Beverages: The company's arm shuts Telangana unit for annual maintenance for 14 days till July 2.

The company's arm shuts Telangana unit for annual maintenance for 14 days till July 2. DEE Development Engineers: The company will hold EGM on June 27 for approval of Rs. 300 crore equity fundraise.

The company will hold EGM on June 27 for approval of Rs. 300 crore equity fundraise. Anthem Biosciences: Promoter sells 1.7 crore shares at Rs. 744.80 per share; HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential and Kotak MF among buyers.

Promoter sells 1.7 crore shares at Rs. 744.80 per share; HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential and Kotak MF among buyers. BSE EXCHANGES : Exchange to discontinue Dalmia Bharat from F&O segment effective August 28; existing contracts remain tradeable.

Exchange to discontinue Dalmia Bharat from F&O segment effective August 28; existing contracts remain tradeable. MSP Steel: The company signs 25-year power purchase agreement to procure 10 MWp solar power at Rs. 3.17 per unit.

The company signs 25-year power purchase agreement to procure 10 MWp solar power at Rs. 3.17 per unit. Affle India: The company will allot 74 lakh warrants at Rs. 1,487 per share.

The company will allot 74 lakh warrants at Rs. 1,487 per share. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance: The company allots non-convertible securities worth Rs. 100 crore.

IPO TO OPEN

Turtlemint: Company is a technology-enabled insurance distribution platform that connects customers, insurance advisors (Digital Partners), and insurers through a phygital (physical + digital) model.

Shares issued with a price band of Rs 144 to 152 and Lot Size of 98 shares. Total Issue Size of Rs 883 cr, fresh issue of Rs.660.72 crores and offer for sale of Rs.221.95 crores.

Set to open on 19th June 2026, IPO closes 23rd June 2026, and Listing on 29th June 2026



Bulk & Block Deals



Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: Procter & Gamble Home Products brought 6.19 lk shares, Temple Trees Impex And Investment sold 6.19lk shares, at price Rs. 8995.50 each.

Procter & Gamble Home Products brought 6.19 lk shares, Temple Trees Impex And Investment sold 6.19lk shares, at price Rs. 8995.50 each. Shaily Engineering Plastics: Vanita L Nagda sold 4 lk shares at price Rs 2,635.05 each.

Vanita L Nagda sold 4 lk shares at price Rs 2,635.05 each. Ravindra Energy: Chanakya Corporate Services bought 2.50 lk shares, Utpal H Sheth bought 1.10 lk shares at price Rs. 23.64 each, Romarsol sold 5.45 lk shares at price Rs. 24.91 each, Sanjay Datta bought 1.24 lk shares at price Rs. 23.83 each,

Chanakya Corporate Services bought 2.50 lk shares, Utpal H Sheth bought 1.10 lk shares at price Rs. 23.64 each, Romarsol sold 5.45 lk shares at price Rs. 24.91 each, Sanjay Datta bought 1.24 lk shares at price Rs. 23.83 each, Anthem Biosciences: Aruna Ganesh sold 1.71 cr shares at price Rs. 744.8 each

Aruna Ganesh sold 1.71 cr shares at price Rs. 744.8 each EFC (I): F3 Advisors sold 10 lk shares at price Rs 189.5 each

F3 Advisors sold 10 lk shares at price Rs 189.5 each Restaurant Brand Asia: Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers sold 40 lk shares at price Rs. 69.68 each, Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt Ltd bought 30.84 lk shares at price Rs. 69.65 each.

Marwadi Chandarana Intermediaries Brokers sold 40 lk shares at price Rs. 69.68 each, Rajasthan Global Securities Pvt Ltd bought 30.84 lk shares at price Rs. 69.65 each. GNA Axles: Seehra Maninder Singh sold 2.33 lk shares at price Rs. 427.07 each.

Seehra Maninder Singh sold 2.33 lk shares at price Rs. 427.07 each. Motisons Jewellers: Tiger Strategies Fund - I sold 90.49 lk shares at Rs. 14.25 each.

Tiger Strategies Fund - I sold 90.49 lk shares at Rs. 14.25 each. Shaily Engineering Plastics: Vanita L Nagda sold 6.43 lk shares at price Rs. 2646.51 each.

Vanita L Nagda sold 6.43 lk shares at price Rs. 2646.51 each. Anthem Biosciences: Aruna Ganesh sold 1.71 cr shares, SBI Mutual Fund bought 26.94 lk shares, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund and Uti Mutual Fund bought 13.42 lk shares each, Bajaj Life Insurance Limited bought 12.08 lk shares, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited bought 12.08 lk shares, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited bought 12.08 shares, Prudential Hong Kong Limited bought 10.20 lk shares, PI Opportunities AIF V LLP bought 8.05 shares, Nordea 1 SICAV - Indian Equity Fund bought 6.85 lk shares, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund bought 5.37 lk shares, Whiteoak Capital Mutual Fund bought 4.43 lk shares, 360 One Mutual Fund bought 3.35 lk shares, Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 3.35 lk shares, Ghisallo Master Fund LP bought 3.35 lk shares, Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd bought 3.35 lk shares, Societe Generale bought 3.35 lk shares, Manulife Global Fund India Equity Fund bought 1.95lk shares, Social Protection Fund bought 44056 shares, Manulife Provident Funds Unit Trust Series - Manulife India Equity Fund bought 14685 shares at price Rs. 744.8 each.

Board Meeting

Gujarat Themis Biosyn: Fund Raising

Corporate Action

Indiamart Intermesh- Special Dividend Rs. 30 per share

Lock In Shares

ICICI Pru AMC : 6 months lock in, 344 mn lock in shares of value USD 11,872 mn, 70% of total outstanding shares.

Oswal Pumps: 1 year lock in, 61 mn lock in shares of value USD 273 mn, 54% of total outstanding shares.

Insider trade

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust: BIF IV Jarvis India, Promoter disposed 13.75 cr shares.

BIF IV Jarvis India, Promoter disposed 13.75 cr shares. MSP Steel & Power: M A Hire Purchase, Promoter Group acquired 24 lk shares, Shree Vinay Finvest, Promoter Group acquired 4 lk shares, Sampat Marketing Company, Promoter Group acquired 10.25 lk shares, Shree Vinay Finvest, Promoter Group acquired 4 lk shares, Sampat Marketing Company, Promoter Group acquired 10.25 lk shares, M A Hire Purchase, Promoter Group acquired 24 lk shares.

M A Hire Purchase, Promoter Group acquired 24 lk shares, Shree Vinay Finvest, Promoter Group acquired 4 lk shares, Sampat Marketing Company, Promoter Group acquired 10.25 lk shares, Shree Vinay Finvest, Promoter Group acquired 4 lk shares, Sampat Marketing Company, Promoter Group acquired 10.25 lk shares, M A Hire Purchase, Promoter Group acquired 24 lk shares. Ravindra Energy: Khandepar Investments, Promoter pledged 76.10 lk shares.

Khandepar Investments, Promoter pledged 76.10 lk shares. MTAR Technologies: Kavitha Reddy Gangapatnam, Promoter disposed 20000 shares.

Kavitha Reddy Gangapatnam, Promoter disposed 20000 shares. Anand Rathi Share And Stockbrokers: Asha Biyani, Promoter Group acquired 40000 shares.

Asha Biyani, Promoter Group acquired 40000 shares. Alembic Pharmaceuticals: Nirayu, Promoter Group acquired 24832 shares.

Nirayu, Promoter Group acquired 24832 shares. Gandhar Oil Refinery (India): Ramesh Babulal Parekh, Promoter & Director acquired 50,000 shares.

Price Band

Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Grand Oak Canyons Distillery, Sasken Technologies

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Long - Term ASM Framework: Lloyds Engineering Works

Lloyds Engineering Works List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage: Cartrade Tech, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Rashi Peripherals, V Marc India.

Cartrade Tech, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Rashi Peripherals, V Marc India. List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Grand Oak Canyons Distillery, Rain Industries

ALSO READ: Turtlemint Fintech Raises Rs 397 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

F&O Cues

Nifty June futures is up by 0.48% to 24209 at a premium of 41 points

Nifty Options 23rd June Maximum Call open interest at 24500 and Maximum Put open interest is also at 24000

Securities in ban period: Kaynes

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