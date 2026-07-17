Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On July 17

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Market Recap

Indian equity benchmarks ended little changed on Thursday as losses in HDFC Bank and Eternal offset gains in Bajaj Finance and M&M. The Nifty 50 declined 5.75 points, or 0.02%, to close at 24,072.75. The Sensex ended 1.44 points higher at 77,186.87.

US Markets Recap

US stocks opened on a mixed note on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average extending gains, while the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 traded lower in early deals as weakness in semiconductor stocks weighed on broader sentiment.

As of 9:32 a.m. EDT, real-time data showed the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 126.52 points, or 0.24%, to 52,785.16.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 116.73 points, or 0.44%, at 26,152.50 as of 9:31 a.m. EDT, while the S&P 500 slipped 15.48 points, or 0.20%, to 7,556.92 at 9:32 a.m. EDT.

ALSO READ: Wipro Q1 Results: Net Profit Falls 4.3%, Margins Narrow; Dividend Declared

Earnings And Updates

Piramal Finance Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit Up 66.1% at Rs. 459 crore vs Rs. 276 crore YoY

Total Income Up 27.5% at Rs. 3,430 crore vs Rs. 2,690 crore YoY

Board approved fundraising of up to Rs. 4,000 crore

Borosil Renewables Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit at Rs. 86.8 crore vs loss of Rs. 167 crore YoY

Revenue Up 17.1% at Rs. 406 crore vs Rs. 347 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs. 127 crore vs Rs. 63 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 31.4% vs 18.2% YoY

Other Income at Rs. 14 crore vs Rs. 6.3 crore YoY

Tax Expense at Rs. 31.3 crore vs Rs. 16.9 crore YoY

Q1FY26 included a one-time loss of Rs. 222 crore

Wipro Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit Down 4.3% at Rs. 3,352 crore vs Rs. 3,502 crore QoQ

Revenue Up 1% at Rs. 24,479 crore vs Rs. 24,236 crore QoQ

Ebit Down 8.4% at Rs. 3,829 crore vs Rs. 4,181 crore QoQ

Ebit Margin at 15.6% vs 17.2% QoQ

Total Bookings Down 2.4% QoQ to $3.37 billion in constant currency

IT Services Revenue Down 1.4% QoQ to $2.615 billion

IT Services Operating Margin at 16%

Attrition at 13.9% on a trailing 12-month basis

Guides Q2 IT Services growth in the range of -1.5% to +0.5%

Expects Q2 IT Services Revenue between $2.574 billion and $2.627 billion

Large Deal TCV Up 12.9% QoQ to $1.63 billion

Total headcount at 2.43 lakh

Tech Mahindra Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit Up 8.2% at Rs. 1,465 crore vs Rs. 1,354 crore QoQ

Revenue Up 4.2% at Rs. 15,712 crore vs Rs. 15,076 crore QoQ

Ebit Up 9.2% at Rs. 2,264 crore vs Rs. 2,073 crore QoQ

Ebit Margin at 14.4% vs 13.7% QoQ

Dollar Revenue Up 2.6% QoQ to $1.66 billion in constant currency

New Deal Wins TCV Up 33.3% YoY to $1.078 billion

Heritage Foods Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit Down 37.9% at Rs. 25.2 crore vs Rs. 40.6 crore YoY

Revenue Up 17.7% at Rs. 1,338 crore vs Rs. 1,137 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 16.3% at Rs. 61.8 crore vs Rs. 73.9 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 4.6% vs 6.5% YoY

Acquired remaining 5.6% stake in HNFL

Alok Industries Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Revenue Up 6.5% at Rs. 993 crore vs Rs. 932 crore YoY

Ebitda at Rs. 57.3 crore vs Rs. 20.1 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 5.8% vs 2.2% YoY

Net Loss at Rs. 138 crore vs loss of Rs. 172 crore YoY

Nelco Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit Up 30% at Rs. 2.3 crore vs Rs. 1.8 crore YoY

Revenue Up 7% at Rs. 80 crore vs Rs. 74.8 crore YoY

Jio Financial Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit at Rs. 830 crore vs Rs. 325 crore YoY

Total Income at Rs. 2,004 crore vs Rs. 619 crore YoY

Ceat Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Profit at Rs. 4 crore vs Rs. 112 crore YoY

Revenue Up 22.4% at Rs. 4,318 crore vs Rs. 3,529 crore YoY

Ebitda Down 5.7% at Rs. 365 crore vs Rs. 387 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 8.5% vs 11% YoY

Board approved capital expenditure of Rs. 1,205 crore to expand the Nagpur plant

Capacity to increase by around 53,000 tyres per day by FY31

WeWork India Q1FY27 Highlights (Consolidated)

Net Loss at Rs. 4.3 crore vs loss of Rs. 14.1 crore YoY

Revenue Up 27.7% at Rs. 684 crore vs Rs. 535 crore YoY

Ebitda Up 30.4% at Rs. 438 crore vs Rs. 336 crore YoY

Ebitda Margin at 64% vs 62.7% YoY

Ajmera Realty Q1FY27 Business Update

Sales Value Up 35% to Rs. 146 crore

Sales Area stood at 43,737 sq. ft.

Total Collections stood at Rs. 173 crore

Stocks In News

ONGC: Fitch affirmed BBB-/Stable rating and upgraded SCP to bbb+.

Fitch affirmed BBB-/Stable rating and upgraded SCP to bbb+. Tata Motors: Signed an MoU with UCO Bank for commercial vehicle financing.

Signed an MoU with UCO Bank for commercial vehicle financing. HCL Tech: Signed a seven-year Guardian partnership and acquired Guardian India for $10.5 million; 2,000 employees to join.

Signed a seven-year Guardian partnership and acquired Guardian India for $10.5 million; 2,000 employees to join. Premier Energies: Incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary Premier Battery Technologies.

Incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary Premier Battery Technologies. Navneet Education: Received a GST advisory from the Punjab State Tax Department regarding input tax credit reversal compliance for exempt supplies.

Received a GST advisory from the Punjab State Tax Department regarding input tax credit reversal compliance for exempt supplies. Sky Gold and Diamonds: Subsidiary suffered a fraud loss of Rs. 10.70 crore.

Subsidiary suffered a fraud loss of Rs. 10.70 crore. Vedanta: CRISIL upgraded long-term rating to AA+/Stable and reaffirmed A1+.

CRISIL upgraded long-term rating to AA+/Stable and reaffirmed A1+. Time Technoplast: Confirmed Type IV composite LPG cylinders supplied to HPCL for its Instamart pilot.

Confirmed Type IV composite LPG cylinders supplied to HPCL for its Instamart pilot. Hexaware Tech: Partnered with Factory to deploy agent-native development tools across enterprises and internally.

Partnered with Factory to deploy agent-native development tools across enterprises and internally. KFin Tech: Invested $2 million in KFin Singapore.

Invested $2 million in KFin Singapore. Coal India: Commissioned 200 MW of the 300 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat.

Commissioned 200 MW of the 300 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat. PC Jeweller: Board approved a Rs. 1,000 crore QIP and increase in authorised share capital.

Board approved a Rs. 1,000 crore QIP and increase in authorised share capital. Havells India: Appointed Ashish Parikh as President and SBU Head.

Appointed Ashish Parikh as President and SBU Head. Vishal Mega Mart: COO Manoj Kumar resigned.

COO Manoj Kumar resigned. Gland Pharma: Customs authority confirmed an IGST demand of Rs. 3.53 crore, along with interest and an equivalent penalty for FY21-FY22.

Customs authority confirmed an IGST demand of Rs. 3.53 crore, along with interest and an equivalent penalty for FY21-FY22. Vedanta Oil & Gas: CRISIL upgraded long-term rating to AA+/Stable.

CRISIL upgraded long-term rating to AA+/Stable. Vedanta Aluminium: CRISIL assigned AA+ rating to non-convertible debentures and upgraded long-term rating to AA+/Stable.

CRISIL assigned AA+ rating to non-convertible debentures and upgraded long-term rating to AA+/Stable. Canara Bank: Raised $200 million through senior unsecured notes due 2029.

Raised $200 million through senior unsecured notes due 2029. South Indian Bank: To raise up to Rs. 1,000 crore through debt securities; recommended the appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as MD & CEO for a three-year term.

To raise up to Rs. 1,000 crore through debt securities; recommended the appointment of Mahesh Muralidhar Pai as MD & CEO for a three-year term. Servotech Renewable: Won a UPSRLM order for a 900 kW solar rooftop project across 12 locations, to be executed within six months.

Won a UPSRLM order for a 900 kW solar rooftop project across 12 locations, to be executed within six months. Adani Ports: ICRA reaffirmed A1+ rating on commercial paper and AAA/Stable rating on bank facilities of Rs. 10,020 crore and non-convertible debentures of Rs. 17,000 crore.

ICRA reaffirmed A1+ rating on commercial paper and AAA/Stable rating on bank facilities of Rs. 10,020 crore and non-convertible debentures of Rs. 17,000 crore. Sansera Engineering: Settled the Metaldyne lawsuit for $2 million, payable by July 30, 2026; insurance may mitigate the exposure.

Settled the Metaldyne lawsuit for $2 million, payable by July 30, 2026; insurance may mitigate the exposure. PNG Jewellers: India Ratings affirmed IND A+/Stable and IND A1 ratings on bank loan facilities of Rs. 500 crore each, totalling Rs. 1,000 crore.

India Ratings affirmed IND A+/Stable and IND A1 ratings on bank loan facilities of Rs. 500 crore each, totalling Rs. 1,000 crore. Clean Science & Tech: Clean-Fino Chem signed a long-term HALS collaboration with Geneus Chem AG.

Clean-Fino Chem signed a long-term HALS collaboration with Geneus Chem AG. Prestige Estates: Q1FY27 pre-sales rose to Rs. 6,579.3 crore. Launched four projects and completed three. Issued a Rs. 370 crore guarantee to secure a loan availed by subsidiary Prestige Alta Vista Properties.

Q1FY27 pre-sales rose to Rs. 6,579.3 crore. Launched four projects and completed three. Issued a Rs. 370 crore guarantee to secure a loan availed by subsidiary Prestige Alta Vista Properties. Tech Mahindra: Extended the acquisition completion deadline for Midad's 20% stake in Tech Mahindra Arabia to August 31, 2026.

Extended the acquisition completion deadline for Midad's 20% stake in Tech Mahindra Arabia to August 31, 2026. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank: Appellate Tribunal reduced the FEMA-related penalty to Rs. 3.40 crore from Rs. 17 crore.

Appellate Tribunal reduced the FEMA-related penalty to Rs. 3.40 crore from Rs. 17 crore. PhysicsWallah: Approved the acquisition of an additional 11% stake in Sarrthi IAS for Rs. 71.81 crore, increasing its shareholding from 40% to 51%.

Approved the acquisition of an additional 11% stake in Sarrthi IAS for Rs. 71.81 crore, increasing its shareholding from 40% to 51%. Powerica: Invested Rs. 3 crore in Fuji-Kailash Energy, acquiring a 49% stake.

Invested Rs. 3 crore in Fuji-Kailash Energy, acquiring a 49% stake. IRCTC: Ministry of Railways approved the resignation of CMD Sanjay Kumar Jain. Rahul Himalian given additional charge as CMD for three months.

Ministry of Railways approved the resignation of CMD Sanjay Kumar Jain. Rahul Himalian given additional charge as CMD for three months. Tata Capital: S&P Global Ratings assigned a BBB rating to the proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes.

S&P Global Ratings assigned a BBB rating to the proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes. Ceat: Board approved capital expenditure of Rs. 1,205 crore to add around 53,000 tyres per day of manufacturing capacity by FY31.

Corporate Actions

3M India - Special Dividend - Rs 346 Per Share

Indian Hume Pipe - Special Dividend - Rs 3 Per Share

JB Chemicals & Pharma – Merger

HCL Tech - Interim Dividend - Rs 12 Per Share

Board Meetings

Federal Bank – Fund raising

RBL Bank – Fund Raising

Shares to exit anchor Lock-in

Bharat Coaking Coal – 6 month Lock-in, 3259 mln shares, 70% of total outstanding

Smartworks Coworking – 1yr lock-in, 43.6 mln shares, 38% of total outstanding

IPO Opening

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO

Price Band – Rs. 402 to Rs. 424

Listing date – July 24,2026

-Caliber Mining and Logistics is an integrated service provider specializing in coal extraction and coal logistics.

-Offers comprehensive mining and logistics services, including coal extraction, overburden removal, coal loading and unloading, road transportation, and rail transportation coordination.

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AGM/EGM

Tech Mahindra

Nilkamal

JK cement

Talbros Automotive Components

Indo Amines

DOMS Industries

Welspun Corp

Welspun Specialty Solutions

Jupiter Life

Earnings

Central Bank of India

Federal Bank

Globus Spirits

Havells India

JSW Steel

Oberoi Realty

Poonawalla Fincorp

RBL Bank

Reliance Industries

Tata Technologies

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions

Block/Bulk Deals

Mrs Bectors Food Spe - HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED sold 3.55 lakh shares at Rs 189.81/share.

Hind Rectifiers - JUNOMONETA FINSOL PRIVATE LIMITED bought 285 shares at Rs 1,328.88/share.

Justdial - ES LLP sold 10,244 shares at Rs 782.38/share.

Landmark Cars - JUNOMONETA FINSOL PRIVATE LIMITED bought 2,241 shares at Rs 507.93/share.

Laser Power & Infra - BANK OF INDIA MUTUAL FUND bought 9.43 lakh shares at Rs 263.36/share. BOFA SECURITIES EUROPE SA bought 9.00 lakh shares at Rs 262.63/share. F3 ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED bought 1.88 lakh shares at Rs 258.07/share. IRAGE BROKING SERVICES LLP sold 3.11 lakh shares at Rs 262.85/share. NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND bought 8.95 lakh shares at Rs 260.98/share.

Motisons Jewellers - L7 MEDIA PRIVATE LIMITED bought 1.16 crore shares at Rs 14.04/share. L7 SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED sold 1.16 crore shares at Rs 14.04/share.

Newgen Software Tech - HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED sold 31,525 shares at Rs 561.54/share.

Nilkamal - ABAKKUS INVESTMENT MANAGERS PRIVATE LIMITED bought 2.80 lakh shares at Rs 1,335.63/share. IRAGE BROKING SERVICES LLP sold 1.26 lakh shares at Rs 1,337.38/share. SETU SECURITIES PRIVATE LIMITED bought 1.08 lakh shares at Rs 1,353.25/share.

Ramco Systems - HRTI PRIVATE LIMITED sold 17,389 shares at Rs 840.74/share.

Ramkrishna Forgings - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC sold 12.90 lakh shares at Rs 573.88/share.

Zee Entertain. Enterp. - SUDESH IT SOLUTIONS LLP bought 5.00 lakh shares at Rs 104.63/share.

LASERPOWER - NIPPON INDIA MUTUAL FUND bought 8.00 lakh shares at Rs 260.75/share. IRAGE BROKING SERVICES LLP bought 3.11 lakh shares at Rs 262.59/share. BUOYANT OPPORTUNITIES STRATEGY-III bought 10.00 lakh shares at Rs 269.00/share. BUOYANT OPPORTUNITIES STRATEGY bought 10.00 lakh shares at Rs 269.00/share.

NILKAMAL - F3 ADVISORS PRIVATE LIMITED bought 87,992 shares at Rs 1,337.68/share. IRAGE BROKING SERVICES LLP bought 1.26 lakh shares at Rs 1,336.51/share. EPITOME TRADING AND INVESTMENTS bought 81,167 shares at Rs 1,337.37/share.

Insider Trades

Restaurant Brands Asia - Promoter Lenexis Foodworks created a pledge on 11.88cr equity shares worth Rs 844.50 crore on Jul. 14, taking total pledged shares to 29.72 cr shares (41.76% stake).

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

D. P. Abhushan

ALSO READ: Buy, Sell Or Hold: Bajaj Housing Finance, Hero MotoCorp, IDBI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life And Vishal Mega Mart — Ask Profit

F&O Cues

Nifty July Futures is up 0.15% to Rs. 24,103.70 at a premium of Rs.31.

Maximum Call OI at 24200 strike and Maximum Put OI at 23000 strike.

Stocks Under Ban - Kaynes

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