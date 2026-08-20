Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On August 20

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GIFT Nifty Check

The GIFT Nifty, which is an early indicator for the benchmark, traded 0.53% higher at 24,219.50 and pointed to a gap up open for the Nifty after it closed 0.32% lower on Wednesday.

Asian Market Check

Asian stock markets traded higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rebound on Wall Street as a pullback in US Treasury yields supported risk appetite. South Korea's Kospi led gains in the region, surging 4.41%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.21% and Australia's ASX 200 advanced 0.29%.

Commodity Check

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, as the US-Iran conflict did not show any signs of escalation after Donald Trump announced a "crushing" economic operation against Tehran.

Global benchmark brent crude edged upwards to trade 0.70% higher at $92.26 per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate traded 0.28% higher at $86.07 per barrel.

As per Bullion.co.in, gold price stood at Rs 1,58,390 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,37,840 per kg around 6.25 am on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026.

US Market Recap

The Wall Street indices opened in the red as rising US bond yields spooked investors, but eventually settled higher after the Treasury announced that it is ramping up buybacks.

Longer-dated Treasury yields retreated from multi-year highs after the US government announced measures aimed at reducing pressure following the recent selloff in the bond market.

The S&P 500 closed 0.21% higher at 7,707.98, Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 0.22% higher at 53,463.05, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite's gains were relatively muted as it ended 0.16% higher at 26,331.09.

Stock Market Recap

The Indian stock market remained under pressure on Wednesday, with the Nifty 50 benchmark falling for the seventh straight session on rising crude oil prices. On the day, the Nifty 50 slid 0.32% to 24,078.30 and the Sensex lost 0.42% to 76,909.68. The Nifty 50 benchmark stayed below the 24,100 mark throughout the session. The Nifty 50 index has logged its longest losing streak in 11 months, dropping 2.1% over the period. The BSE Sensex index has slumped in six out of last seven sessions, dipping 2.1%.

Stocks in News

Aditya Infotech: CP Plus approved raising up to Rs 1,500 Cr through equity shares, via public issue and/or QIP

Hindustan Oil Exploration Limited: HOEC plans to drill 4 additional wells in the existing PY-1 field to restore production, using existing SUN platform and pipeline; Rs 3,400 Cr has already been invested in the field.

The Phoenix Mills: O2 Renewable Energy XXVIII allotted 2,74,332 equity shares and 24,690 CCDs to the company and 3,02,568 equity shares and 27,231 CCDs to subsidiary Offbeat Developers. Post allotment, they collectively hold a 45% equity stake.

Jain Irrigation Systems: CRISIL reaffirmed Jain Irrigation's ratings at BBB-/Negative (long-term) and A3 (short-term), covering Rs 2,930 Cr bank facilities and Rs 785.63 Cr NCDs; refinancing of Rs 652 Cr debt due in FY27 remains a key concern.

Nitin Spinners: acquired 85.68 lakh shares of CGE II Hybrid Energy Pvt. Ltd., taking its total holding to 2.57 Cr shares (7.36%) in the renewable-energy company.

Kolte-Patil Developers: appointed Hrishikesh Parandekar as Chief Executive Officer, effective 24 August 2026.

JSW Cement: Received a GST show cause-cum-demand notice of Rs 10.27 crore from the Joint Commissioner, Central Tax (Audit), Kolkata.

Hyundai Motor India: will increase vehicle prices by up to 1% across its portfolio from September 2026, citing rising input/commodity costs

IndiQube Spaces: Secured a 1,300-seat workspace deal in Bengaluru valued at ~Rs 68 crore with a leading global audio series platform.

Cipla: NCLT approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of wholly owned subsidiary Inzpera Healthsciences with the company

Rites Limited: RITES will sell its entire 13% stake (1,573 shares) in Elicius Energy to its promoter/director at Rs 38.49 per share for Rs 60,544.77, after which Elicius will cease to be RITES' associate. Completion is expected by September 30, 2026

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Aug 20: Nifty's Break Below 24,000 May Intensify Selling, Say Analysts; Flag Bearish Sentiment

Gabriel India: Shareholders approved a preferential issue of 1,44,04,204 equity shares to Asia Investments Private Limited at Rs 1,305.89 per share, aggregating Rs 1,881.03 crore. Shareholders approve acquisition of HL Mando Anand India stake from Asia Investments through material related-party transaction.

Astra Microwave Limited: Astra Microwave's wholly owned subsidiary Astra Space Technologies Private Limited has been converted into Astra Space Technologies Limited.

Sportking India: CRISIL revised the outlook on its long-term bank facilities to 'Positive' from 'Stable' while reaffirming the A+ rating; short-term rating reaffirmed at CRISIL A1.

Ceigall India: secured its fifth LOA on NH-913 (Frontier Highway) worth Rs 274 Cr, taking its five LOAs in two days to Rs 2,423.70 Cr, covering 278 km of road construction in Arunachal Pradesh

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products: received a GST show-cause notice proposing a Rs 5.09 Cr demand for FY21–FY24; the company disputes the demand and plans to file a detailed reply.

JSW Dulux: Received an Odisha GST show cause notice of Rs 1.84 crore for alleged Input Tax Credit disallowance for FY2022–23.

Hexaware Technologies: launched “Zero Vulnerability,” a new AI-led cybersecurity offering to prioritize and verify remediation.

Karnataka Bank: Empanelled as an Arranger & Collector for HUDCO Capital Gain Bonds, expanding its government-backed investment product offerings and distribution capabilities.

S H Kelkar: appointed Ranjeet Agrawal as Executive Vice President – Sales (India Subcontinent) and Senior Management Personnel, effective 20 August 2026.

Rhetan TMT: Commenced power generation from its 1 MW captive solar power project at its Kadi, Gujarat manufacturing facility.

Goodluck India: Closed two wholly owned subsidiaries, GLS Engineering India and GLS Metallics India

BSE - to explore launching India futures and options linked to MSCI indexes.

Thyrocare Technologies - API Holdings fully redeemed its Rs 1,700 crore NCDs; debenture trustee issued a no-dues certificate and released the pledge over 60.92% of Thyrocare's shares held by Docon Technologies.

Gravita India - Gravita plans 59,200 MTPA copper recycling capacity addition at Mundra by March 31, 2029, costing about Rs. 64 crore.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering - Invested Rs 6.88 crore in subsidiary Texmaco Defence Technologies; VAGUS DEF TECH & AEROSPACE FUND-1 acquired a 30% stake, resulting in TDTL ceasing to be a wholly owned subsidiary and becoming a 70%-owned subsidiary.

ALSO READ: Nifty Extends Record No-New-High Run, But Bulls Smell Imminent Breakout

IDFC First Bank - Upsized its senior notes issuance by an additional USD 100 million, taking the total issue size to USD 600 million from USD 500 million under its EMTN programme.

United Spirits - FSSAI revoked its June 29, 2026 order relating to the sale of a product manufactured at the Baramati unit; no material financial or operational impact.

HEG - Receives NCLT Approval for Demerger Scheme for HEG Graphite Limited and Bhilwara Energy Limited; shareholders to receive shares in a 1:1 ratio.

HFCL - Voluntarily liquidated and deregistered non-operational Australian step-down subsidiary HFCL Pty Ltd effective Aug. 19, 2026

Strides Pharma Science - Received USFDA EIR for its Bengaluru flagship facility, with the May 2026 inspection closed under VAI status after addressing 5 Form 483 observations, reaffirming the facility's regulatory compliance.

EMS - Emerged as L1 bidder for a Rs 190.86 crore water infrastructure project in Kota, Rajasthan under AMRUT 2.0, involving construction of a 100 MLD water treatment plant, distribution network and related infrastructure, along with 5 years O&M.

Thomas Scott (India) - Allotted 91,575 equity shares at Rs 330/share upon conversion of 91,575 warrants held by non-promoter Viren Raichand Shah; paid-up equity capital increased to 1.48 crore shares.

KEC International - Issued a corporate guarantee of AED 300 million for subsidiary Al Sharif Group & KEC Ltd., replacing an earlier AED 181.5 million guarantee, to support enhanced credit facilities.

Titagarh Rail Systems - Upgraded to Approved Vendor status by Indian Railways for supply of 3-phase locomotive traction motors (6FRA-6068), with approved manufacturing capacity of 1,200 motors per annum.

HG Infra Engineering - Re-appointment of Harendra Singh as Managing Director for a third 5-year term, Re-appointment of Vijendra Singh Choudhary as Whole-Time Director.

Board Meetings

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering - To be decide on fund raising

IPO Openings

Tempsens Instruments: Tempsens Instruments is an advanced thermal engineering solutions company that manufactures temperature sensors, electrical heating equipment, and specialized cables. Total issue size is Rs. 650 crores. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 0.32 crore shares aggregating to ₹95.00 crores and offer for sale of 1.85 crore shares aggregating to ₹555.00 crores. It opens for subscription on Aug 20, 2026 and closes on Aug 24, 2026.

AGM

Bikaji Foods International, Venus Remedies, Eicher Motors, Timex Group Ind, Sagility, Usha Martin, South Ind Bank, Ramco Cements, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Campus Activewear, Restaurant Brands Asia, Spectrum Electrical, Ramco System, Interglobe Aviation, Prestige Estate Projects, Railtel Corporation of India, Ramco Industries, Welspun Enterprises.

ALSO READ: Coal India To Allcargo: Market Uncertainty Shifts Focus To High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Bulk/Block Deals

Groww: YC Holdings II, LLC sold 7.47 crore shares at Rs 192.16/share.

YC Holdings II, LLC sold 7.47 crore shares at Rs 192.16/share. Asterdm: Centella Mauritius Holdings Limited sold 5.81 crore shares at Rs 766.17/share, while HDFC Mutual Fund bought 1.50 crore shares at Rs 766.10/share. Additionally, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte Limited bought 52.88 lakh shares at Rs 766.10/share, Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd bought 49.95 lakh shares at Rs 766.14/share, and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 45.68 lakh shares at Rs 766.10/share.

Centella Mauritius Holdings Limited sold 5.81 crore shares at Rs 766.17/share, while HDFC Mutual Fund bought 1.50 crore shares at Rs 766.10/share. Additionally, Citigroup Global Markets Singapore Pte Limited bought 52.88 lakh shares at Rs 766.10/share, Integrated Core Strategies Asia Pte Ltd bought 49.95 lakh shares at Rs 766.14/share, and Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 45.68 lakh shares at Rs 766.10/share. Behari Lal Engineering Ltd: On NSE, 360 One Mutual Fund bought 5.05 lakh shares at Rs 470.13/share, Sanjay Popatlal Jain bought 3.00 lakh shares at Rs 478.55/share, Irage Broking Services LLP bought 63,922 shares at Rs 495.94/share, KIFS Enterprise bought 1.10 lakh shares at Rs 520.45/share, and Patronus Tradetech LLP bought 28,908 shares at Rs 490.17/share. On BSE, Irage Broking Services LLP sold 63,922 shares at Rs 495.93/share.

On NSE, 360 One Mutual Fund bought 5.05 lakh shares at Rs 470.13/share, Sanjay Popatlal Jain bought 3.00 lakh shares at Rs 478.55/share, Irage Broking Services LLP bought 63,922 shares at Rs 495.94/share, KIFS Enterprise bought 1.10 lakh shares at Rs 520.45/share, and Patronus Tradetech LLP bought 28,908 shares at Rs 490.17/share. On BSE, Irage Broking Services LLP sold 63,922 shares at Rs 495.93/share. Cordelia: Belgrave Investment Fund sold 6.99 lakh shares at Rs 825.11/share.

Belgrave Investment Fund sold 6.99 lakh shares at Rs 825.11/share. Hscl: VT Capital Market Pvt Ltd bought 32.05 lakh shares at Rs 736.65/share.

VT Capital Market Pvt Ltd bought 32.05 lakh shares at Rs 736.65/share. Jindrill: QE Securities LLP bought 3,218 shares at Rs 642.85/share.

QE Securities LLP bought 3,218 shares at Rs 642.85/share. Leapind: BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 37.68 lakh shares at Rs 164.11/share.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 37.68 lakh shares at Rs 164.11/share. Motisons: Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 92,963 shares at Rs 16.82/share, and HRTI Private Limited sold 1.20 lakh shares at Rs 16.78/share.

Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 92,963 shares at Rs 16.82/share, and HRTI Private Limited sold 1.20 lakh shares at Rs 16.78/share. Ratnaveer: Nirmalkumar Pareek bought 5.00 lakh shares at Rs 250.99/share, Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 29,528 shares at Rs 251.55/share, and Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 10,195 shares at Rs 252.82/share.

Nirmalkumar Pareek bought 5.00 lakh shares at Rs 250.99/share, Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited bought 29,528 shares at Rs 251.55/share, and Arihant Capital Markets Limited bought 10,195 shares at Rs 252.82/share. Sbc Exports: Morpheus Enterprises Private Limited bought 28.20 lakh shares at Rs 38.76/share.

Morpheus Enterprises Private Limited bought 28.20 lakh shares at Rs 38.76/share. Shiprocket: Goldman Sachs Fds Goldman Sachs India EQ Portfolio bought 40.24 lakh shares at Rs 131.00/share, NK Securities Research Private Limited bought 67.83 lakh shares at Rs 140.83/share, Irage Broking Services LLP bought 5.07 lakh shares at Rs 142.57/share, and Pure Broking Private Limited bought 53,395 shares at Rs 142.65/share, while Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 2.62 lakh shares at Rs 143.00/share.

Goldman Sachs Fds Goldman Sachs India EQ Portfolio bought 40.24 lakh shares at Rs 131.00/share, NK Securities Research Private Limited bought 67.83 lakh shares at Rs 140.83/share, Irage Broking Services LLP bought 5.07 lakh shares at Rs 142.57/share, and Pure Broking Private Limited bought 53,395 shares at Rs 142.65/share, while Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 2.62 lakh shares at Rs 143.00/share. Zaggle: QE Securities LLP bought 67,505 shares at Rs 185.02/share, while Irage Broking Services LLP sold 85,552 shares at Rs 185.89/share, Junomoneta Finsol Private Limited sold 5,332 shares at Rs 185.34/share, and HRTI Private Limited sold 169 shares at Rs 184.81/share.

Insider Trading

Alembic Ltd - Nirayu Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 1,15,719 shares.

SAR Auto Products Ltd - Shreyas Rameshbhai Virani, Promoter & Director, sold 2,790 shares.

Eveready Industries India Ltd - Aditya Khaitan, Promoter, pledged 2,32,266 shares.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd - Safechem Enterprises Private Limited, Promoter Group, sold 15,000 shares.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd - K Vishweshwar Reddy, Promoter, pledged 81,000 shares.

Baazar Style Retail Ltd - Rajendra Kumar Gupta HUF, Promoter, sold 1,50,000 shares.

NCC Ltd - Sirisha Projects Private Limited, Promoter, bought 2,14,546 shares.

Kilburn Engineering Ltd - Firstview Trading Private Limited, Promoter, bought 30,000 shares. Vivaya Enterprises Private Limited, Promoter Group, bought 20,000 shares.

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage

Technocraft Industries (India) Limited

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework

Vedant Fashions Limited

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Limited

Shilpa Medicare Limited

F&O Cues

Nifty Aug futures is down 0.5% to 24,108.90 at a premium of 30 points.

Nifty Options 25th Aug Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24,500 and Maximum Put open interest at 24,000.

Securities Under Ban for 20th August

BANDHAN BANK

MANAPPURAM FINANCE

SAIL

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