Nifty Extends Record No-New-High Run, But Bulls Smell Imminent Breakout

The Nifty 50 has entered an unprecedented technical phase, with the benchmark index failing to surpass the previous day's high for 12 consecutive trading sessions. According to Apurva Sheth, Head of Market Perspectives and Research at SAMCO Securities, the current streak is the longest recorded in the history of the Nifty, surpassing the previous record of nine sessions.

"Nifty has now failed to surpass the previous day's high for 12 consecutive trading sessions since SEBI introduced the CAS in the markets. That is not just unusual… it is unprecedented," Sheth said.

The latest SAMCO data suggests that such prolonged periods of suppressed upside have historically created an interesting setup for the index. While the pattern does not guarantee a rally, historical instances of nine consecutive lower highs have, on average, been followed by positive returns over the subsequent five trading sessions.

The Nifty's latest entry in the SAMCO study, dated August 19, 2026, shows an open of 24,152, a high of 24,173, a low of 24,026 and a close of 24,034, with the index recording its 12th consecutive lower high.

What History Says After Nine Lower Highs

SAMCO's historical study identified nine earlier instances when the Nifty recorded nine consecutive lower highs. The subsequent performance has been mixed across individual episodes, but the overall five-day forward return was positive.

Across all historical instances, the average five-day forward return stood at 1.08%, while the average 10-day return was -0.25% and the average 15-day return was -0.57%. However, the picture becomes more encouraging when looking at data since 2010. The average five-day forward return following the pattern was 3.36%, while the average 10-day and 15-day forward returns stood at 2.51% and 1.93%, respectively.

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The historical observations also show considerable variation. Following a nine-lower-high streak in September 2012, for instance, the Nifty gained 3.93% over the next five trading sessions, 6.29% over 10 sessions and 8.11% over 15 sessions.

Similarly, the December 2014 episode was followed by gains of 1.80% in five sessions, 3.17% in 10 sessions and 2.55% over 15 sessions. On the other hand, the September 2001 episode saw the index decline sharply, with five-day, 10-day and 15-day forward returns of -11.16%, -17.48% and -11.72%, respectively.

Nifty Under Pressure

The technical signal comes amid a difficult phase for Indian equities. The Nifty 50 ended Wednesday's session 0.32% lower at 24,078.30, marking its seventh consecutive losing session. The index has declined 2.18% over the last 12 trading sessions.

The benchmark is down 7.91% year-to-date, 1.25% so far in August and 3.61% over the past year. Rising crude oil prices and higher global bond yields have weighed on investor sentiment, while the Nifty has struggled to sustain buying interest at higher levels.

Despite the recent weakness, the historical data highlighted by SAMCO suggests that the current streak deserves close attention. The fact that the Nifty has now extended the lower-high pattern beyond the previous nine-session record makes the current setup particularly unusual.

Sheth said history suggests that prolonged periods of suppressed upside can often create an interesting setup for the market. "The message is simple… Nifty may be struggling to make new highs, but historically, extended periods of failing to do so have often been followed by meaningful upside. Sometimes, the absence of a breakout is itself a signal," he said.

The key question now is whether the Nifty can break the pattern of persistent lower highs and trigger a meaningful recovery. While the historical averages, particularly since 2010, point to positive returns following similar setups, the current macro environment remains challenging.

High crude oil prices and elevated global bond yields continue to pose risks to risk assets. At the same time, India's market has significantly underperformed several Asian peers this year.

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