Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On May 13

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is down 0.23% at 23,369 as of 6:23 a.m. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) dipped 0.09% and 1.41% respectively.

India Market Recap

Indian benchmark indices closed sharply lower on Tuesday, extending their longest losing streak since the second week of January, as weakness in global markets triggered broad-based selling across sectors.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 1.83% to close at 23,579.55, while the BSE Sensex declined 1.92% to 74,559.24. The decline marked the steepest single-day fall for the benchmarks since March 30.

The sell-off spread across the broader market, with mid-cap and small-cap indices underperforming the headline gauges. The Nifty Midcap 150 declined for the third straight session, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 extended losses for a second day. Both indices ended more than 2.5% lower.

UPL and Dixon Technologies were the top losers on the mid-cap index. Sonata Software and GSPL led declines among small-cap stocks.

US Market Recap

Chip-maker stocks dipped, with the market also falling alongside bonds after inflation data highlighted the impacts of energy disruptions due to the US-Iran war. This also paused a rally in equities, with the S&P 500 dropping from a record. Nasdaq 100 fell about 1%.

Asian Market Update

Asia-Pacific market opened on a lower note on Wednesday, following higher than expected inflation data in the US amid Iran war tensions. South Korea's Kospi was down 2.15% and small-cap Kosdaq fell 0.74%. Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.52% and Topix rose 0.28%, CNBC reported.

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For May 13: Nifty To Sink Below 23,000? Analysts Flag Crucial Support Levels

Earnings In Focus

Balaji Amines Ltd, The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Bharti Airtel Ltd, Bharti Hexacom Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, Cipla Ltd, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, DCM Shriram Ltd, DLF Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd, Interarch Building Solutions Ltd, JSW Dulux Ltd, Kaynes Technology India Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, LIC Housing Finance Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Oil India Ltd, Onesource Specialty Pharma Ltd, Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, Power Finance Corporation Ltd, Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd, Redington Ltd, Sagar Cements Ltd, Sharda Cropchem Ltd, Signatureglobal (India) Ltd, SKF India Ltd, Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Tourism Finance Corporation of India Ltd, Tube Investments of India Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, TVS Holdings Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd

Earnings Post Market Hours

Berger Paints (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 6.1% at Rs 2,868 crore versus Rs 2,704 crore.

EBITDA up 12.7% at Rs 482 crore versus Rs 427 crore.

EBITDA margin up 100 bps at 16.8% versus 15.8%.

Net profit up 27.9% at Rs 335 crore versus Rs 262 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 4 per share and reappointed Abhijit Roy as MD & CEO for 4 years.

Dixon Technologies (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 2.1% at Rs 10,511 crore versus Rs 10,293 crore.

EBITDA down 7.8% at Rs 408 crore versus Rs 443 crore.

EBITDA margin down 40 bps at 3.9% versus 4.3%.

Net profit down 36.0% at Rs 256 crore versus Rs 401 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 10 per share.

ALSO READ: Dixon Tech Q4: Profit Slips For First Time In 17 Quarters — What's Behind The Trimmed Bottomline?

Neuland Laboratories (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 134.8% at Rs 788.7 crore versus Rs 335.8 crore.

EBITDA up 446.6% at Rs 319.8 crore versus Rs 58.5 crore.

EBITDA margin up 2310 bps at 40.5% versus 17.4%.

Net profit up 665.1% at Rs 212.7 crore versus Rs 27.8 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 34 per share and announced a Rs 143 crore investment in its Telangana unit.

Tata Power (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 12.9% at Rs 14,900 crore versus Rs 17,096 crore.

EBITDA down 19.9% at Rs 2,599 crore versus Rs 3,246 crore.

EBITDA margin down 160 bps at 17.4% versus 19.0%.

Net profit down 4.5% at Rs 996 crore versus Rs 1,043 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share.

Torrent Power (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 0.8% at Rs 6,406 crore versus Rs 6,456 crore.

EBITDA up 1.7% at Rs 1,149 crore versus Rs 1,131 crore.

EBITDA margin up 40 bps at 17.9% versus 17.5%.

Net profit down 70.0% at Rs 318 crore versus Rs 1,059 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 5 per share and approved raising up to Rs 10,000 crore via NCDs.

Stove Kraft (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 32.4% at Rs 415 crore versus Rs 313 crore.

EBITDA up 34.1% at Rs 39.4 crore versus Rs 29.4 crore.

EBITDA margin up 10 bps at 9.5% versus 9.4%.

Net profit up 335.7% at Rs 6.1 crore versus Rs 1.4 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.

Cohance Life (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 26.3% at Rs 619 crore versus Rs 840 crore.

EBITDA down 56.9% at Rs 98.7 crore versus Rs 229 crore.

EBITDA margin down 1140 bps at 15.9% versus 27.3%.

Net profit down 83.8% at Rs 19.6 crore versus Rs 120 crore.

MTAR Technologies (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 67.2% at Rs 306 crore versus Rs 183 crore.

EBITDA up 81.1% at Rs 61.9 crore versus Rs 34.2 crore.

EBITDA margin up 150 bps at 20.2% versus 18.7%.

Net profit up 223.3% at Rs 44.3 crore versus Rs 13.7 crore.

Max Financial Services (Q4, Cons YoY)

Total income down 12.8% at Rs 10,806 crore versus Rs 12,396 crore.

Net loss at Rs 26.4 crore versus a profit of Rs 31.3 crore.

Kalpataru (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 183.7% at Rs 1,694 crore versus Rs 597 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 217 crore versus a loss of Rs 19.7 crore.

Net profit at Rs 200 crore versus Rs 14.1 crore.

Sagility (Q4, Cons QoQ)

Revenue up 2.7% at Rs 2,024 crore versus Rs 1,971 crore.

EBITDA down 5.2% at Rs 485 crore versus Rs 511 crore.

EBITDA margin down 200 bps at 23.9% versus 25.9%.

Net profit down 3.7% at Rs 258 crore versus Rs 268 crore.

Texmaco Rail (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 13.3% at Rs 1,167 crore versus Rs 1,346 crore.

EBITDA up 9.0% at Rs 106 crore versus Rs 97.7 crore.

EBITDA margin up 180 bps at 9.1% versus 7.3%.

Net profit up 45.1% at Rs 57.7 crore versus Rs 39.8 crore.

Note: The company plans to invest up to Rs 200 crore in its arm over the next 3-5 years.

Inox India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 24.7% at Rs 461 crore versus Rs 369.4 crore.

EBITDA up 16.7% at Rs 94.7 crore versus Rs 81.1 crore.

EBITDA margin down 150 bps at 20.5% versus 22.0%.

Net profit up 14.8% at Rs 75.2 crore versus Rs 65.5 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Pfizer (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 6.3% at Rs 629 crore versus Rs 592 crore.

EBITDA up 3.7% at Rs 236 crore versus Rs 228 crore.

EBITDA margin down 90 bps at 37.5% versus 38.4%.

Net profit down 39.6% at Rs 200 crore versus Rs 331 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 75 per share.

Gopal Snacks (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 29.0% at Rs 409.6 crore versus Rs 317.5 crore.

EBITDA up 1400% at Rs 31.5 crore versus Rs 2.1 crore.

EBITDA margin up 700 bps at 7.7% versus 0.7%.

Net profit at Rs 30 crore versus a loss of Rs 39.5 crore.

Indraprastha Medical (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 9.3% at Rs 365 crore versus Rs 334 crore.

EBITDA down 1.3% at Rs 60.5 crore versus Rs 61.3 crore.

EBITDA margin down 180 bps at 16.6% versus 18.4%.

Net profit up 1.7% at Rs 41.7 crore versus Rs 41 crore.

Sai Silks (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 5.1% at Rs 419 crore versus Rs 399 crore.

EBITDA up 4.8% at Rs 61.3 crore versus Rs 58.5 crore.

EBITDA margin down 10 bps at 14.6% versus 14.7%.

Net profit up 142.2% at Rs 32.7 crore versus Rs 13.5 crore.

Note: The company appointed Bharadwaj Rachamadugu as CEO, effective May 12.

Nazara Technologies (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 23.5% at Rs 398 crore versus Rs 520 crore.

EBITDA up 113.8% at Rs 74 crore versus Rs 34.6 crore.

EBITDA margin up 1190 bps at 18.6% versus 6.7%.

Net profit up 195.5% at Rs 47 crore versus Rs 15.9 crore.

Note: Nitish Mittersain has been redesignated as MD & CEO.

Thomas Cook (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 10.1% at Rs 1,771 crore versus Rs 1,969 crore.

EBITDA down 20.3% at Rs 78.4 crore versus Rs 98.3 crore.

EBITDA margin down 60 bps at 4.4% versus 5.0%.

Net profit down 40.1% at Rs 38.7 crore versus Rs 64.6 crore.

Religare Enterprises (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 20.8% at Rs 2,467 crore versus Rs 2,042 crore.

EBITDA down 39.9% at Rs 143 crore versus Rs 237 crore.

EBITDA margin down 580 bps at 5.8% versus 11.6%.

Net profit down 74.3% at Rs 13.4 crore versus Rs 52.2 crore.

Clean Max Enviro (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 25.1% at Rs 557 crore versus Rs 446 crore.

EBITDA up 4.2% at Rs 268 crore versus Rs 257 crore.

EBITDA margin down 960 bps at 48.0% versus 57.6%.

Net profit up 151.8% at Rs 55.4 crore versus Rs 22 crore.

Huhtamaki (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 0.5% at Rs 613 crore versus Rs 610 crore.

EBITDA up 3.1% at Rs 39.9 crore versus Rs 38.7 crore.

EBITDA margin up 20 bps at 6.5% versus 6.3%.

Net profit down 2.3% at Rs 25.6 crore versus Rs 26.2 crore.

Sri Lotus Developers (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 61.8% at Rs 308 crore versus Rs 190 crore.

EBITDA up 11.23% at Rs 121.3 crore versus Rs 109 crore.

EBITDA margin down 1800 bps at 39.4% versus 57.4%.

Net profit up 11.5% at Rs 95.6 crore versus Rs 85.8 crore.

Ventive Hospitality (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 11.6% at Rs 779 crore versus Rs 698 crore.

EBITDA down 18.9% at Rs 285 crore versus Rs 351 crore.

EBITDA margin down 1380 bps at 36.6% versus 50.4%.

Net profit up 79.5% at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 128 crore.

Elantas Beck (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 7.8% at Rs 222 crore versus Rs 206 crore.

EBITDA up 7.4% at Rs 43.4 crore versus Rs 40.4 crore.

EBITDA margin down 7 bps at 19.51% versus 19.58%.

Net profit down 5.4% at Rs 31.1 crore versus Rs 32.9 crore.

Dr. Reddy's (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 11.5% at Rs 7,546 crore versus Rs 8,528 crore.

EBITDA down 60.4% at Rs 981 crore versus Rs 2,475 crore.

EBITDA margin down 1610 bps at 13.0% versus 29.1%.

Net profit down 86.1% at Rs 221 crore versus Rs 1,593 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 8 per share. Global Generics revenue fell 13% YoY to Rs 6,580 crore, with North America sales plummeting 51% to Rs 1,756 crore.

Stocks In News

Prestige Estates: The real estate developer's board is scheduled to meet on May 21 to consider the issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs).

Trident: The company's board will meet on May 19 to discuss fundraising options through debt and other instruments.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator will announce its Q4 results on May 16, alongside a board meeting to consider raising funds via equity and warrants.

Adani Ports: The company's subsidiary, Astro Offshore, has secured a contract with Oceaneering International for subsea expansion operations in Europe.

Intellect Design: The fintech firm has signed a massive digital banking pact with 37 Canadian Financial Institutions, a partnership covering 2.6 lakh members and $11.7 billion CAD in assets.

RVNL: The state-run railway company has emerged as the L1 Bidder for a Rs 221 crore railway contract from the South East Central Railway in Bilaspur.

Tata Capital: The NBFC has successfully allotted two tranches of NCDs worth Rs 505 crore and Rs 765 crore on a private placement basis.

Kamat Hotels: The hospitality chain has appointed Milind Wadekar as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1.

Tata Consumer: The FMCG major has fixed May 25 as the record date for its upcoming dividend payout.

Kalpataru: The company's board has approved a composite scheme of arrangement involving the demerger of the KRVPL mall business into KPTPL, alongside the merger of five group entities into Kalpataru Ltd.

Krishna Defence: The company has signed an agreement to acquire a 46.81% stake in Taharabadkar Solutions, gaining right of first refusal (ROFR) and drag-along rights in the process.

Amagi Media: The company announced that its CLOUDPORT platform has undergone its largest upgrade to date, setting a new standard for cloud-based broadcast workflows.

Dredging Corp: The company announced that P Uma Gandhi has withdrawn her resignation and will continue to serve as General Manager (Finance) and CFO.

Filatex India: The company acquired an additional 1 crore shares of its arm, Ecosis, for Rs 10 crore, bringing its total investment in the subsidiary to Rs 65 crore.

Stove Kraft: The company reports that Ramakrishna Pendyala has stepped down as CFO, with VP-Finance Subhadeep Pal taking over the role.

IIFL Capital: The financial services firm has incorporated a new subsidiary at the International Financial Services Centre.

Hemisphere Properties: The e-auction process for the company's Pune land parcel has concluded, and the bids are currently in the evaluation and scrutiny stage.

United Breweries: The Maharashtra VAT Tribunal has ruled in favor of the company, reducing a Rs 275 crore tax order down to nil.

Vadilal Industries: The ice cream maker has appointed Nagarajan Sivaramakrishnan as its Interim Chairman.

KRBL: The company has officially changed the name of its arm from "KRBL DMCC" to "KRBL FZCO".

Crompton Greaves: The consumer electricals company has expanded its B2C Lighting Category with the launch of a new B22 Lamp holder.

Nuvoco Vistas: The cement manufacturer received relief as the Income Tax Department dropped a pending tax demand of Rs 12 crore.

Texmaco Rail: In a massive win, the company secured an order worth Rs 4,045 crore from Tsiko Africa Logistics for the supply of rolling stock freight wagons, locomotives, components, and long-term maintenance.

Nephrocare Health: The company's arm has entered a pact with Orani Hemodialysis to acquire a dialysis center for PHP 89.6 million.

Puravankara: The real estate developer's arm has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) worth Rs 58 crore from Innmar Tourism and Hotels.

Apollo Microsystems: The company's board approved the allotment of 13,000 shares to Lata Dhiraj Shah in exchange for warrants.

Nitco: The tiles manufacturer has bagged an additional Rs 67 crore order from Prestige Estates Projects, taking its total order book from Prestige to Rs 347 crore.

Interarch Building: The company has secured an order worth Rs 102 crore for its Pre-Engineered Steel Building System.

Electronics Mart: The retail chain has opened a new Multi Brand Store under the 'Bajaj Electronics' brand name in Andhra Pradesh.

Azad Engineering: The company has re-appointed Rakesh Chopdar as Whole-Time Director, Executive Chairman, and CEO for 5 years, while also re-appointing Jyoti Chopdar and Vishnu Malpani as Whole-Time Directors.

Bank of India & Union Bank: Both state-run banks have infused an additional Rs 23 crore each into their joint venture, ASREC (India), increasing their respective stakes to 27.3%.

Mukand: The specialty steel maker has successfully completed the sale of its Kalwa and Dighe land (approximately 17.25 acres) to AGP DC Infra for Rs 110 crore.

Piramal Finance: The NCLT has approved a scheme application for the merger of four entities, involving Piramal Corporate Tower and Piramal Agastya Offices & DFHCL.

Standard Engineering: The company has expanded its corporate structure by incorporating a new arm, Standard Projects.

PNC Infratech: The infrastructure firm is set to receive a Rs 235 crore settlement from the NHAI under the Vivad se Vishwas scheme regarding the Agra Bypass project.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: The RBI has approved the appointment of Krishna Prasad Nair as the Non-Executive Part-time Chairman for a three-year term.

Choice International: The NCLT has approved an amalgamation scheme allowing step-down subsidiary CWPL to merge into another step-down arm, ACSPL.

Prime Focus: The NCLAT has stayed the recent NCLT CIRP order against the company, barring the IRP from taking further steps and directing the company to deposit Rs 354 crore by May 20.

Archean Chemical: The company's arm has signed a pact with ISM for a major semiconductor project in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, with the Rs 2,067 crore facility aiming to produce 60,000 wafers and 96 million devices annually.

STL Networks: The Delhi High Court has dismissed the petition filed against the company by BSNL, rejecting the plea against an earlier arbitral award.

Lumax Auto Technologies: The NCLT has formally approved the merger scheme under which IAC India will merge into Lumax Auto Tech.

Religare Enterprises: The company's board has approved the closure and surrender of the license for its subsidiary, MIC Insurance, noting the unit had nil turnover and negligible net worth.



Shares to exit anchor Lock-in (next day)

Fractal Analytics: 3 month lock-in, 7 million shares, 4% of total outstanding.

Aye Finance: 3 month lock-in, 18 million shares, 7% of total outstanding.

Pine Labs: 6 month lock-in, 924 million shares, 80% of total outstanding.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance: 1.5 year & beyond lock-in, 366 million shares, 20% of total oustanding.





Bulk Deals



Kalpataru : GSS India Opportunities AIF -Scheme I bought 48.32 lakh shares at Rs. 385.15 per share, GSS Opportunities Investment I VCC sold 48.32 lakh shares at Rs. 385.15 per share

Insider Trades/Pledge



NRB Bearings: Harshbeena Zaveri, Promoter, revoked pledge of 11.22 lakh shares, Trilochan Singh Sahney Trust 1, Promoter, revoked pledge of 18.83 lakh shares & Trilochan Singh Sahney Trust 1, Promoter sold 15 lakh shares.

HCL Technologies: Vama Sundari Investments (Delhi), Promoter acquired 52k shares.



Trading Tweaks

Price Band change from 20% to 5%: Prime Focus

Short Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework Stage:Frontier Springs, Rain Industries

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Lux Industries, Suven Life Sciences

F&O Cues

Nifty May futures is down 1.67 % to 23,470.00 at a premium of 90.45 points.

Nifty Options 19th May Expiry: Maximum Call open interest at 24000 and Maximum Put open interest at 23000.

Securities in ban period: SAIL

Currency Check

The rupee depreciated 35 paise to close at an all-time low of 95.63 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as renewed tension between the US and Iran has led to risk aversion in global markets.

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