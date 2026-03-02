Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On March 2

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty is trading 0.57% lower at 25,232, indicating a negative start to the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The futures contracts for the S&P 500 and the Euro Stoxx 50 are down 0.43% and 0.38%, respectively.

Market Recap

India's benchmark equity indices ended sharply lower on the final session of February, extending a decline to a second week, weighed by financial and, energy and auto stocks. Information technology stocks, beaten down the most this month, extended gains to a third day.

The Nifty 50 settled 317 points or 1.25% lower at 25,178 and the BSE Sensex shed 960 points or 1.2% to 81,287.19.

Commodity Check

Oil prices recorded their sharpest jump in four years after escalating US‑Israeli military action against Iran sent shockwaves through global energy markets and effectively shut down the vital Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude spiked nearly 13%, climbing past $82 a barrel — its highest level since January 2025 — while West Texas Intermediate approached $72.

Shipping activity through the strait — a narrow maritime passage off Iran that moves roughly one‑fifth of the world's oil and significant volumes of natural gas — has come to an abrupt standstill, as tanker owners and commodity traders temporarily halt operations amid the widening conflict.

Gold strengthened as renewed conflict in the Middle East unnerved financial markets and pushed investors toward traditional safe‑haven assets. The metal rose more than 2%, trading near $5,390 an ounce in early sessions, extending momentum from the previous week when it gained over 3% amid the growing deployment of US forces in the region.

US Market Futures

US stock futures tumbled sharply as Sunday evening trading opened on Wall Street, with the Iran–US conflict escalating into a wider Middle East war and igniting another spike in oil prices. Dow Jones futures slid about 550 points, while S&P 500 futures dropped 63 points and Nasdaq futures fell roughly 270 points in early Monday action.

The renewed geopolitical turmoil adds further strain to already‑nervous markets, which have been grappling with weeks of volatility tied to the so‑called “AI scare trade,” where uncertainty around the disruptive impact of artificial intelligence has whipsawed multiple sectors. Concerns surrounding private credit — a crucial funding channel for tech firms — have deepened the pressure, creating a new layer of risk for investors.

Asian Market Update

Global markets turned volatile as escalating conflict in the Middle East triggered a broad pullback in risk assets, sending stocks lower and crude oil sharply higher. Investors shifted toward safer havens, lending strength to the US dollar. Asian equities slid about 1.1%, and futures tied to major US and European indices also retreated amid rising tensions following US‑Israeli military action against Iran.

Stocks In News

Jio Financial Services: Its arm introduces the JioFinance app and unveils ‘Finsider', an intelligent digital marketplace.

Its arm introduces the JioFinance app and unveils ‘Finsider', an intelligent digital marketplace. NCC: The Telangana High Court grants an interim suspension of the debarment order previously issued by NHAI.

The Telangana High Court grants an interim suspension of the debarment order previously issued by NHAI. Central Bank of India: The bank signs a distribution agreement with Canara Robeco AMC to offer its mutual fund products.

The bank signs a distribution agreement with Canara Robeco AMC to offer its mutual fund products. LIC: The corporation commences operations at its new IFSC branch located in GIFT City.

The corporation commences operations at its new IFSC branch located in GIFT City. Paras Defence: The company incorporates a new arm, Paras Semiconductors .

The company incorporates a new arm, Paras Semiconductors Aurobindo Pharma: The US FDA concludes an inspection at its arm's Telangana unit (Eugia Pharma Unit-1) with four observations.

The US FDA concludes an inspection at its arm's Telangana unit (Eugia Pharma Unit-1) with four observations. Anupam Rasayan: Its arm completes the 100% stake acquisition of Jayhawk Fine Chem for $150 million.

Its arm completes the 100% stake acquisition of Jayhawk Fine Chem for $150 million. Niva Bupa Health Insurance: The company receives a show cause notice from IRDAI regarding business operations but expects no financial impact.

The company receives a show cause notice from IRDAI regarding business operations but expects no financial impact. Kansai Nerolac: Shareholders approve the scheme of merger of Nerofix with the company.

Shareholders approve the scheme of merger of Nerofix with the company. Lupin: The company's arm is in the process of acquiring a 100% stake in VISUfarma, with completion expected by April.

The company's arm is in the process of acquiring a 100% stake in VISUfarma, with completion expected by April. Canara Bank: The bank announces the issuance of Basel III compliant Tier II bonds worth Rs 5,000 crore.

The bank announces the issuance of Basel III compliant Tier II bonds worth Rs 5,000 crore. Jaiprakash Power: NARCL files an insolvency application against the company.

NARCL files an insolvency application against the company. GMM Pfaudler: The company sells its Hyderabad property for Rs 58.93 crore.

The company sells its Hyderabad property for Rs 58.93 crore. GAIL India: The company plans to set up a wind power project in Maharashtra with an investment of Rs 1,736 crore.

ALSO READ: BEL Declares Highest Dividend Since 2017 — Check Record Date

Brigade Enterprises: The company launches a residential project in Chennai with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,700 crore.

The company launches a residential project in Chennai with an estimated Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,700 crore. Kross: The company commissions India's first axle beam extrusion plant for heavy commercial vehicles, increasing capacity to 8,000 units per month.

The company commissions India's first axle beam extrusion plant for heavy commercial vehicles, increasing capacity to 8,000 units per month. Maruti Suzuki: The NCLAT hearing regarding the company has been adjourned to March 25, 2026.

The NCLAT hearing regarding the company has been adjourned to March 25, 2026. Bharat Electronics (BEL): The board declares an interim dividend of Rs 1.95 per share for the financial year 2025-26.

The board declares an interim dividend of Rs 1.95 per share for the financial year 2025-26. Protean eGov Technologies: NCLT allows the demerger of Protean Infosec from the company.

NCLT allows the demerger of Protean Infosec from the company. Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA): The company completes the acquisition of Tata Steel's Ferro Chrome plant in Odisha for Rs 610 crore.

The company completes the acquisition of Tata Steel's Ferro Chrome plant in Odisha for Rs 610 crore. Quality Power Electrical: The company secures orders worth Rs 34 crore for the supply of HVDC reactors.

The company secures orders worth Rs 34 crore for the supply of HVDC reactors. Lemon Tree Hotels: The company signs a license agreement for a new 55-room hotel in Maharashtra.

The company signs a license agreement for a new 55-room hotel in Maharashtra. Samvardhana Motherson: The company completes the formation of a joint venture with Taiwan-based Macauto Industrial.

The company completes the formation of a joint venture with Taiwan-based Macauto Industrial. Karur Vysya Bank: The bank is set to inaugurate a new branch in Chennai.

The bank is set to inaugurate a new branch in Chennai. Aditya Birla Capital: The board allots 163 Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 163 crore.

The board allots 163 Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 163 crore. IRFC: The government completes the sale of a 1.71% stake in the company via the OFS.

The government completes the sale of a 1.71% stake in the company via the OFS. IRB Infra: Its SPV is entitled to receive an arbitral award of Rs 274 crore against NHAI.

Its SPV is entitled to receive an arbitral award of Rs 274 crore against NHAI. PB Fintech: The company incorporates a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary named Paisa Financial Services.

The company incorporates a step-down wholly-owned subsidiary named Paisa Financial Services. Shriram Finance: The company receives three GST demands from the Secunderabad tax authority.

The company receives three GST demands from the Secunderabad tax authority. Fino Payments Bank: MD & CEO Rishi Gupta has been arrested under the CGST/SGST Act; CFO Ketan Merchant is appointed as the Head of Organisation.

MD & CEO Rishi Gupta has been arrested under the CGST/SGST Act; CFO Ketan Merchant is appointed as the Head of Organisation. HG Infra Engineering: The company receives a Letter of Intent (LoI) from NHAI for a six-lane ring road project in Odisha worth Rs 1,582 crore.

The company receives a Letter of Intent (LoI) from NHAI for a six-lane ring road project in Odisha worth Rs 1,582 crore. Vedanta: The company is declared the preferred bidder for the Karnapodikonda Bauxite Block in Odisha.

The company is declared the preferred bidder for the Karnapodikonda Bauxite Block in Odisha. New India Assurance: The National Faceless Appeal Centre issues a favourable order, deleting a tax demand of Rs 672 crore for AY23.

ALSO READ: Fino Payments Bank MD And CEO Rishi Gupta Arrested Under GST Act; CFO Ketan Merchant Appointed As Head

Bulk & Block Deals

Indian Rail Tour Corp: BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 47.33 lk shares at Rs. 569.91 per piece.

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 47.33 lk shares at Rs. 569.91 per piece. Jubilant FoodWorks : BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 49.50 lk shares at Rs. 519.67 per piece.

: BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 49.50 lk shares at Rs. 519.67 per piece. Vishal Mega Mart: Government of Singapore bought 12.69 Cr shares at Rs. 117 per piece, Monetary Authority of Singapore bought 7.32 Cr shares at Rs. 117 per piece, HDFC Mutual fund bought 8.39 crore shares at Rs. 117 a piece, Samayat Services sold 65.25 crore shares at Rs. 117 a piece.

Government of Singapore bought 12.69 Cr shares at Rs. 117 per piece, Monetary Authority of Singapore bought 7.32 Cr shares at Rs. 117 per piece, HDFC Mutual fund bought 8.39 crore shares at Rs. 117 a piece, Samayat Services sold 65.25 crore shares at Rs. 117 a piece. State Bank of India: BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought 5.28 lk shares at Rs 1,204 per piece and Societe Generale sold 5.28 lk shares at Rs. 1,204 per piece.

IPO Listing

Shree Ram Twistex: Shree Ram Twistex will make its debut on the stock exchanges on Monday. The IPO of the fertility services provider received 43.66 times subscription on the final day of share sale.

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions: Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions will make its debut on the stock exchanges on Monday. The IPO of the fertility services provider received 94% subscription on the final day of share sale.

Insider Trade

Fusion Finance: Devesh Sachdev, Promoter, sold 3.85 lk shares.

Devesh Sachdev, Promoter, sold 3.85 lk shares. Infobeans Technologies : Siddharth Sethi, Promoter, sold 81 k shares.

: Siddharth Sethi, Promoter, sold 81 k shares. Jindal Stainless : JSL Overseas Holding Limited, Promoter Group, bought 9 lk shares.

: JSL Overseas Holding Limited, Promoter Group, bought 9 lk shares. WeWork India Management: Neel Virwani, Promoter Group, bought 68 k shares.

Price Band Changes

From 5% to 20%: KWALITY WALL'S

KWALITY WALL'S List of securities shortlisted in Short - Term ASM Framework: R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems.

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems. List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework: Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, V Marc India.

ALSO READ: Vishal Mega Mart Bulk Deal: Govt Of Singapore, HDFC MF Buy Stake As Promoter Pares Shares Worth Rs 7,636 Crore

F&O Cues

Nifty Mar futures is down at -1.15% to 25,341.00 at a premium of 162.35 points.

Securities in ban period: SAMMAANCAP.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.