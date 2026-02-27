Vishal Mega Mart Bulk Deal: Govt Of Singapore, HDFC MF Buy Stake As Promoter Pares Shares Worth Rs 7,636 Crore

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. promoter Samayat Services LLP has offloaded shares worth Rs 7,635.56 crore on Friday through multiple bulk deals, according to data on NSE.

Samayat Services in two bulk deals sold 65 crore shares representing 14% stake in the company at an average price of Rs 117.02 per share. On the other hand, Government of Singapore bought 12.69 crore shares for Rs 117 apiece taking the total to Rs 1,485.09 crore. Monetary Authority of Singapore acquired 7.32 crore shares worth Rs 858 crore, while HDFC Mutual Fund bought stake worth Rs 1,100 crore.

Shares of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd. fell over 7% on Friday with the stock trading at Rs 118.64 apiece after the block deals.

In June Promoter Kedaara Capital, via Samayat Services LLP, sold 90 crore shares, representing a 19.57% stake in the company, for Rs 10,220 crore. The firm owned 74.55% equity in the company as of March 2025. The shares were traded at an average price of Rs 113.5 apiece.

SBI Mutual Fund in June had acquired 16.58 crore shares or 3.6% equity for Rs 1,882 crore. Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 7.95 crore shares or 1.72% equity for Rs 902 crore and HDFC Mutual Fund bought 1.63% equity for Rs 811 crore.

Vishal Mega Mart share price settled 7.65% lower at Rs 117.78 apiece on the NSE, compared to 1.25% decline in benchmark Nifty 50. The stock has risen 17.97% in the last 12 months and fallen 13.63% so far this year.

Out of the 15 analysts tracking Vishal Mega Mart, 13 recommend a 'buy' and two 'sell'. Elara Capital has the most bullish target at Rs 192, while Bernstein has a bearish view with a Rs 100 target.

