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Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Suggests Positive Open; Japan's Nikkei 225 Leads Asia-Pacific Gains

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,144, compared to the Tuesday's index close of 22,912.40.

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Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Suggests Positive Open; Japan's Nikkei 225 Leads Asia-Pacific Gains
Sensex, Nifty Today Live Updates: Benchmarks set to open higher.
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Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,144. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks ended higher, recouping most of Monday's losses. The BSE Sensex rose 1.9% or over 1,370 points to close above 74,000 and the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 1.8% to settle above 22,900. The gains in the benchmark Indices were led by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and L&T.

Meanwhile, Oil prices fell more than 5% on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran are in negotiations and indicated Iran wants a peace agreement. Brent crude futures fell nearly 6% to $98.31 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 5% to $87.65 a barrel. Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 3.05% to 53,847.76, while South Korea's Kospi gained 3.23% to 5,733.23. Australia's ASX 200 also moved up 2.04% to 8,550.20.


 


 


 


 

Mar 25, 2026 07:59 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nomura Initiates Coverage On Sagility With 'Buy' Rating, Sets Rs 55 Target

  • Nomura has initiated coverage on Sagility with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 55.

  • The brokerage said the company offers a healthcare-focused technology platform and sees outsourcing demand supporting growth as payer margin pressure continues.

  • Nomura said Sagility could benefit from AI-led efficiency gains and expects earnings per share to grow at a 20% CAGR over FY26 to FY28.

Mar 25, 2026 07:53 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Jefferies Sees Favourable Risk-Reward In Affordable Housing Finance, Prefers Home First

  • Jefferies said valuations in housing finance have reset lower and sees the risk-reward as favourable for affordable housing finance companies.

  • The brokerage said housing disbursement growth has been soft, with slower growth at the lower end, though Q4 year-to-date momentum has been good. It added that lower rates should help stabilise demand.

  • Jefferies said large housing finance companies face spread compression that can weigh on earnings. It added that growth at affordable housing finance companies has moderated and valuation premia have normalised, making select names more attractive as growth stabilises and company-specific pressures ease.

  • Jefferies said it prefers Home First and added that prime housing finance companies’ asset quality should be more resilient if the Middle East conflict lasts longer.

Mar 25, 2026 07:47 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Jefferies Sees Q4 Sales Growth For Listed Real Estate Developers

  • Jefferies said the March quarter was driven by launches, with industry data pointing to better sales velocity in the top seven city residential markets during January and February.

  • The brokerage said the latter month could be the highest ever by volumes and expects listed property developers to report 10-15% sales growth in Q4. It said this could take FY26 sales growth to more than 20%.

  • Jefferies said sentiment impact from the Iran conflict could lead to lower FY27 guidance. It added that valuations are now closer to long-term lows on PNAV and below 20 times reported price-to-earnings.

Mar 25, 2026 07:42 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: BofA Says IT Growth Trend Holds In Q4; Infosys May Fare Better Than Wipro

  • BofA said the growth trend in the IT sector is likely to continue this quarter, with Q4 expected to deliver better exit growth rates than last year.

  • The brokerage said company guidance may include a cushion for uncertainty linked to the Middle East.

  • It also said foreign exchange provides support for profitability and EPS expectations for FY27, and that Infosys could perform better than Wipro.

Mar 25, 2026 07:39 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 And Dow Futures Move Higher

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.7%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.8%.

  • Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 318 points, or 0.7%.

Mar 25, 2026 07:36 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Adani Power, JSW Energy, Tata Power Rated Outperform At Bernstein; NTPC Green Gets Underperform

  • Bernstein has initiated Adani Power with an Outperform rating and a target price of Rs 177. It has also started JSW Energy with Outperform and a target price of Rs 575, and Tata Power with Outperform and a target price of Rs 443.

  • The brokerage has initiated NTPC Green with an Underperform rating and a target price of Rs 80.

  • Bernstein said India’s energy security has been tested by disruption around Russian oil and the Iran war. It said the stronger opportunities are in thermal, nuclear, storage and grid-linked names, rather than pure renewable plays alone.

Mar 25, 2026 07:34 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Hang Seng, Shanghai Trade Higher

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.99% to 25,312.54.
  • Shanghai advanced 0.79% to 3,911.86.
Mar 25, 2026 07:30 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage On Bajaj Finserv With 'Neutral' Rating, Sets Rs 1,900 Target

  • Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Bajaj Finserv with a Neutral rating and a target price of Rs 1,900.

  • The brokerage said Bajaj Finserv is building a wider financial services platform across lending, general insurance, life insurance and other financial businesses.

  • It said Bajaj Finance remains the key lending business, Bajaj General Insurance is expanding, and Bajaj Life Insurance is working to improve its position. It added that the group’s other subsidiaries are widening its presence across financial services.

Mar 25, 2026 07:24 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nifty Rejig On March 27 To Leave Nifty 50, Nifty Bank Unchanged

  • The semi-annual Nifty rejig is scheduled for March 27. There will be no inclusions or exclusions in the Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank indices.

  • The review will include the fourth and final tranche of methodology changes linked to Nifty Bank. The Nifty Next 50 will see six inclusions and six exclusions.

  • Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors CV, Cummins, Union Bank and HDFC AMC are set to see the highest inflows. ICICI Bank, ICICI Lombard, Info Edge, HDFC Bank and Havells are set to see the highest outflows.

Mar 25, 2026 07:19 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Fino Payments Says Telangana HC Dismisses CEO’s Plea Against Arrest

Fino Payments Bank Ltd
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  • Fino Payments said the Telangana High Court has dismissed a writ petition filed by its chief executive challenging the arrest, according to an exchange filing.

  • The bank said the arrest is linked to program managers and not to GST compliance.

  • Fino Payments said the chief executive has filed a bail plea before the Special Judge for Economic Offences. The bank added that operations remain stable and deposits have reached Rs 2,900 crore.

Mar 25, 2026 07:17 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Sammaan Capital Gets RBI Nod For Avenir Deal, Waiver On Notice Period

  • Sammaan Capital said the RBI has approved Avenir’s acquisition of control of the company and SFL, according to an exchange filing.

  • The RBI has also waived the public notice period for the transaction.

  • Avenir will infuse Rs 8,849 crore through a preferential issue. Its stake will rise to 41.23% and may increase to 63.36% after the open offer.

Mar 25, 2026 07:09 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: S&P 500, Nasdaq And Dow End Lower Overnight

  • The S&P 500 fell 0.37% to close at 6,556.37.

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 84.41 points, or 0.18%, to settle at 46,124.06.

  • The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.84% to end at 21,761.89.

Mar 25, 2026 07:03 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Nikkei, Kospi And ASX 200 Trade Higher In Asia

  • Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Wednesday after comments from US President Donald Trump on potential talks with Iran lifted sentiment.

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 3.05% to 53,847.76, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 3.23% to 5,733.23.

  • Australia’s ASX 200 also moved up 2.04% to 8,550.20.

Mar 25, 2026 06:59 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: Brent Falls Below $100, WTI Drops 5% On Iran Talks Signal

  • Oil prices fell more than 5% on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran are in negotiations and indicated Iran wants a peace agreement.

  • Brent crude futures fell nearly 6% to $98.31 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 5% to $87.65 a barrel.

Mar 25, 2026 06:53 (IST)
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Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Higher Start For Nifty 50

  • GIFT Nifty traded at 23,144, indicating a stronger opening for the Nifty 50.
  • The level was above Tuesday’s Nifty 50 close of 22,912.40.

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