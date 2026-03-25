Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Suggests Positive Open; Japan's Nikkei 225 Leads Asia-Pacific Gains

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,144. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks ended higher, recouping most of Monday's losses. The BSE Sensex rose 1.9% or over 1,370 points to close above 74,000 and the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 1.8% to settle above 22,900. The gains in the benchmark Indices were led by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and L&T.

Meanwhile, Oil prices fell more than 5% on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran are in negotiations and indicated Iran wants a peace agreement. Brent crude futures fell nearly 6% to $98.31 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 5% to $87.65 a barrel. Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 3.05% to 53,847.76, while South Korea's Kospi gained 3.23% to 5,733.23. Australia's ASX 200 also moved up 2.04% to 8,550.20.















