Stock Market News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Suggests Positive Open; Japan's Nikkei 225 Leads Asia-Pacific Gains

Sensex, Nifty Today Live Updates: Benchmarks set to open higher.
1 minute ago
Mar 25, 2026
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stock markets
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,144. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks ended higher, recouping most of Monday's losses. The BSE Sensex rose 1.9% or over 1,370 points to close above 74,000 and the NSE Nifty 50 advanced 1.8% to settle above 22,900. The gains in the benchmark Indices were led by HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and L&T.
Meanwhile, Oil prices fell more than 5% on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran are in negotiations and indicated Iran wants a peace agreement. Brent crude futures fell nearly 6% to $98.31 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate futures dropped 5% to $87.65 a barrel. Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 3.05% to 53,847.76, while South Korea's Kospi gained 3.23% to 5,733.23. Australia's ASX 200 also moved up 2.04% to 8,550.20.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Sees Favourable Risk-Reward In Affordable Housing Finance, Prefers Home First
Jefferies said valuations in housing finance have reset lower and sees the risk-reward as favourable for affordable housing finance companies.
The brokerage said housing disbursement growth has been soft, with slower growth at the lower end, though Q4 year-to-date momentum has been good. It added that lower rates should help stabilise demand.
Jefferies said large housing finance companies face spread compression that can weigh on earnings. It added that growth at affordable housing finance companies has moderated and valuation premia have normalised, making select names more attractive as growth stabilises and company-specific pressures ease.
Jefferies said it prefers Home First and added that prime housing finance companies’ asset quality should be more resilient if the Middle East conflict lasts longer.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Sees Q4 Sales Growth For Listed Real Estate Developers
Jefferies said the March quarter was driven by launches, with industry data pointing to better sales velocity in the top seven city residential markets during January and February.
The brokerage said the latter month could be the highest ever by volumes and expects listed property developers to report 10-15% sales growth in Q4. It said this could take FY26 sales growth to more than 20%.
Jefferies said sentiment impact from the Iran conflict could lead to lower FY27 guidance. It added that valuations are now closer to long-term lows on PNAV and below 20 times reported price-to-earnings.
Stock Market Live: Adani Power, JSW Energy, Tata Power Rated Outperform At Bernstein; NTPC Green Gets Underperform
Bernstein has initiated Adani Power with an Outperform rating and a target price of Rs 177. It has also started JSW Energy with Outperform and a target price of Rs 575, and Tata Power with Outperform and a target price of Rs 443.
The brokerage has initiated NTPC Green with an Underperform rating and a target price of Rs 80.
Bernstein said India’s energy security has been tested by disruption around Russian oil and the Iran war. It said the stronger opportunities are in thermal, nuclear, storage and grid-linked names, rather than pure renewable plays alone.
Stock Market Live: Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage On Bajaj Finserv With 'Neutral' Rating, Sets Rs 1,900 Target
Motilal Oswal has initiated coverage on Bajaj Finserv with a Neutral rating and a target price of Rs 1,900.
The brokerage said Bajaj Finserv is building a wider financial services platform across lending, general insurance, life insurance and other financial businesses.
It said Bajaj Finance remains the key lending business, Bajaj General Insurance is expanding, and Bajaj Life Insurance is working to improve its position. It added that the group’s other subsidiaries are widening its presence across financial services.