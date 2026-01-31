Stock Market Holidays In February 2026: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days Check List

Investors planning to trade in February should note that there are no weekday trading holidays during the month. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) will remain open on all weekdays, with closures limited to weekends, with one exception.

The exchanges have also announced that they will conduct live trading on Sunday, Feb. 1, to coincide with the presentation of the Union Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. On Feb. 1, the pre-open session will run from 9 a.m. to 9:08 a.m., followed by the normal market session from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Apart from this one Sunday, February has seven non-trading days, all of which fall on Saturdays and the other three Sundays.

Overall, the Indian stock exchanges have 15 official non-trading days in 2026. Of these, January saw two weekday holidays when markets remained shut on Jan. 26 for Republic Day and Jan 15 for BMC Elections. No such mid-week closure is scheduled for February, making it a full trading month apart from routine weekend breaks.

Stock Market Holidays In February 2026

The BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on the following weekends in February:

Saturdays, Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28

Sundays, Feb. 8, 1,5 and 22

Upcoming Weekday Market Holidays In 2026

March 3: Holi

March 26: Shri Ram Navami

March 31: Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 3: Good Friday

April 14: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1: Maharashtra Day

May 28: Bakri Id

June 26: Muharram

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

Oct. 20: Dussehra

Nov. 10: Diwali (Balipratipada)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

Dec. 25: Christmas

Holidays Falling On Saturdays And Sundays In 2026:

Feb. 15 (Sunday): Mahashivratri

March 21 (Saturday): Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramadan Eid)

Aug. 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

Nov. 8*, (Sunday): Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

*Though Nov. 8 will be observed as a trading holiday on account of Diwali (Laxmi Pujan), Muhurat Trading will be held on the same day.

Regular Stock Market Operations

Trading on the Indian equities market occurs Monday through Friday, excluding weekends and exchange-declared holidays, with market timings divided into three sessions:

Pre-open session, which is from 9 a.m to 9:08 a.m.

Regular trading session from 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Closing session from 3:40 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Block deal session from 8:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 2:05 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

