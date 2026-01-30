February Calendar 2026: Union Budget To Valentine's Day; Check Full List Of National, International Days And Events

Despite having fewer days than other months, February holds an important place in the calendar. As winter fades and the first signs of spring emerge, the month brings with it a packed schedule of festivals, observances and global events.

February also assumes political and economic importance in India, as the country's Union Budget is tabled in Parliament this month. The annual financial statement, which sets the roadmap for economic policy and growth, will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb. 1.

Other important days in the month include Indian Coast Guard Day, World Wetlands Day and National Science Day.

The Indian Coast Guard will observe its 50th Raising Day on Feb. 1, 2026. It was created on Feb. 1, 1977, to protect India's maritime interests and enforce maritime law. The Coast Guard operates under the Ministry of Defence with the motto "Vayam Rakshamah" (We Protect).

Every year on Feb. 28, India observes National Science Day to recognise Sir CV Raman's landmark discovery of the Raman Effect. The work, carried out at a Kolkata-based research institution, brought Raman global acclaim and a Nobel Prize in 1930. The occasion is commemorated with a range of theme-driven science engagement initiatives across the country.

On Feb. 12, India will mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, the influential 19th-century social reformer and founder of Arya Samaj. He was the author of 'Satyarth Prakash' and is famous for giving the call of "Back to the Vedas".

Here is a list of some of the important days and events in February 2026:

Full List Of National And International Days In February 2026

Feb. 1 to 7: International Development Week

Feb. 1: Union Budget, Indian Coast Guard Day

Feb. 2: World Wetlands Day, Rheumatoid Arthritis Awareness Day

Feb. 3: National Golden Retriever Day (in US)

Feb. 4: World Cancer Day, National Day of Sri Lanka

Feb. 6: International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation, World War Orphans Day

Feb. 8: National Opera Day (in US)

Feb. 9: Baba Amte's Death Anniversary, International Epilepsy Day

Feb. 10: National Deworming Day, World Pulses Day, Safer Internet Day

Feb. 11: World Day of the Sick, International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Feb. 12: Darwin Day, National Productivity Day, Birth anniversaries of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati and Abraham Lincoln

Feb. 13: World Radio Day, Sarojini Naidu Birth Anniversary

Feb. 14: Valentine's Day, World Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day

Feb. 15: Mahashivratri

Feb. 18 to 27: Taj Mahotsav

Feb.19: World Anthropology Day, Beginning of Ramadan (date can vary)

Feb. 20: Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day, Mizoram Foundation Day, World Day of Social Justice

Feb. 21: International Mother Language Day

Feb. 22: World Thinking Day

Feb. 23: World Peace and Understanding Day

Feb. 24: Central Excise Day

Feb. 26: Veer Savarkar's Death Anniversary

Feb. 27: World NGO Day

Feb. 28: National Science Day, Rare Disease Day

