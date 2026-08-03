Star Health, Embassy REIT, Westlife Foodworld, Medanta, Shadowfax, RailTel, AWL Agri And More Q1 Review— Check Latest Target Price, Rating

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ICICI Securities Report

Stocks such as Star Health, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Aadhar Housing Finance, Global Health (Medanta), AWL Agri Business and RailTel Corporation are likely to remain in focus after ICICI Securities' latest Q1 FY27 reviews, with the brokerage turning positive on select names while retaining a cautious stance on others.

Among the key recommendations, Global Health (Medanta) remained a top healthcare pick after posting a robust Q1 FY27 performance that exceeded estimates. The hospital chain reported 26.5% year-on-year revenue growth and a 26.3% rise in Ebitda, driven by strong traction in its developing hospitals, particularly Noida.

ICICI Securities expects the Noida facility to achieve Ebitda break-even as early as the next quarter and has raised its target price to Rs 1,650 from Rs 1,570, while maintaining a 'Buy' rating. The brokerage sees healthy growth visibility backed by brownfield capacity additions and an ambitious greenfield expansion pipeline over the next five years.

Beyond the stocks covered in the latest Q1 reviews, ICICI Securities has also highlighted opportunities in Star Health, Embassy Office Parks REIT, and Aadhar Housing Finance, reflecting its constructive view on themes such as health insurance, commercial real estate leasing, and affordable housing finance.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Icici Securities Westlife Fooworld Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Awl Agri Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Go Fashion Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Star Health Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Embassy Reit Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Shadowfax Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Medanta Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Vedanta Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Aadhaar Housing Finance Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Isec Railtel Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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