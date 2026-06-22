BSE-Listed Small-Cap Stock Soars 17% On AI Collaboration Talks With SpaceX International

Shares of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions surged over 17% on Monday, June 22, after the company informed the stock exchanges that it is evaluating preliminary business opportunities in the artificial intelligence space with SpaceX International Ltd. In a filing to BSE, Blue Cloud Softech said it is exploring non-binding opportunities related to AI technology with SpaceX. Domestic equity benchmarks resumed gains. NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.5% to 24,133.70, while Sensex gained 0.6%, or 421 points, to 77, 223.78.

On Monday, shares of the small-cap stock, which currently trades under Rs 50, opened at Rs 18.55 and surged nearly 19% to hit an intraday high of Rs 21.67 apiece on the BSE. Shares of Blue Cloud Softech last traded 16.78% higher at Rs 21.09 apiece on the BSE. This compares to a 0.59% rise in the BSE 30-share Sensex. The small-cap AI stock has soared 16% in five days and 14% in one month. The company commands a market cap of Rs 1,592.01 crore, according to stock exchange data.

The stock is down 12% over six months and 26% over a year. The stock hit an all-time high of Rs. 127, down 86% since then.

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Blue Cloud Softech in talks with SpaceX International

Blue Cloud Softech said both parties have established a framework for exchanging information to facilitate discussions and assess potential areas of collaboration. The company said the move aligns with its strategy of exploring opportunities in digital infrastructure and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital transformation.

However, Blue Cloud Softech clarified that the discussions remain preliminary and non-binding. It said the talks do not create any obligation for either party to enter into a transaction, joint venture, investment, partnership or definitive agreement. Any potential collaboration, if pursued, will be subject to due diligence, mutual agreement, regulatory approvals and the execution of the final documentation.

Coming to FY26 business segments, cybersecurity comprises the largest segment for Blue Cloud Softech at 46-47% of revenue. Enterprise applications contributes 24-26% and healthcare contributes over 14% of revenue. The remaining protion comes from domestic IT consulting services. The company reports a recurring revenue at approximately 70%, with project-based at 26-30%.

In terms of management outlook, the company has pegged FY27 revenue aspiration of Rs 3,000 crore. Growth beyond FY27 is guided at around 30% YoY, as per the management. The FY27 capex is guided at Rs 150-200 crore, mainly telecom and data centre-led segments. The company's first data centre is targeted to be ready by Q1 2027, as per the management.

NDTV Profit was unable to verify whether SpaceX International is directly or indirectly related to trillionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX.

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