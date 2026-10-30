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SJVN Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue More Than Doubles; Margin Contracts

The company's net profit more than doubled to Rs 657 crore in the July to September quarter.

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SJVN Q2 Results: Profit, Revenue More Than Doubles; Margin Contracts
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SJVN announced second quarter results of fiscal 2027 on Friday, October 30. The company's net profit more than doubled to Rs 657 crore in the July to September quarter of the current financial year from Rs 308 crore in the corresponding period last year.

SJVN (Q2 FY27, Consolidated, YoY)

  • Net profit at Rs 657 crore versus Rs 308 crore YoY.
  • Revenue at Rs 2,244 crore versus Rs 1,032 crore YoY.
  • EBITDA up 84.3% to Rs 1,585 crore from Rs 860 crore.
  • EBITDA margin at 70.6% versus 83.3% YoY.

(This is a developing story.)

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