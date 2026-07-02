Siemens, ABB, Jyoti CNC And More In Focus Ahead Of Capital Goods Q1 Results — Check New Target Prices

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Yes Securities Report

Domestic brokerage Yes Securities believes in Q1 FY27 ‘core' capital goods companies including ABB and Siemens will report >10% sales growth (adjusted for divestments) led by continued execution of order books, relatively easy comps, sustained high demand from data centers amidst sustaining geopolitical tensions.

The brokerage believes the margins will be broadly stable supported by operating leverage.

Accordingly Yes Securities has reduced its target price for Siemens to Rs 3,250 from earlier Rs 3,300.

The brokerage has raised target price for GV T&D to Rs 3,850 from earlier Rs 3,700) and target price for ABB to Rs 5,000 from earlier Rs 4,950.

Yes Securities has reiterated its target price for VA Tech Wabag at Rs 2,090, Jyoti CNC at Rs 1,075.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Yes Securities Capital Goods Q1 Results Preview.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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