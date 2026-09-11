Shankesh Jewellers Share Price Jumps 9% As Q1 Net Profit Doubles

Shankesh Jewellers Ltd.'s shares jumped 9% in early trade on Friday after the jewellery retailer reported a sharp improvement in quarterly performance.

Around 9.35 am, the stock was trading at Rs 107.7 apiece on NSE, gaining Rs 9.19 or 9.35% from its previous close at Rs 98.4.

Investors are tracking the sharp growth in revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation and net profit doubling during the quarter.

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Revenue, Ebitda Growth; Net Profit Doubles

The company reported revenue of Rs 423.5 crore in the June quarter, up 55.1% year-on-year from Rs 273.1 crore a year ago.

Ebitda rose 92.13% to Rs 61.1 crore from Rs 31.8 crore a year earlier. The stronger operating performance lifted the Ebitda margin to 14.4% from 11.6% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Shankesh Jewellers reported a net profit of Rs 43.2 crore for the quarter, which nearly doubled from Rs 21.6 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

With operating profit growing significantly faster than revenue, the quarter also marked a notable expansion in profitability. The focus now shifts to whether the company can sustain the revenue momentum and improved margins through the rest of FY27.

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Shankesh Jewellers Stock Price Movement

Since the company debuted on the stock exchange towards the end of August, the stock has gained around 7.62%, while in the past week, the stock is up around 3.16%, which also incorporates today's rally.

During this period, the stock has moved between a high of Rs 111 apiece and a low of Rs 87.25, and currently has a market cap of Rs 1,565.3 crore.

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