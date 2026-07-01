SEBI Launches Helpdesk Facility To Help Applicants To File Settlement Applications

Markets regulator Securities And Exchange Board of India on Wednesday launched a settlement helpdesk facility to assist applicants in understanding and complying with procedural requirements for filing settlement applications.

The helpdesk will address queries related to the settlement process and guide applicants on the procedural steps involved, SEBI said in a release.

According to the regulator, the facility will assist applicants in filing settlement applications, computing the indicative settlement amount under the SEBI (Settlement Proceedings) Regulations, 2018, and checking the status of pending settlement applications.

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The regulator has also issued a user manual for the settlement helpdesk facility, which is available on its website.

Interested applicants can submit their queries to the helpdesk by following the process outlined in the manual. This initiative is part of SEBI's efforts to bring ease in filing and availing settlement of specified proceedings, the regulator said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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