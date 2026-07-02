Final Day Of Kratikal Tech IPO: GMP Soars As Issue Gets Subscribed Over 35 Times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Kratikal Tech, which opened for bidding on June 30 will conclude its subscription process today, July 2.

The SME IPO has received a fantastic response from the investors as it was subscribed over 35 times on Thursday, with investors bidding for 7,63,65,000 shares against the 21,09,000 shares on offer.

Among the investor interest, the grey market premium for the Kratikal Tech IPO has also seen a significant movement since the IPO was launched. The GMP for the SME IPO has soared over 180%, with the unlisted shares trading at Rs 175 in the private market.

Investors who want to bid for shares in the Kratikal Tech IPO must check the following details before making an investment decision.

Kratikal Tech IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Kratikal Tech IPO was Rs 40 as of 10 AM on July 2. It indicates a listing price of Rs 175 apiece at a premium of 29.63% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Kratikal Tech IPO: Price Band, Offer Size, Latest Subscription Status

The Kratikal Tech IPO is a book-build issue of Rs 39.69 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 29 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 128 and Rs 135 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for two lots of 1,000 shares each, requiring an investment of Rs 2,70,000. High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) need to bid for three lots, leading to an investment of Rs 4,05,000.

Beeline Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue. Spread X Securities Ltd. is the market maker of the company.

The IPO was booked 36.21 times as of 11:05 AM on Thursday. Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed to the offer 5.48 times, and Non-Institutional Investors booked the issue 40.45 times. Retail investors subscribed to the issue 51.26 times

Kratikal Tech IPO: Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on July 3. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on July 6, and refunds for non-allottees will be made on the same day.

The shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE SME platform on July 7.

Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to invest in its subsidiaries, product development and for general corporate purposes.

About Kratikal Tech

Kratikal Tech Limited is an AI-powered cybersecurity firm founded in November 2013. The company specialises in delivering SaaS-based cyber risk management platforms alongside premium security consulting services.

Kratikal operates across two core divisions: People Security Management (PSM), anchored by its flagship Threatcop brand and Technology & Process Security Services under the Kratikal brand.

Its robust product and service ecosystem includes:

Proprietary Platforms: Threatcop, a people security management suite designed to mitigate human-centric cyber risks, and AutoSecT, an AI-driven Vulnerability Management, Detection & Response (VMDR) and penetration testing platform.

Consulting & Assessment Services: Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT), red-team simulations, infrastructure security testing, GRC consulting, and virtual CISO (vCISO) services.

As of March 31, 2026, the company supports its global client base with a dedicated team of 200 professionals spanning engineering, operations, sales, and administration.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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