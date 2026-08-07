SBI Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, will announce its Q1FY27 earnings on Aug. 7, with investors closely watching loan growth, margins, asset quality and management commentary amid expectations of moderating earnings growth.

Analysts expect investors to focus on whether SBI can sustain loan growth and asset quality amid easing interest rates, with net interest margins likely to remain under pressure. Management commentary on credit growth, deposit mobilisation and provisioning will also be closely watched.

Here's all the latest details about SBI's earnings call, Q1 report, trading window and other aspects:

Follow our Q1 Results Live Updates for real-time earnings announcements, key highlights, and market reaction.

SBI Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend

SBI has announced that a meeting of its Board will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, in Mumbai to consider and approve the bank's financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The board will review the performance of the bank for the April to June quarter.

SBI generally declares only a final dividend after the end of the financial year. The bank paid a final dividend of ₹17.35 per share for FY26, making an interim dividend in Q1 unlikely.

SBI Q1 Results: What To Watch

Net profit growth

Net Interest Income

Net Interest Margin

Asset quality

Loan growth

Deposit growth

SBI Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

State Bank of India has announced that it will interact with analysts and institutional investors on Aug. 7 at 5:15 p.m. after the declaration of Q1FY27 results. The interaction will provide insights into the bank's performance, financial results and key business updates.

SBI's analyst meet will be held at State Bank Bhavan Auditorium, Mumbai. The event will also be webcast live, for which invitations have been sent to analysts and institutional investors.

Link for online webcast: https://webcastlive.co.in/results

SBI Q1 Results: Share Price Performance

SBI has outperformed the Nifty Bank over the past year. SBI share price has gained around 3% over the last five trading sessions, while returns have been largely flat over the one-month and six-month periods. Year-to-date, the stock is up around 4%–5%.

SBI hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,235 on Feb. 24, 2026, and its 52-week low of Rs 787 on Aug. 4, 2025, on the NSE

SBI Trading Window Closure

SBI also said that its trading window for dealing in the bank's securities has been closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives and dependents from July 1. The closure is in accordance with the bank's Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insider Trading.

SBI Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

State Bank of India's March quarter numbers fell short of expectations, triggering a sharp sell-off in the stock. Standalone net profit came in at Rs. 19,684 crore, down from Rs. 21,028 crore in the December quarter. Operating profit contracted more starkly, sliding to Rs. 27,704 crore from Rs. 31,286 crore in Q4 FY25, raising questions about near-term earnings momentum.

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