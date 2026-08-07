Lupin Shares Rise After Q1 Profit, Revenue Beat Street Estimates

Lupin shares were trading higher on the last trading day of the week, Friday, with the stock rising as much as 1.02% to hit an intraday high of Rs 2,416.05 per share.

At 9:20 am, Lupin shares were trading 0.48% higher at Rs 2,402.95 apiece. By comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.39% at 78,655.

The uptick initially came after the pharmaceutical major reported a better-than-expected set of June quarter earnings, with profit, revenue and operating performance comfortably beating Street estimates.

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The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,415 crore for the June quarter, up 16% from Rs 1,219 crore in the corresponding period last year. The figure also surpassed the Bloomberg consensus estimate of Rs 1,350 crore.

Revenue from operations climbed 32% year-on-year to Rs 8,277 crore from Rs 6,268 crore, exceeding analysts' estimate of Rs 7,869 crore. The strong top-line growth reflected healthy performance across key markets and product segments.

Operating performance was even stronger, with EBITDA surging 50% year-on-year to Rs 2,463 crore compared with Rs 1,641 crore a year earlier. The figure was well ahead of the Street expectation of Rs 2,154 crore.

The company's EBITDA margin expanded 360 basis points to 29.8% from 26.2% in the year-ago period, significantly outperforming analysts' expectation of 27.4%. The margin expansion indicated improved operating leverage and a favourable business mix.

Personnel cost stood at 16.8% of sales, reaching Rs 1,383 crore compared with Rs 1,083 crore in the quarter ended June. Meanwhile, manufacturing and other expenses accounted for 28.5% of sales, coming in at Rs 2,341.2 crore versus Rs 1,772 crore in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2026, operating working capital stood at Rs 8,259.6 crore, with operating working capital days at 90. Capital expenditure for the quarter was Rs 278.6 crore. Net debt stood at Rs 2,830.8 crore, while the net debt-to-equity ratio was -0.12.

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