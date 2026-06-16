RIL Dividend Details: What The AGM Notice Says On Rs 6/Share Payout

Reliance Industries Ltd.'s upcoming annual general meet is going to be key for shareholders expecting dividend payouts for FY26.

The company has informed that its Rs 6 per share dividend will be paid within seven days after the meeting is held. The meeting is scheduled to take place on June 19, 2026 (Friday) at 2:00 P.M. (IST) through Video Conferencing ("VC") /Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM").

The Mukesh Ambani-led group did not announce an interim dividend in FY26, making the final dividend of Rs 6/share payout the only one in the fiscal 2026.

The record date to determine eligible members for the dividend was June 5, 2026; while the June 12, 2026 was set as the "Cut-off Date" for the purpose of determining the members eligible to vote on the resolutions set out in the Notice of the AGM.

RIL Q4FY26 Highlights (QoQ)

Reliance Industries reported a 9% quarter-on-quarter fall in fourth-quarter profit, while operating margin posted its sharpest contraction in 14 quarters as lower profitability offset higher revenue growth.

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries Q4 Results: Profit Declines 9%, Margin Contracts The Most In 14 Quarters

Revenue rose 11% from the previous quarter, but lower operating performance weighed on earnings, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate said in an exchange filing. The operating income or the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation fell 4% on a sequential basis and margin narrowed to 15% from 17.4%.

RIL share Price

RIL's stock ended 1.67% higher at Rs 1,328.80 apiece on the NSE on Tuesday. This compared to a 0.57% advance in the benchmark nifty index.

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