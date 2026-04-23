Q4 Results Today: Infosys, Adani Energy, Tata Capital, Union Bank Among 30 Firms To Declare Earnings On April 23

As many as 30 companies will declare the results for Q4FY26 on Thursday, April 23. Important firms that will announce fourth-quarter results on April 23 include Union Bank of India, Adani Energy Solutions, Infosys and UTI Asset Management Company. A dividend declaration could be expected from some of the companies. Many will host earnings calls to discuss the results for Q4FY26.
List Of Companies Declaring Q4 Results On April 23
- Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
- Adani Energy Solutions Ltd.
- Aurum PropTech Ltd.
- BlueStone Jewellery And Lifestyle Ltd.
- Choice International Ltd.
- CIE Automotive India Ltd.
- Cyient Ltd.
- Gujarat Hotels Ltd.
- Hindustan Composites Ltd.
- Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd.
- Indian Energy Exchange Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- Jonjua Overseas Ltd.
- Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd.
- LTM Ltd.
- Mahindra Logistics Ltd.
- Morarka Finance Ltd.
- Onix Solar Energy Ltd.
- PAE Ltd.
- PH Capital Ltd.
- Rajesh Power Services Ltd.
- Sumeru Industries Ltd.
- Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd.
- Tata Capital Ltd.
- Techindia Nirman Ltd.
- Tips Music Ltd.
- Toyam Sports Ltd.
- Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.
- Union Bank Of India
- UTI Asset Management Company Ltd.
ALSO READ: Infosys Q4 Preview: FY27 Guidance In Focus As Seasonal Weakness Weighs On Growth
Infosys Q3 Results
Infosys reported an 8.9% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 45,479 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 41,764 crore in Q3FY25. Net Profit (after non-controlling interests) fell 2.2% YoY to Rs 6,654 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 6,806 crore in Q3FY25.
Union Bank of India Q3 Results
Union Bank of India reported a 2.13% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 32,001.92 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 31,334.80 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit grew 9.7% YoY to Rs 5,072.69 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 4,623.03 crore in Q3FY25.
Adani Energy Solutions Q3 Results
Adani Energy Solutions reported a 15.73% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 6,944.44 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 6,000.39 crore in Q3FY25. Net profit declined 8.2% YoY to Rs 574.06 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 625.30 crore in Q3FY25.
ALSO READ: Oracle Financial Declares Bumper Dividend Of Rs 270/Share; Check Record Date, Payout Details
Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.