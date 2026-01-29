Q3 Results On Jan 30: NTPC, Bank Of Baroda, Bajaj Auto, Jindal Steel — Check Estimates

NTPC, Bank Of Baroda, Bajaj Auto, and Jindal Steel are among the major companies set to announce their third quarter results on Friday, Jan. 30. Here are the analysts' consensus estimates compiled by Bloomberg:

NTPC's consolidated Q3 estimates indicate modest year‑on‑year growth. Revenue is estimated at Rs 46,713 crore versus Rs 45,053 crore, up 3.7% YoY. Ebitda is projected at Rs 14,190 crore versus Rs 13,667 crore, an increase of 3.8% YoY. The operating margin is expected at 29.9% versus 30.3%. Net profit is estimated to be flat Rs 5,177 crore compared with Rs 5,170 crore.

Bank of Baroda's standalone Q3 estimates suggest mixed year‑on‑year trends. Net interest income is expected at Rs 12,054 crore versus Rs 11,416 crore, up 5.6% YoY. The margin is projected at 2.81% compared with 2.94% a year ago. Profit is estimated at Rs 4,694 crore versus Rs 4,837 crore, down 3%.

Bajaj Auto's standalone Q3 estimates point to strong year‑on‑year growth. Revenue is estimated at Rs 15,314 crore versus Rs 12,807 crore, up 20% YoY. Ebitda is projected at Rs 3,133 crore versus Rs 2,581 crore, an increase of 21%. Margin is expected at 20.4% versus 20.1%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 2,538 crore compared with Rs 2,109 crore, up 20%.

Jindal Steel's consolidated Q3 estimates show a mixed print. Revenue is estimated at Rs 13,158 crore versus Rs 11,690 crore in the previous quarter, up 13%. Ebitda is projected at Rs 1,809 crore versus Rs 2,081 crore, down 13% QoQ. Net profit is estimated at Rs 526 crore versus Rs 638 crore, down 18%.

Power Grid Corporation's consolidated Q3 estimates indicate steady year‑on‑year performance. Revenue is projected at Rs 11,732 crore versus Rs 11,233 crore, up 4%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 3,862 crore compared with Rs 3,843 crore.

Glenmark Pharma's consolidated Q3 estimates signal strong year‑on‑year momentum. Revenue is estimated at Rs 3,804 crore versus Rs 3,388 crore, up 12% YoY. Ebitda is projected at Rs 902 crore versus Rs 600 crore, up 50%. Margin is expected at 23.7% versus 17.7%. Net profit is estimated at Rs 629 crore compared with Rs 348 crore, up 81%.

Ajanta Pharma's consolidated Q3 estimates indicate healthy year‑on‑year growth with a slight margin contraction. Revenue is estimated at Rs 1,304 crore versus Rs 1,146 crore, up 13.79% YoY. Ebitda is projected at Rs 350 crore versus Rs 321 crore, up 9%. Margin is expected at 26.8% versus 28.0%.. Net profit is estimated at Rs 259 crore compared with Rs 233 crore, up 11%.

Full List of Earmings Tomorrow

Aadhar Housing Finance, Aegis Logistics, AIA Engineering, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, ArisInfra Solutions, Arvind, Asahi India Glass, Ashoka Buildcon, Astec Lifesciences, Aster DM Healthcare, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Blue Dart Express, Brigade Enterprises, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, DOMS Industries, Epigral, Exide Industries, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godfrey Phillips India, Greenpanel Industries, Insecticides (India), Intellect Design Arena, JBM Auto, Jindal Steel, Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, Kajaria Ceramics, KEC International, Dr. Lal PathLabs, LIC Housing Finance, Mayur Uniquoters, Medplus Health Services, Moil, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, National Aluminium Company, Navneet Education, Nestle India, The New India Assurance Company, NIIT, NTPC, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Power Grid Corporation of India, PSP Projects, Relaxo Footwears, Steel Authority of India, Scoda Tubes, Strides Pharma Science, Subros, Tata Investment Corporation, Triveni Engineering & Industries, United Foodbrands, Welspun Corp, Meesho.

