PVR-INOX Q2 Review: Best-Ever Quarter Keeps IDBI Capital Bullish; Check Target Price

The brokerage highlighted that PVR INOX delivered its best ever quarter for revenue, Ebitda and PAT. With Ind AS 116-adjusted, topline was up 17% YoY to Rs 2,133 crore, Ebitda up 44% to Rs 475 crore and PAT just doubled to Rs 273 crore. Ebitda margin expanded materially on YoY to 22.3%, while trailing ROCE improved to 16.5% vs 10.2% in FY26, evidencing genuine post-merger operating leverage rather than a purely content-led quarter. The company generated Rs 604 crore of H1 free cash flow, repaid Rs 259 crore debt, completed a maiden Rs 300 crore buyback, and ended September with Rs 141 crore net cash.

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IDBI Capital Report

Brokerage firm IDBI Capital has maintained its 'Buy' rating on PVR-INOX Ltd., by valuing stock at 25.5 times FY28E earnings per share with a revised target price of Rs 1,670, implying a potential upside of 16% from the reports market price.

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The brokerage highlighted that PVR INOX delivered its best ever quarter for revenue, Ebitda and PAT. With Ind AS 116-adjusted, topline was up 17% YoY to Rs 2,133 crore, Ebitda up 44% to Rs 475 crore and PAT just doubled to Rs 273 crore.

Ebitda margin expanded materially on YoY to 22.3%, while trailing ROCE improved to 16.5% vs 10.2% in FY26, evidencing genuine post-merger operating leverage rather than a purely content-led quarter.

The company generated Rs 604 crore of H1 free cash flow, repaid Rs 259 crore debt, completed a maiden Rs 300 crore buyback, and ended September with Rs 141 crore net cash.

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A new capital-allocation policy targets net debt/Ebitda belw 0.5 times and returns of roughly 30% of annual surplus cash flow via dividends or buybacks—materially improving shareholder-value visibility.

The brokerage sees the SMART Cinema pilot as strategically important with 25–30% lower capex, about 25% lower operating cost, and Rs 190 average ticket pricing create a credible format for underpenetrated tier-3/4 markets.

Management has signed roughly 100 SMART cinemas for the next 12–18 months, identified 300 cities, and indicated 150–175 annual screen additions from FY28, versus 90–100 in FY27.

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