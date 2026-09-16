Prasol Chemicals IPO Listing Today: Shares Expected To List At A Discount?

Prasol Chemicals shares are set to list on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The latest grey market premium (GMP) of Rs -15 indicates that the shares could list at a discount against the issue price.

Here is everything you need to know about the Prasol Chemicals IPO before trading begins.

Prasol Chemicals IPO GMP, Expected Listing Price

The latest Grey Market Premium (GMP) for the Prasol Chemicals IPO was reported at Rs 13 below the issue price as of 8:30 a.m. on September 16. With the upper price band of Rs 676, the estimated listing price is Rs 661, implying a 1.92% listing loss.

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Note: GMP is entirely unofficial, based on speculative unlisted market demand, and does not guarantee the actual listing price.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Final Subscription Status

The initial public offering (IPO) of Prasol Chemicals received a steady response from investors as the public issue was subscribed 3.3 times on the final day of bidding on Sept. 10. It received bids for 1,79,62,648 shares against 54,43,229 offered.

The category-wise subscription breakdown is as follows

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB): 7.22 times

7.22 times Non-Institutional Investors (NII): 1.8 times

1.8 times Retail Investors: 1.7 times

The share allotment for the Prasol Chemicals IPO was finalised on Sept. 11, 2026.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Listing Date And Time

Prasol Chemicals shares will list on the NSE and BSE on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. Trading is expected to begin during the regular market opening session.

Prasol Chemicals IPO Details

The IPO of Prasol Chemicals is a book build issue of Rs 500 crore. The issue is a combination of fresh issue of 11.83 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 80 crore and offer for sale of 62.13 lakh shares worth Rs 420 crore.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 643 and Rs 676 per share.

Retail investors were required to bid for a minimum lot size of 22 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 14,872 at the upper end of the price band.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Prasol Chemicals IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to use the net proceeds for the repayment and/ or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings availed by the company (Rs 60 crore).

The remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes.

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About Prasol Chemicals Ltd.

Incorporated in 1992, Prasol Chemicals operates in the speciality chemicals industry. The company manufactures over 150 speciality chemicals, including acetone-based, phosphorous-based, and other complex chemicals. Its product portfolio includes 21 acetone-based chemicals, 53 phosphorous-based chemicals, and 76 other speciality chemicals (e.g. surfactants, esters, acids).

The products serve 5 major industries, including performance chemicals (like lubricant and mining additives), paint, inks, construction, and adhesives (PICA), pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and home and personal care.

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