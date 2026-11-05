PI Industries Shares Crash 10% To 52-Week Low After Q2 Profit Plunges 70%, Margins Nearly Halve

PI Industries shares were under pressure on Thursday, November 5, with the scrip falling as much as 10% to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 1,968.15 apiece, after the agrochemicals company reported a sharp decline in its September quarter earnings.

At 9:32 am, the stock continued to trade at its day's low of Rs 1,968.15. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was trading 1.6% higher at 78,550.

The sell-off followed a weak Q2 performance, with the company's net profit declining sharply by 70.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 122 crore, compared with Rs 409 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Top line or revenue from operations declined 9.1% YoY to Rs 1,702 crore from Rs 1,872 crore.

At the operating front, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 57% to Rs 232.7 crore from Rs 541.3 crore.

The company's EBITDA margin contracted sharply to 13.7% in Q2 from 28.9% in the year-ago quarter, reflecting significant pressure on operating profitability.

PI Industries Share Price History: Stock Down 46% In One Year

PI Industries shares have seen a sustained correction across multiple timeframes. According to the BSE data, the stock has declined 6.72% over the past week and 11.08% in one month. The correction has been even sharper over longer periods, with the stock falling 30.08% in three months, 34.62% in six months and 38.86% so far in calendar year 2026.

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On a one-year basis, PI Industries shares have plunged 46.56%, while the stock has lost 56.60% over two years and 43.60% over three years. Even over five years, the stock is down 28.92%. However, it continues to remain up 134.58% over a 10-year period.

About PI Industries

Founded in 1946, PI Industries is an integrated life sciences company with operations spanning agri-sciences, speciality chemicals, biologicals and pharmaceuticals. The company has a presence across the agricultural value chain, including research and development, custom synthesis and manufacturing (CSM), and the marketing and distribution of crop protection products.

Its AgSciences business provides crop protection solutions and caters to domestic and international markets, while its Health Sciences business focuses on contract research, development and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO) services. PI Industries also has a global footprint, serving customers across more than 40 countries through its manufacturing, research and development capabilities.

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