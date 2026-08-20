Petrol, Diesel Prices On August 20: Check New Fuel Rates In Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata And More

Brent crude prices inched upward on Thursday, hovering near the $92-a-barrel mark, as Middle East uncertainty continued to weigh on market sentiment. At last check, Brent crude futures were up 0.29% at $91.88 a barrel.

Oil prices rose more than ​1% Wednesday, as investors ‌worried tensions in the Middle East could escalate after the United Arab Emirates decided to suspend all financial and economic transactions with Iran.

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz also remained slow, data showed, as most ship owners avoided the waterway because of a lack ​of clear signaling on its reopening.

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Brent crude futures rose 0.7% to close at $91.62 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate ⁠crude traded 1% higher to settle at $85.83 a barrel.

For India, which imports more than 85% of its crude oil requirements, a sustained rise in global oil prices could widen the import bill and add to inflationary pressures. Higher crude prices could also raise the possibility of further domestic fuel price revisions.

Petrol Prices On August 20

Petrol price in Delhi: Rs 102.12/litre

Petrol price in Kolkata: Rs 113.43/litre

Petrol price in Mumbai: Rs 111.12/litre

Petrol price in Chennai: Rs 107.75/litre

Petrol price in Hyderabad: Rs 115.69/litre

Petrol price in Bengaluru: Rs 110.93/litre

Diesel Prices On August 20

Diesel price in Delhi: Rs 95.20/litre

Diesel price in Kolkata: Rs 99.78/litre

Diesel price in Mumbai: Rs 97.78 litre

Diesel price in Chennai: Rs 99.57/litre

Diesel price in Hyderabad: 103.82/litre

Diesel price in Bengaluru: 98.79/litre

What Moves Petrol, Diesel Prices?

Global crude prices remain the biggest determinant of retail fuel prices in India, but they are far from the only factor.

Domestic petrol and diesel rates are also influenced by central and state taxes, refining margins, freight and distribution costs, as well as movements in the rupee against the US dollar.

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