PB Fintech Faces Upto 45% Target Price Cuts As Brokerages Assess New Insurance Commission Rules — Check Ratings

Brokerages have sharply cut their price targets on PB Fintech after IRDAI's proposed insurance distribution reforms raised concerns over the economics of Policybazaar's business, particularly in non-life insurance.

HSBC delivered the steepest cut, slashing its target by 45% to Rs 1,150 from Rs 2,100 and downgrading the stock to Hold from Buy. BofA retained its Neutral rating but cut its target by 28.4% to Rs 1,410 from Rs 1,970, while Jefferies retained Buy but lowered its target by 24.9% to Rs 1,540 from Rs 2,050.

The proposed reforms, which include tighter commission structures and caps, are expected to put pressure on insurance distribution economics. The proposals remain at the consultation stage and could change after stakeholder feedback.

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HSBC has cut its FY28 and FY29 EPS estimates by 56% and 17%, respectively. The impact of lower take rates is expected to be partly offset by slightly higher growth assumptions and cost savings. BofA believes the impact on Policybazaar's life and term business is manageable and sees scope for the platform to gain market share across categories. Jefferies expects a larger impact on non-life than life insurance and sees cost optimisation as the immediate focus. It also estimates that a 10% cut in new-business commission rates could translate into a 10–12% decline in earnings.

Brokerages on PB Fintech

HSBC

Downgrade to Hold from Buy; Cut target price to Rs 1,150 from Rs 2,100.

Proposed distribution reforms, including commission caps for insurance companies, could have a material impact.

Cuts FY28/FY29 EPS estimates by 56%/17%, with the impact of lower take rates partly offset by slightly higher growth and cost savings.

Regulatory clarity will be a key catalyst.

BofA

Maintain Neutral; Cut target price to Rs 1,410 from Rs 1,970.

Proposed distribution changes could make the business less attractive for larger agents.

PB Fintech is expected to remain focused on protecting its core position through capital allocation.

Cuts the valuation multiple for the core business and sees the reforms as directionally negative for the online insurance broking industry.

The impact on PolicyBazaar's life and term insurance business is expected to remain manageable.

Sees scope for PolicyBazaar to gain market share across categories, while concerns around asymmetric commission cuts have eased.

PolicyBazaar could explore manufacturing health insurance, which could have implications for valuation multiples.

Higher investment by PB Health in the hospital business could help build a stronger competitive edge.

Jefferies

Maintain Buy; Cut target price to Rs 1,540 from Rs 2,050.

Expects the impact to be larger on non-life net present value (NPV) than on life insurance.

Sees cost optimisation as the near-term focus.

Estimates that a 10% cut in new business commission rates could reduce earnings by 10-12%.

Notes that the proposals are part of a consultation paper and could change after stakeholder feedback.

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