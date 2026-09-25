PB Fintech Shares Under Pressure? Motilal Oswal Flags Regulatory Risk, Cuts Target Price — Read Report

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, hit another 52-week low of Rs 1,131.05 on friday following the proposed regulatory changes to insurance commissions which may materially impact the company's earnings trajectory, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

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Motilal Oswal Report

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, hit another 52-week low of Rs 1,131.05 on friday following the proposed regulatory changes to insurance commissions which may materially impact the company's earnings trajectory, according to a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

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The brokerage has reiterated its 'Neutral' rating on the stocks and has cut its target price upto 50% to Rs 1,150, implying a potential based on 50 times average of the current and worst-case FY28 earnings per share.

Based on management commentary, if the proposal is implemented in its current form, PB Fintech's core online insurance revenue could witness a nearly 30% impact by FY28, largely due to pressure on general insurance economics.

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According to the company, the net present value of the general insurance business could fall to nearly 35-40% of current levels under the draft framework, while life insurance economics are expected to remain relatively stable. Motilal Oswal estimates that a 30% reduction in core online insurance revenue could result in a much sharper impact on earnings if mitigating measures are not implemented.

Until the final regulations are announced, we believe the stock would continue to underperform.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Pb Fintech.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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