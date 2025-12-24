Oil Holds Five-Day Gain With Geopolitics, Inventories In Focus

Oil held a five-day gain as traders weighed escalating geopolitical tensions against swelling inventories.

West Texas Intermediate traded above $58 a barrel after gaining almost 6% in the prior five sessions, while Brent settled above $62 on Tuesday. Washington is still in pursuit of a third oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela as the White House ramps up pressure on Nicolás Maduro’s government.

Meanwhile, Russian crude is building up at sea, with the volume jumping 48% since the end of August. The US actions in Venezuela may be raising concerns among shippers and buyers of Russian barrels, who worry their cargoes could also be targeted.